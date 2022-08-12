Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
48hills.org
Stopping evictions in the Western Addition
When community advocates are organized, and a district supervisor works with them, the result can be good news, even in difficult circumstances. Take the MLK-Marcus Garvey Apartments in the Western Addition. The complex is an affordable housing co-op with 211 units. People who live there pay 30 percent of their...
indybay.org
No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Health System
Two thousand Kaiser psychologists, social workers and therapists went on an indefinite strike against Kaiser on Monday August 15, 2022. Kaiser has refused to fully staff their facilities and the result has been long waits for care and massive turnover of the staff leading stress and even higher burnout of the present staff.
KRON4
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
sanjoseinside.com
From San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: The Facts About Police Staffing
“......while wage negotiations and political campaigns subject the truth to their own unique variety of butt-kicking.”. The last time that police staffing aroused controversy in San Jose, I refused the demands of some protesters to “defund the police” in 2020. Anti-police protesters responded by painting expletives on my wife’s and my home after one demonstration. I defied the demands of the protesters for a simple reason: our community wants– and our public safety demands–more police officers. I worked over multiple budgets to save and identify the dollars to expand officer staffing at SJPD by more than 220 officers in the last half-decade, and to increase the police budget by 50% since I became mayor in 2015.
oc-breeze.com
California housing advocates oppose out-of-state corporate online sports betting measure
The Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California (NPH), the collective voice of affordable housing in the Bay Area, announced their opposition to Prop. 27, the out-of-state corporate online sports betting ballot measure. “NPH is always working towards solutions that will ensure a future where everyone has a safe, stable, and...
sanjoseinside.com
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor’s FPPC Docs Missing Thousands in Income
UPDATE: This article has been updated, 10:30am April 13. In her most recent filing with California’s Fair Political Practices Commission, Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor failed to include nearly $400,000 in real estate commissions and fees her company received in 2021. An examination of Gillmor’s Form 700 filings in...
NBC Bay Area
Data Reveals Where Millennials in San Francisco Moved From
As millennials migrate to San Francisco, new data shows the top places where they're coming from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.1% of millennials living in San Francisco were in Los Angeles as teenagers, 3.5% were in Sacramento at that time and 3% left San Jose for the city by the Bay.
indybay.org
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
berkeleyside.org
Meet the 4 new principals chosen to lead Berkeley schools this year
Four new principals have been appointed to lead three Berkeley elementary schools and one middle school this year. They will be joined by new superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel, who began her new role as Berkeley Unified superintendent July 1. Salita Mitchell: Longfellow Middle School. After two years as vice principal...
KCRA.com
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents
A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
nomadlawyer.org
7 Best Places to Visit in San Francisco, California
San Francisco is home to some of the most iconic icons of all time. The iconic Cable Cars are an important part of the city’s culture, and you can find a collection of these famous vehicles at the San Francisco Cable Car Museum. We have shortlisted Top 7 Places...
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
Back to school start dates: Bay Area students return to class
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Here's a list of the Bay Area school districts and campuses that have or will be welcoming students back to school this month.Brentwood Union School District (All Schools)First Day: 7/28• Brentwood Elementary• Adams Middle SchoolAntioch Unified School DistrictFirst Day: 8/4Oakland Unified School District (All Schools)First Day: 8/8 (Oakland)• Montclair Elementary, Peralta Elementary• Roosevelt Middle School• Fremont High, Oakland TechSan Mateo Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8Acalanes Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8New Haven Unified School District (Union City)First Day: 8/10• Pioneer Elementary• Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School• James Logan HighSan Mateo Foster City School District (K-8)First Day: 8/11Alameda Unified School District (All Schools)First...
KRON4
South San Francisco passes ordinance to address catalytic converter thefts
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With catalytic converter thefts rising around the Bay Area, the City of South San Francisco passed an ordinance Tuesday to attempt to address the issue. Possessing a used catalytic converter is now illegal in the city, it announced in a press release. “Stolen...
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
SF City Attorney files motion against business for alleged scamming of immigrants
(BCN) –San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu announced Thursday that legal action is being taken against an “immigration consulting business” for allegedly charging immigrants for fraudulent legal services it was not allowed to provide. The motion to enforce an injunction was filed Monday and would prohibit Leonard Lacayo and Lacayo & Associates from providing immigration […]
TechCrunch
It might be time for companies in San Francisco to call employees’ bluff
The question, and one asked this week by the San Francisco Chronicle, is why San Francisco isn’t bouncing back in the same way. As reporter Roland Li writes: “There’s always been a disparity — New York has 10 times the population of San Francisco — but the coastal tourism and economic hubs have diverged in striking ways as they recover from the pandemic.”
NBC Bay Area
Mask Mandate Debate: Bay Area Schools Decide Whether or Not to Bring Back Masks
As students around the Bay head back to school, every district has an extra decision to make about whether or not to make masks mandatory in class. Students in both the Franklin McKinley and Alum Rock school districts in San Jose will begin the year with masks, giving some parents a sense of relief.
One San Jose woman’s journey out of homelessness
After nearly two harrowing decades of living on the streets, Kellie Goodman finally has the keys to her first San Jose apartment. “I cried,” Goodman told San José Spotlight. “Then I took a long shower and jumped into bed. I haven’t been able to do that for a long time.” Goodman, who used to work... The post One San Jose woman’s journey out of homelessness appeared first on San José Spotlight.
