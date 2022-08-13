Kansas elections director says state will recount abortion ballots by hand — if woman seeking recount can cover the cost

A University of Kansas alumnus and trustee of the KU Endowment Association is one of three new members appointed to the Kansas Board of Regents by Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday. John B. Dicus — chairman, CEO and president of Topeka-based Capitol Federal Savings — is among the appointees, along with Blake Benson, president of the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, and Diana Mendoza, an administrator with Dodge City Public Schools.

KANSAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO