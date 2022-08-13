ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronald Acuña Jr. praises Braves rookie

The Braves absolutely throttled the Mets Monday night 13-1, as they narrowed the deficit in the division to 4.5 games. Ronald Acuña Jr. totaled three RBI doubles, while William Contreras and Eddie Rosario strung together back-to-back homers. Atlanta also had a bounce-back effort from Spencer Strider, who couldn’t even...
MLB
Yardbarker

Ozzie Albies takes another promising step in his return to the field

We also received some good news when it comes to Mike Soroka. He will start tomorrow night for the Rome Braves as he begins his rehab assignment. The hope is that he can eventually contribute towards the very end of the season and into the playoffs, but that remains a long shot, given everything he’s gone through over the last two years.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Orioles Continue To Shock The Baseball World

After finishing tied for the worst record in MLB last season, the Baltimore Orioles are the surprise team of the 2022 season. No one could see this coming, not even the Orioles. Baltimore had 52 wins all of last season. They currently sit at 60 wins on August 16 and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Jake Paul embarrasses himself taking batting practice before Marlins game

Jake Paul may be able to knock out a few people in the boxing ring, but making contact in the batter’s box is a much bigger challenge for him. Paul took batting practice on the field at LoanDepot Park in Miami before Tuesday’s Marlins game against the Padres. He had a decent swing but was unable to make contact.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Baseball America adds Braves 2022 draft picks to their Midseason Top 30 Prospects

RHP Owen Murphy (Pick 20) The first three high school arms the Braves selected are all going to be highly ranked — I expect them to clock in just behind Vaughn Grissom, Jared Shuster, and Kyle Muller in some order. Murphy is a fantastic talent, and although he was an under-slot pick, the Braves got a live arm with tons of potential.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Should The White Sox Call Up Oscar Colas?

We all know what the Chicago White Sox’ biggest problem has been in 2022. Their inability to generate consistent offense will likely lead to their downfall should they miss the playoffs. In their quest to generate some sort of offensive momentum for the stretch run, many in the fan base have been captivated by the almost nightly offensive barrage from Double-A outfielder Oscar Colas.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees lose star infielder DJ LeMahieu to injury

The New York Yankees have slowly been getting healthier during the month of August, but new injuries continue to mount ahead of the postseason. The team is expected to get back Zack Britton, Luis Severino, and Matt Carpenter just before the playoffs, but that is still at least a month away, with an expected return in mid-September.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Rays Notebook: Tempers Flare After Fairbanks Strikeout

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pete Fairbanks is the first to admit that he plays the game of baseball with a lot of passion and emotion. Ol' Crazy Eyes can boil over sometimes, too. That happened on Saturday after a misunderstanding between Fairbanks, Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos and home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Twins broadcast aired weirdest graphic about Albert Pujols

Home team broadcasts often make a point of hyping up their own players. But the Minnesota Twins broadcast somehow ending up doing the exact opposite on Tuesday. During the pregame show ahead of the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports North aired one of the most head-scratching graphics in recent memory. In an attempt to tout the strong rookie year Twins infielder Jose Miranda has been having, the broadcast compared Miranda to Albert Pujols as a rookie. But the graphic as presented made pitifully little sense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Expectations for Freddy Tarnok

In all likelihood, Tarnok is just filling a roster spot, providing Brian Snitker with an extra arm that can be used in case of emergency. The Braves are expected to use either Max Fried or Kyle Wright in Thursday’s series finale against the Mets, so I wouldn’t expect Tarnok to actually start a game unless both Fried and Wright suffer setbacks. Tarnok is still just 23-years-old with only 26 innings above the Double-A level. However, those 26 innings have been pretty spectacular, as he’s recorded a 2.03 ERA and 0.983 WHIP.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole calls out team for lack of run production

The New York Yankees don’t look like a playoff-caliber team at this point in time, despite featuring a 10-game lead in the AL East. The Bombers have lost eight of their last 10 games and have failed miserably to score runs. In fact, the Yankees haven’t scored a run in two games, losing 3–0 to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday and 4–0 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Braves make a flurry of roster moves amid series with Mets

Ryan Goins joins the roster as a backup infielder. If you remember, Dansby Swanson cut his head on the basepaths last night, and it looked like he might have to leave the game. Thankfully, he didn’t because I’m not sure what the Braves would have done. They didn’t have a backup infielder on their roster. Now, they do with the addition of Goins, but hopefully, he won’t be needed to play very often, if at all.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Mike Soroka flawless in his first rehab start

It’s the first time Soroka has pitched in a live game in more than a year, and it couldn’t have been more special to see a guy bounce back from multiple Achilles surgeries in this fashion. Although this is extremely encouraging, Soroka still hasn’t started a major-league game in over two years; the club will certainly take it slow with the 25-year-old righty.
MLB

