Bellevue, NE

WOWT

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community college just became even more affordable. Now, at Metropolitan Community College, it’s free. But only for current Nebraska high school students. That means nearly 100,000 kids in Nebraska are eligible for free college credits at MCC. The no-cost tuition is effective now, and high...
Bellevue, NE
Bellevue, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
doniphanherald.com

Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible

OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
OMAHA, NE
#Bellevue University#College Education#College Student
WOWT

Educators and families face new CDC guidelines as kids go back to school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the new school year begins, parents may be wondering how new, updated Centers for Disease Control guidelines for COVID-19 protocols will affect their children in the classroom. Released Thursday, the new guidelines mainly affect quarantining, social distancing, and testing. Many school districts began scaling back...
OMAHA, NE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KETV.com

NOH8 Campaign stops by Omaha for photo shoot Saturday

A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it is actually worth just two. The California-based NOH8 Campaign, which supports LGBTQ+ marriage and human equality, stopped by Omaha Saturday for a fundraising photo shoot. It's all about giving voice to the silenced, where two words ring out...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. "She wanted to see everybody...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Moderna looking for drug trial volunteers in Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Moderna needs your help. The drug company known these days for its COVID-19 vaccine is looking for healthy women between the ages of 16-40 to join a new medical trial to fight another dangerous virus. Moderna’s CMVictory trial is collecting data for cytomegalovirus or CMV for...
OMAHA, NE
thereader.com

Saddle Creek Floods Now 'Fact of Life' for locals

Omahans have seen floodwaters damage their property year after year, the city has answers but says they cost too much. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

NOH8 Campaign's Saturday stop in Omaha supporting LGBTQ rights

OMAHA, Neb. — A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it's worth just two — no hate. "Gay rights are human rights, and it's really important to show that we support them," Karla Gronenthal, an Aurora resident, said. The nationwide NOH8 Campaign is standing...
OMAHA, NE
macaronikid.com

Five Lincoln Breakfast Spots We Love

I love to go out to breakfast; it is my favorite meal to eat out because I will rarely make all those delicious dishes that early in the morning. We have tried all kinds of places and one thing for sure is that there are a bunch of great places in and around Lincoln to eat a great breakfast. Plus … breakfast has bacon!
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Herbal Festival Is Saturday

Lincoln’s annual Herbal Festival is Saturday, August 13th at Pioneers Park Nature Center. Andrea Faas with the Nature Center tells KLIN News, “This year we have a couple of wonderful herbalists that are going to share some workshops that folks can learn how to utilize herbs. We have Alex Svoboda with arise Botanicals who will teaching a class on tincture making and people will be able to take some things home with them. We also have Eric Smith with Herbs and More and he is going to be talking about drying herbs for teas. We will also have herbal refreshments.”
LINCOLN, NE

