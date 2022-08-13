Does your dog ever seem to get a burst of energy and start racing around your house or apartment? This frantic running and spinning can seem to come out of nowhere and stop just as quickly as it starts. Dog owners may find themselves putting the living room back together and wondering if their dog is possessed. Although alarming, these chaotic sudden bursts of energy are quite normal and known amongst veterinarians and dog trainers as “the zoomies.”

