WOWT
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Kearney Hub
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
klkntv.com
Urgent warning sent to parents as Lincoln welcomes back thousands of students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s just one full week left before tens of thousands of college students begin the fall semester here in Lincoln. Both University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Southeast Community College start classes on August 22. That’s why the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is...
WOWT
Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community college just became even more affordable. Now, at Metropolitan Community College, it’s free. But only for current Nebraska high school students. That means nearly 100,000 kids in Nebraska are eligible for free college credits at MCC. The no-cost tuition is effective now, and high...
Family of deceased elderly women speak out after their sudden loss
The daughter-in-laws and the eldest son of Linda Walter said she loved kids and her family more than anything. Walter, along with her mother, were found dead in their home Saturday afternoon.
WOWT
Friends and family remember Westside student Jack Meehan with second annual kickball event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good can come from tragedy. Saturday, the community came together to remember Jack Meehan. Jack was a sophomore at Westside High School when he died by suicide two years ago. This is the second year his friends organized a kickball tournament in his honor. The event...
doniphanherald.com
Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible
OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
KETV.com
Council Bluffs Water Lantern Festival brings meaning and local support
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Water Lantern Festival visits dozens of sites across the country every year — they made their first trip to Council Bluffs on Saturday at Big Lake Park. And the group says it plans on coming back. Out of the hundreds of lanterns sent...
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted for Nebraska homicides
suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska.
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon
When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
rejournals.com
Investors Realty sells Aldi-anchored retail building in Omaha for more than $21 million
Investors Realty has sold the Aldi, Cavender’s and Kohl’s building at 72nd & Pacific Street in Omaha, Nebraska, for $21.45 million. NewStreet Properties was the seller. Caller Properties was the purchaser. Located directly across from Nebraska Furniture Mart, the 123,664-square-foot property has full movement access to 72nd Street,...
WOWT
Educators and families face new CDC guidelines as kids go back to school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the new school year begins, parents may be wondering how new, updated Centers for Disease Control guidelines for COVID-19 protocols will affect their children in the classroom. Released Thursday, the new guidelines mainly affect quarantining, social distancing, and testing. Many school districts began scaling back...
KETV.com
NOH8 Campaign stops by Omaha for photo shoot Saturday
A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it is actually worth just two. The California-based NOH8 Campaign, which supports LGBTQ+ marriage and human equality, stopped by Omaha Saturday for a fundraising photo shoot. It's all about giving voice to the silenced, where two words ring out...
KETV.com
More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. "She wanted to see everybody...
WOWT
Moderna looking for drug trial volunteers in Omaha-metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Moderna needs your help. The drug company known these days for its COVID-19 vaccine is looking for healthy women between the ages of 16-40 to join a new medical trial to fight another dangerous virus. Moderna’s CMVictory trial is collecting data for cytomegalovirus or CMV for...
Vandalism closes popular attraction at Louisville State Recreation Area
Vandalism closed the popular floating playground at Louisville State Rec Area and officials aren't sure when it will reopen.
thereader.com
Saddle Creek Floods Now ‘Fact of Life’ for locals
Omahans have seen floodwaters damage their property year after year, the city has answers but says they cost too much. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
KETV.com
NOH8 Campaign's Saturday stop in Omaha supporting LGBTQ rights
OMAHA, Neb. — A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it's worth just two — no hate. "Gay rights are human rights, and it's really important to show that we support them," Karla Gronenthal, an Aurora resident, said. The nationwide NOH8 Campaign is standing...
macaronikid.com
Five Lincoln Breakfast Spots We Love
I love to go out to breakfast; it is my favorite meal to eat out because I will rarely make all those delicious dishes that early in the morning. We have tried all kinds of places and one thing for sure is that there are a bunch of great places in and around Lincoln to eat a great breakfast. Plus … breakfast has bacon!
klin.com
Lincoln Herbal Festival Is Saturday
Lincoln’s annual Herbal Festival is Saturday, August 13th at Pioneers Park Nature Center. Andrea Faas with the Nature Center tells KLIN News, “This year we have a couple of wonderful herbalists that are going to share some workshops that folks can learn how to utilize herbs. We have Alex Svoboda with arise Botanicals who will teaching a class on tincture making and people will be able to take some things home with them. We also have Eric Smith with Herbs and More and he is going to be talking about drying herbs for teas. We will also have herbal refreshments.”
