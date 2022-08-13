Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
delmar.edu
CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and Kleberg President Richard Morin Addressing DMC Summer Graduates on Aug. 19 in Selena Auditorium
(Click photo to enlarge, download and access cutline) The graduation ceremony will be a homecoming of sorts for Richard “Rick” B. Morin, President of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and Kleberg. The Del Mar College (DMC) alumnus will address the College’s Class of August 2022 during commencement on Friday, Aug. 19, in Selena Auditorium. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m.
townandtourist.com
35 Best Things To Do Corpus Christi (Fun for Everyone!)
The scenic city of Corpus Christi is nestled inside a bay alongside a spectacular island on the Gulf of Mexico. This Texan town is known for its adventurous water sports such as kiteboarding, sailing and windsurfing. It’s also home to the Windsurfing World Championships. Besides it’s watersports, there are many...
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mysoutex.com
Miles apart, but family nonetheless
When I notified my sister Catherine and my cousin Patsy that our second cousin, Thomas Maples of Kingsville, had died last week, I had to explain to Patsy how he was connected to the family. She was born too late to participate in the large Wilson family get-togethers that occurred frequently when I was growing up, and, as a result, didn’t know how he was related.
City of Corpus Christi stops construction of new CCISD school
The city's development services department stopped construction because the developer did not have the proper permits.
mysoutex.com
Come on out and meet the Trojans
Kevin J. Keller is the content director for Coastal Bend Publishing and the editor of the Beeville Bee-Picayune. He can be reached by email at sports@mysoutex.com or by phone at 361-343-5223, or you can follow him on Twitter @beepicsports.
Local power outages reported by AEP Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes
If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
Coastal Bend Weather Watchers give us a look at Sunday storms
Cities all over the Coastal Bend watched as rain began Saturday and lasted into Sunday. Viewers have been showing us what they're seeing by posting in our Coastal Bend Weather Watchers Facebook group.
Private barge in Corpus Christi Marina sinking
KRIS 6 News is on-scene at the Corpus Christi Marina, where a salvage crew was brought in after marina officials noticed a barge sinking.
multihousingnews.com
Castle Lanterra Sells 2 in Texas
Both properties are located in Corpus Christi and total 570 units. Castle Lanterra has sold a pair of apartment communities totaling 570 units in Corpus Christi, Texas. According to Castle Lanterra, the firm sold Azure, a 220-unit community, to Sundance Bay and Baypoint Apartments, a 350-unit community, to Pegasus Real Estate, for undisclosed prices.
Several CCISD police units respond to King High School for fight among students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at King High School were put in a "hold" pattern this afternoon after two fights broke out in the cafeteria, Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke told 3NEWS. Several CCISD police units responded to the high school during the lunch hour, Warnke said....
Training jet goes down near NAS Kingsville, officials say
KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Navy training jet crashed just after 12:30 p.m. near Kingsville, officials from Naval Air Station Kingsville confirmed. The T-45 Goshawk was approaching NAS Kingsville when the aircraft went down in an empty field, officials said. The pilot was able to eject safely but was taken to Christus Spohn Hospital-Kleberg for further evaluation, according to a social media post from the Chief of Naval Air Training.
WATCH: Abbott talks with KRIS 6 News about immigration, the new Harbor Bridge
Abbott accuses Biden of not enforcing immigration law in the United States, which he said is why he has taken charge of bussing migrants to northern cities.
Training aircraft crash at NAS Kingsville
A T-45 Goshawk crashed today in an empty field just north of the Naval Air Station Kingsville at about noon.
UPDATE: Power is starting to return to certain parts of Portland
According to the AEP Outage map, the majority of the customers were without power in the E. Broadway area.
Local businesses dismissed from catering at American Bank Center
The House of Rock and the Bar-B-Q Man have been catering at the American Bank Center for years, but have been dismissed by the American Bank Center's new management group.
koxe.com
Water level update provided on Lake Brownwood
The following update on Lake Brownwood water conditions was proved Monday by Brown County Water Improvement District General Manager John Allen:. As of 9:30 am Monday August 15th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 3 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of...
Corpus Christi crews face HAZMAT fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire near downtown Corpus Christi turned into a HAZMAT situation for first responding crews this morning. The blaze started just after 11 a.m. on Lester St. near Antelope St. after a transformer caught on fire. Firefighters were able to contain the flames in 20...
Comments / 0