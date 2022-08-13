ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

delmar.edu

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and Kleberg President Richard Morin Addressing DMC Summer Graduates on Aug. 19 in Selena Auditorium

(Click photo to enlarge, download and access cutline) The graduation ceremony will be a homecoming of sorts for Richard “Rick” B. Morin, President of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and Kleberg. The Del Mar College (DMC) alumnus will address the College’s Class of August 2022 during commencement on Friday, Aug. 19, in Selena Auditorium. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m.
ALICE, TX
townandtourist.com

35 Best Things To Do Corpus Christi (Fun for Everyone!)

The scenic city of Corpus Christi is nestled inside a bay alongside a spectacular island on the Gulf of Mexico. This Texan town is known for its adventurous water sports such as kiteboarding, sailing and windsurfing. It’s also home to the Windsurfing World Championships. Besides it’s watersports, there are many...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Miles apart, but family nonetheless

When I notified my sister Catherine and my cousin Patsy that our second cousin, Thomas Maples of Kingsville, had died last week, I had to explain to Patsy how he was connected to the family. She was born too late to participate in the large Wilson family get-togethers that occurred frequently when I was growing up, and, as a result, didn’t know how he was related.
KINGSVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Come on out and meet the Trojans

Kevin J. Keller is the content director for Coastal Bend Publishing and the editor of the Beeville Bee-Picayune. He can be reached by email at sports@mysoutex.com or by phone at 361-343-5223, or you can follow him on Twitter @beepicsports.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Local power outages reported by AEP Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
Tom Handy

Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes

If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
TEXAS STATE
multihousingnews.com

Castle Lanterra Sells 2 in Texas

Both properties are located in Corpus Christi and total 570 units. Castle Lanterra has sold a pair of apartment communities totaling 570 units in Corpus Christi, Texas. According to Castle Lanterra, the firm sold Azure, a 220-unit community, to Sundance Bay and Baypoint Apartments, a 350-unit community, to Pegasus Real Estate, for undisclosed prices.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Training jet goes down near NAS Kingsville, officials say

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Navy training jet crashed just after 12:30 p.m. near Kingsville, officials from Naval Air Station Kingsville confirmed. The T-45 Goshawk was approaching NAS Kingsville when the aircraft went down in an empty field, officials said. The pilot was able to eject safely but was taken to Christus Spohn Hospital-Kleberg for further evaluation, according to a social media post from the Chief of Naval Air Training.
KINGSVILLE, TX
koxe.com

Water level update provided on Lake Brownwood

The following update on Lake Brownwood water conditions was proved Monday by Brown County Water Improvement District General Manager John Allen:. As of 9:30 am Monday August 15th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 3 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi crews face HAZMAT fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire near downtown Corpus Christi turned into a HAZMAT situation for first responding crews this morning. The blaze started just after 11 a.m. on Lester St. near Antelope St. after a transformer caught on fire. Firefighters were able to contain the flames in 20...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

