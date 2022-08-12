ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Haus

Chicgao Bulls Sign Goran Dragic and Andre Drummond

After an excitement-filled 2021 offseason, the Chicago Bulls sign Dragic and Drummond. Here’s a look at their two new roster additions and how they may impact the team. In 2021, the Bulls had a huge offseason with 10 players on their roster being replaced. They secured 6-foot-6 shooting guard DeMar DeRozan from the San Antonio Spurs. The 33-year-old five-time All-Star averaged 21.6 points per game that prior season and went on to be the Bulls’ primary scorer.
ClutchPoints

‘More apt to retire than play again for Nets’: Marc Stein shares NBA exec’s shocking Kevin Durant take from Summer League

The Kevin Durant trade saga has been the main storyline surrounding the 2022 NBA offseason. With each day, it seems a new revelation is made regarding Durant’s feelings towards the Nets, his trade request, or the NBA in general. Chances are it won’t stop until this situation reaches some sort of resolution either. The latest […] The post ‘More apt to retire than play again for Nets’: Marc Stein shares NBA exec’s shocking Kevin Durant take from Summer League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young calls out NBA over perceived snub

Trae Young is putting the NBA on blast using some very choice emojis. Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed on Sunday the ten NBA teams that will be playing on Christmas Day this year. Young’s Atlanta Hawks were not one of them. Check out the full list of games:
CBS Boston

Celtics set to host Bucks on Christmas Day

BOSTON -- The Celtics will once again be part of Christmas Day plans around Boston. The Celtics are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of last postseason's Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.The Celtics are part of the NBA's Christmas Day slate for the seventh straight season, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday night. No times have been announced yet, but the C's and the Bucks will likely tip off sometime during the afternoon portion of the NBA's marquee day.The Celtics and the Bucks also met on Christmas Day last season, with the Bucks coming out victorious 117-113 in...
