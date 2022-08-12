ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

NebraskaTV

Nebraska company helping farmers improve crops using tech

LINCOLN, Neb. — Combining agriculture and technology, one Nebraska company is helping farmers by telling them the right time to apply fertilizer to their crops. Sentinel Fertigation gives data-driven recommendations to improve the efficiency of producers' fertigation operations. The Lincoln-based company utilized its N-TimeTM Fertigation Management System to anticipate crop nitrogen needs and provide farmers with proactive fertigation scheduling recommendations.
Nebraska Examiner

In a twist, an Omaha utility could keep burning coal as renewable projects undergo study

Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) wants North Omaha Station, one of the country’s top emitters of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, to keep operating until 2026. The OPPD […] The post In a twist, an Omaha utility could keep burning coal as renewable projects undergo study appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com

Building Omaha looking to fill need for skilled electrical workers

OMAHA, Neb. — The need for skilled electrical workers is prompting a new effort to give local students hands-on training. A state-of-the-art expansion at Building Omaha is doing just that. It's an effort to train the next generation of workers who will keep the lights on at your home...
kmaland.com

Nebraska Ranks First Nationally in Child Economic Well-Being

(KMAland) -- Nebraska ranks first in the nation when it comes to promoting children's economic well-being, a significant indicator under the spotlight in the Annie E. Casey Foundation's latest report on child wellness. Just 12% of Nebraska children lived in poverty between 2016 and 2020, one of the lowest percentages...
North Platte Post

Neb. Public Power District appoints new VP of Customer Services

COLUMBUS, Neb.-Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) President and CEO Tom Kent recently announced changes in two executive leadership positions at the district. As current Vice President of Customer Services and Chief Customer Officer Ken Curry transitions toward retirement, he will move into the role of Special Assistant to the President and CEO. While Courtney Dentlinger has been appointed by Kent, to the role of Vice President of Customer Service and External Affairs and Chief Customer Officer, effective September 1.
klkntv.com

Update: Creighton University vaccine mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The Nebraska Supreme Court won’t be stopping the vaccine mandate at Creighton University. The court dismissed an appeal brought on by 10 students who believed the mandate violated their religious beliefs. They said the court lacks the jurisdiction to do anything, citing a century’s old precedent...
Kearney Hub

A look at new Nebraska State Fair culinary offerings

Chicken sandwich on a donut? Only at the Nebraska State Fair. Whether you like things sweet or savory — or both at the same time — the Nebraska State Fair will have the food to keep your taste buds happy. Several familiar vendors will bring new taste sensations...
klkntv.com

USPS launches new delivery system in Nebraska for small businesses

LINCOLN. Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska is one of the only states as of right now that will benefit from a new delivery program from the U.S. Postal Service. The new program called USPS Connect will help local businesses and their customers get same-day and next-day delivery. For example, packages...
klin.com

Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022

The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
News Channel Nebraska

Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line

Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
thereader.com

Saddle Creek Floods Now ‘Fact of Life’ for locals

Omahans have seen floodwaters damage their property year after year, the city has answers but says they cost too much. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
News Channel Nebraska

Frost Talks Offensive Improvement, Prep for Ireland

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Saturday's practice. Frost addressed the improvement of several offensive position groups as the Huskers prep for their trip to Ireland. "The guys show up to work every day," Frost said. "I think they're hungry. We're cleaning stuff up...
WOWT

Moderna looking for drug trial volunteers in Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Moderna needs your help. The drug company known these days for its COVID-19 vaccine is looking for healthy women between the ages of 16-40 to join a new medical trial to fight another dangerous virus. Moderna’s CMVictory trial is collecting data for cytomegalovirus or CMV for...
