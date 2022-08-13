ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR World Reacts To The Hailie Deegan Crew News

A pair of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers made a notable swap this week. Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray swapped crew chiefs heading into this weekend's race. "Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray are swapping crew chiefs. Jerry Baxter now with Deegan and Mike Hillman Jr. with Gray. Only crew chiefs changing, rest of David Gilliland Racing road crews are remaining the same," Bob Pockrass reports.
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick wasn’t the big winner at Richmond

Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, but he wasn’t the biggest winner of the afternoon. Just seven days after ending a 65-race win drought which had dated back to September 2020, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick became the seventh driver to win more than one of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season’s first 23 races.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew Incident

NASCAR pit crew workers are some of the most-underrated figures in all of sports. This weekend, we had a scary incident involving Daniel Suarez's pit crew. Suarez nearly collided with some of his pit crew members during the race. "If there was ever any doubt, pit crews are true athletes....
NASCAR announcement heats up Kyle Busch speculation

Kyle Busch joining a NASCAR Twitter Space has some fans believing that he will be making a big announcement about his 2023 plans. The subject of Kyle Busch’s future — or lack thereof — with Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series has been a topic on the minds of many since M&M’s announced before the 2022 season that they would not be returning to the #18 Toyota in 2023.
Legendary NASCAR Champion Reveals Scary Health News

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte opened up about some startling health news. Labonte, who won the Cup Series in 2000 driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, said he went to the doctor in 2019 when he wasn't feeling well. The doctors noticed a spot on his kidney and told him to monitor it.
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
NASCAR champ Bobby Labonte opens up about startling health battle

Bobby Labonte drove the No. 18 Interstate Batteries Pontiac to the top of NASCAR in 2000, winning the Winston Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing. While he was able to battle dozens of other drivers for 21 wins during his NASCAR Cup career and 10 more in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, Labonte revealed in a segment on FOX that he’s been battling startling health concerns.
Richmond Cup Series results, points

NASCAR Cup Richmond results, points: Kevin Harvick scored his second consecutive victory Sunday, seizing control in the final 100 laps at Richmond Raceway. Harvick took his first lead on Lap 334 of 400 and led 55 of the final 67 laps in the No. 4 Ford for his 60th career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. His fourth victory at Richmond came after he snapped a 65-race winless streak at Michigan last Sunday and qualified for the playoffs.
NASCAR world reacts to Kimi Raikkonen news

2007 Formula 1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Watkins Glen International this weekend and now we know which sponsors will adorn his Trackhouse Racing No. 91 car. The Iceman, as Raikkonen has been known across his F1 racing career, will be driving...
