Hair Care

Cardi B Reveals She Uses Onion Water To Achieve Long, Healthy Tresses

By Sharde Gillam
 4 days ago

Source: Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty


Cardi B’s natural hair is long, healthy, and flowing and finally shared her secret to achieving such luxurious locs.

Earlier today, the rapper took to Instagram to share the secret to keeping her hair healthy and shiny, explaining that she recently started washing her hair with boiled onion water.

“My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair,” she wrote on social media while sharing a before and after photo of her sleek and shiny locs. “I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy,” she continued. “Its odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChKqlNsOs5_/

Many of the beauty’s followers were intrigued by the healthy hair hack and took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “I have to try boiling the onions .. I was juicing them and left it too long .. & for an entire year, anytime my hair was blowed out or straightened it smelled like Sofrito
,” one follower commented. Would you try this hair hack? DON’T MISS…

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

5 Times Cardi B Was Our Style Goals

Cardi B Reveals The Cover Art For Her New Single And It’s Fire!

Person
Cardi B
