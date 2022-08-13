Kansas elections director says state will recount abortion ballots by hand — if woman seeking recount can cover the cost

Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Activists secure $119K for nine-county recount on Kansas abortion amendment
TOPEKA — Anti-abortion activists incredulous about defeat of a Kansas constitutional amendment Monday dropped plans for a statewide recount of votes by earmarking $119,600 for a ballot-by-ballot review in populous Sedgwick, Johnson, Shawnee and Douglas counties and five others. The campaign to raise $229,300 for a hand count in...
LJWORLD
Activist offers to pay for Kansas’ recount of abortion vote
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the group Kansas...
LJWORLD
Governor appoints three to serve on Kansas Board of Regents, including member of KU Endowment board
A University of Kansas alumnus and trustee of the KU Endowment Association is one of three new members appointed to the Kansas Board of Regents by Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday. John B. Dicus — chairman, CEO and president of Topeka-based Capitol Federal Savings — is among the appointees, along with Blake Benson, president of the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, and Diana Mendoza, an administrator with Dodge City Public Schools.
