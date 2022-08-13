Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2nd Redmond Music & Arts Festival welcomes 20 local artists
At the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond, voices and instruments filled the air over the weekend. The 2nd annual Redmond Music and Arts festival ran Friday through Sunday. More than 20 local bands and artists were featured, along with up to 10 food and art vendors for visitors to enjoy.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ After website crash, Bend Park & Rec says staggered registration possible
People struggled to log on to the Bend Park and Recreation District website Tuesday as registration opened for fall activities. Some noted that it was a repeat of their experience from previous years. After the problems, BPRD indicated that moving to a staggered registration is a possibility. “We are looking...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon wildfire defensible space town halls this week
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office is holding five town halls in Central Oregon this week to discuss the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The town halls will address the code’s development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input, the fire marshal’s office said. Here are the dates...
Bend-La Pine Schools still working to fill fall job openings; High Desert ESD seeks more substitute teachers
If you get out and around town, you’ve probably realized staffing has been a major challenge on how many businesses and services operate. The post Bend-La Pine Schools still working to fill fall job openings; High Desert ESD seeks more substitute teachers appeared first on KTVZ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Crook County home sales increase by 16.8% in past year, study shows
It’s a trend we’ve seen before. When things get overwhelming in the big city, it’s time to escape to the country. Based on a recent real estate study, that seems to be the case in Crook County. According to a study performed by Windermere Real Estate’s Chief...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend North Corridor project begins this fall
Major highway construction is set for Bend this fall. The Bend North Corridor project brings changes to both Highway 20 and Highway 97 in the northern part of Bend. Changes include adding roundabouts on Highway 20 at Robal Lane and Cooley Road. Highway 97 will be realigned to the east...
KTVZ
A heat advisory begins Wednesday morning
A heat advisory begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and goes until Friday at 11 p.m. It is in place for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, and Warm Springs. Winds become light and variable after midnight. Expect to be sunny and a little warmer Tuesday. Sunny, hot conditions Wednesday will see a little moisture move in as well. This will give us a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, but the chance of thunderstorms will diminish when we lose the daytime heating.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Urgent’: Bend City Council holds Q&A on homeless camping codes
The Bend City Council held a Q & A session Tuesday morning surrounding possible new unsanctioned camping codes. These regulations would impact those camping on public right of ways: streets and sidewalks. “Can we set restrictions on when they can camp, where they can camp and how they can camp?...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bend hospital overpaid employees by $2M, wants money back
St. Charles Health System in Central Oregon accidentally overpaid thousands of employees a total of $2 million and is demanding employees pay that money back.
KTVZ
Creative, athletic outdoor lovers: We’re learning more about Bend twin brothers killed in Idaho plane crash
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday morning around 11 a.m. Mountain time, a single-engine Aviat A-1A small plane crashed at the Johnson Creek airport in Yellow Pine, Idaho, about 200 miles northeast of Bend. Bend firefighter Daniel Harro, 38, was flying the plane, with his twin brother Mark Harro on...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ COVID-19: Central Oregon looks much different than 1 year ago
Compared to the past two years, this summer has looked pretty normal. Mask mandates and vaccine requirements are scarce and Central Oregon is about to begin the first full school year without masks since the pandemic began. But the region still faces lingering effects. This week last year, Central Oregon...
Blown fuse: Some 3,800 Pacific Power customers, including Third Street businesses, lose power for hours
Pacific Power said a blown fuse triggered an outage that affected nearly 3,800 customers for several hours on Bend’s north end Sunday morning, including numerous commercial businesses along Third Street. The post Blown fuse: Some 3,800 Pacific Power customers, including Third Street businesses, lose power for hours appeared first on KTVZ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVZ
New fire stopped small NE of Cultus Lake; Cedar Creek Fire tops 4,000 acres as more blazes fought across NW
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While a few larger wildfires are being fought around the Northwest, some not far from Central Oregon, another small blaze was stopped at a half-acre Saturday about five miles northeast of Cultus Lake on the Deschutes National Forest, officials said. Crews responded to Incident 729 Saturday...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ China Hat Road paving work this week; expect delays
Road work will be happening all week on Forest Service Road 18 in southeast Bend, also known as China Hat Road. Crews with the Deschutes National Forest are working on patching potholes and repairing the edge of the roadway. Work starts from Highway 97 to Milepost 9 on the paved...
Four-acre brush fire NW of Madras rekindles next day, prompts closure of Hwy. 26; Cedar Creek Fire nearly 4,500 acres
A four-acre brush fire that Jefferson County Fire District crews put out north of Madras Saturday apparently rekindled in windy conditions early Sunday evening, bringing back firefighters to battle the blaze and prompting closure of U.S. Highway 26 due to thick smoke, an official said. The post Four-acre brush fire NW of Madras rekindles next day, prompts closure of Hwy. 26; Cedar Creek Fire nearly 4,500 acres appeared first on KTVZ.
naturalresourcereport.com
Oregon’s 4th bird flu outbreak
State and federal agricultural officials confirmed a fourth outbreak of bird flu in backyard flocks in Deschutes County, bringing to 980 the number of birds euthanized to curb the spread of the avian influenza disease, according to the Oregon Capital Chronicle. Among those birds are 40 chickens and ducks. Although...
Mtn. View HS graduate dies after accident at Tetherow pool; many turn out for ‘honor walk’ for organ donor
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 17-year-old Mountain View High School graduate has died after an accident at the Tetherow Resort pool, and hundreds turned out for an “honor walk” at St. Charles Bend as he was taken to Portland for organ donations. The Mountain View Lacrosse Club...
City of Bend considering changes to short-term rental rules, larger buffers; hearing coming up
The Bend Planning Commission soon will consider proposed changes to the Bend Development Code that regulates how and where Short Term Rentals can be permitted within city limits. The post City of Bend considering changes to short-term rental rules, larger buffers; hearing coming up appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Electrical fire at IHOP blamed for Bend power outage that affected thousands
An electrical fire left thousands without power in northeast Bend Sunday. The incident happened at the IHOP Sunday morning. Thats’ where Pacific Power says a blown fuse caused the outage. More than 3,700 customers in the area were affected. Sores went dark and traffic lights in the north end...
KTVZ
Swimmer trapped on remote, rugged stretch of Deschutes River near La Pine prompts warning of dangers
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rescue effort was undertaken Sunday afternoon for a man who went swimming in a remote, rugged portion of the Upper Deschutes River and became trapped by the current. He ended up getting out on his own, but still prompted a reminder of the wild and scenic river’s dangers.
Comments / 0