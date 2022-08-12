Read full article on original website
Frank Jackson, Rodney Hood, and other former Blue Devils still looking for teams for 2022-23 NBA Season
Though there’s still ample time to sign before the 2022-23 NBA season tips off, a number of former Blue Devils have already agreed to free agent deals. However there are still a few alumni looking for a new deal. After drafting lead guard Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall...
Chicgao Bulls Sign Goran Dragic and Andre Drummond
After an excitement-filled 2021 offseason, the Chicago Bulls sign Dragic and Drummond. Here’s a look at their two new roster additions and how they may impact the team. In 2021, the Bulls had a huge offseason with 10 players on their roster being replaced. They secured 6-foot-6 shooting guard DeMar DeRozan from the San Antonio Spurs. The 33-year-old five-time All-Star averaged 21.6 points per game that prior season and went on to be the Bulls’ primary scorer.
‘More apt to retire than play again for Nets’: Marc Stein shares NBA exec’s shocking Kevin Durant take from Summer League
The Kevin Durant trade saga has been the main storyline surrounding the 2022 NBA offseason. With each day, it seems a new revelation is made regarding Durant’s feelings towards the Nets, his trade request, or the NBA in general. Chances are it won’t stop until this situation reaches some sort of resolution either. The latest […] The post ‘More apt to retire than play again for Nets’: Marc Stein shares NBA exec’s shocking Kevin Durant take from Summer League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Can Frank Ntilikina Build on Mavs Playoff Flashes?
With Jalen Brunson gone, and Spencer Dinwiddie joining Luka Doncic in the Mavs’ starting lineup, Frank Ntilikina has a chance to become a staple in Jason Kidd’s rotation.
Boston Celtics to reportedly play Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day '22, open 2022-23 at home
One of the biggest days of the NBA calendar year is the annual slate of games scheduled for Christmas Day. The Boston Celtics have been a frequent beneficiary of being a part of the contests that draw the most eyes in the entire league calander. And the Celtics will once...
Trae Young calls out NBA over perceived snub
Trae Young is putting the NBA on blast using some very choice emojis. Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed on Sunday the ten NBA teams that will be playing on Christmas Day this year. Young’s Atlanta Hawks were not one of them. Check out the full list of games:
Report: Bucks-Celtics, Grizzlies-Warriors among NBA Christmas games
The NBA knows it is going to have to compete with the NFL on Christmas Day this year, and it appears to be bringing the heat. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the five games set to tip-off on Christmas: Bucks-Celtics, Sixers-Knicks, Suns-Nuggets, Lakers-Mavericks and Grizzlies-Warriors. Charania did not specify...
Celtics set to host Bucks on Christmas Day
BOSTON -- The Celtics will once again be part of Christmas Day plans around Boston. The Celtics are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of last postseason's Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.The Celtics are part of the NBA's Christmas Day slate for the seventh straight season, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday night. No times have been announced yet, but the C's and the Bucks will likely tip off sometime during the afternoon portion of the NBA's marquee day.The Celtics and the Bucks also met on Christmas Day last season, with the Bucks coming out victorious 117-113 in...
