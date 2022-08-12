BOSTON -- The Celtics will once again be part of Christmas Day plans around Boston. The Celtics are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of last postseason's Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.The Celtics are part of the NBA's Christmas Day slate for the seventh straight season, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday night. No times have been announced yet, but the C's and the Bucks will likely tip off sometime during the afternoon portion of the NBA's marquee day.The Celtics and the Bucks also met on Christmas Day last season, with the Bucks coming out victorious 117-113 in...

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO