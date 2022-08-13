Read full article on original website
Biden Is Still Climbing Out of His Afghanistan-Shaped Hole
Americans don’t rank foreign policy as one of the top issues facing the country. So why is the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal still hovering over Biden?
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Challenger Day Before Vote
A new ranked-choice voting system in Alaska is predicted to help the incumbent Republican senator in Tuesday's primary.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Sarah Palin advances to November election for Alaska House seat
Former governor clinches one of four spots on ballot for seat formerly occupied by Don Young
How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm
In a fight for control of Congress, political campaigns are vying for the support of a new group of voters with the numbers to influence the midterm. Consider the math: The total number North Carolinians newly naturalized over four years comes close to the margin in the state’s last presidential race. By the numbers: From […] The post How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Trash complaints pile up under Adams
In the first six months of the year, 311 complaints about trash on sidewalks and streets rose more than 36 percent compared to the same period last year, when Bill de Blasio was still in charge.
