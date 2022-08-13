ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Comments / 0

Related
dogster.com

Why Do Dogs Sit on Your Feet?

Dogs sitting on our feet is a simple act that many pet parents experience regularly, but the reason isn’t so simple. The most common reason why our dogs sit at or on our feet is to feel a sense of security. California-based dog trainer Ash Miner, a certified trick...
PETS
People

Keep Anxious Pups Relaxed with These 12 Calming Dog Beds

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you have a rescue dog, a puppy with separation anxiety, or a generally anxious and excited pet, many dogs need a little extra TLC — and a calming dog bed can be the perfect soothing mechanism.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pups#Dog#Native Pet#Promotes
petcreeks.com

Why Do Dogs Bark At Other Dogs Walking By (7 Helpful Tips)

Why do dogs bark at other dogs walking by is always a common question among dog owners who are worried about their dog barking at other dogs!. In this post, I will be discussing some of the most common reasons why dogs bark at other dogs walking by. I will...
ANIMALS
petpress.net

Why Do Dogs Lick Their Paws? 6 Reasons Behind This Behaviour

Do you ever wonder why your dog licks his paws? It’s a behavior that is often perplexing to pet owners. Why do dogs lick their paws? Is it because they’re dirty and need to clean? Is there something wrong with them? Or is it just a weird quirk that they do for no reason?
PETS
Apartment Therapy

Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?

Does your dog ever seem to get a burst of energy and start racing around your house or apartment? This frantic running and spinning can seem to come out of nowhere and stop just as quickly as it starts. Dog owners may find themselves putting the living room back together and wondering if their dog is possessed. Although alarming, these chaotic sudden bursts of energy are quite normal and known amongst veterinarians and dog trainers as “the zoomies.”
PETS
dailyphew.com

Cat And Dog Sleep Together From The Very First Day They Met

Half a year ago a Reddit user who goes by the name of “doihavetosignup” posted some pictures (on behalf of their mom) of his parent’s new kitten Moses chilling on the back of their adorable Collie Molly. Six months later and it seems that very little has changed, because although Moses is no longer a kitten, he and Molly seem to be just as inseparable as they were when they first met!
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
pumpkin.care

The 5 Best Dog Car Seats to Keep Your Pup Safe on the Road

Did you know that several states actually require dogs to be strapped in during car travel? But even if your state doesn’t require your dog to have a car seat, your dog’s safety should remain top of mind. There are tons of pet products that are extremely helpful during pet travel, and dog car seats are certainly no exception. But how do you know which one to pick?
PETS
dailyphew.com

Cute Baby Monkey Gets A Bath From Her Foster Mom

My heart melted when I saw this monkey getting a bath, and when I learned her story, it melted even more. Nala is a Black Cap capuchin and she was rescued by a veterinarian and fostered by Jennifer who took care of her when she was a baby. To comfort her during bath time, Nala was given a stuffed toy. The sweet monkey holds onto the toy while she gets washed under the faucet.
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

Best dry cat food: Give kitties quality kibble

Feeding kitties with the best dry cat food is a “purr-fect” way of ensuring you're giving them the healthiest of diets. After all, the meals are 100 percent complete and balanced, containing all of the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants needed for a healthy life. Indeed, given the ingredients...
PETS
akc.org

Can Dogs Eat Almonds?

Almonds are a great snack for humans. But, can dogs eat almonds? The answer is no. While almonds might not be as as toxic as some nuts, they are one of those foods canine companions can’t digest as easily as people. Why Almonds Are Bad for Dogs. While dogs...
ANIMALS
1390 Granite City Sports

Do You Clean Your Dog’s Bowl After Every Use?

The Food and Drug Administration is reminding dog owners that they should be cleaning their dog's food bowl every day to avoid bacteria and general contamination. Pet food and dish handling involves potential health risks for both dogs and people, especially those with compromised immune systems. Multiple outbreaks of bacterial illness among dogs and humans have occurred as a result of contaminated dog food.
PETS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Benefits of Sweet Potatoes and Are They Healthier Than a Regular Potato?

Sweet potatoes are a staple food in many countries, but compared to regular potatoes, which are the third-most-eaten food crop in the world, they aren't as popular. Between both foods, many consider sweet potatoes to be healthier due to their rich vitamin and mineral content. However, potatoes are also nutritious foods that can offer several health benefits when eaten in the right way.
FOOD & DRINKS
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
520K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy