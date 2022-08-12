Read full article on original website
nystateofpolitics.com
New York's economic recovery faces scrutiny in campaign
When she signed a bill meant to spur renewable energy usage in semiconductor manufacturing, Gov. Kathy Hochul was cautiously upbeat about the status of New York's economy overall. Inflation was not rising as quickly as it once was nationwide and gas prices had started to tumble, though remain higher than...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul seeks to boost New York developmental disabilities workforce
New York state officials are trying to boost the number of people who work with those with developmental disabilities through expanded credentialing and bonuses, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced. The move is being powered by a $10 million agreement with the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals over the...
nystateofpolitics.com
What can be done with former prisons in New York?
Over the last 22 years, New York state has shuttered 27 prison facilities amid a decline in its overall population of incarcerated. But left unanswered in many instances is what replaces those prisons once they close. A report released this month by the Sentencing Project seeks to draw together what...
nystateofpolitics.com
Employers urge New York to fix unemployment insurance surcharge
When the COVID-19 pandemic first led to a closure of business, schools and other public gathering spaces, Rod Dion did something many employers couldn't do: He kept all his employees. "One of the best and hardest decisions I did was to not let anybody go," he said during an interview...
nystateofpolitics.com
Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York
Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
nystateofpolitics.com
Most New York counties are under a drought watch
New York state officials on Tuesday expanded a drought watch designation to a majority of the 62 counties after continued stretches of dry weather this summer, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. "While recent rains have helped, severe dry conditions continue to persist across the state," Hochul said. "New Yorkers should take...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York attorney general opposes abortion restrictions in Idaho, Texas
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday filed briefs opposing moves by Idaho and Texas to restriction abortion, leading a multi-state effort to oppose the measures. The filings come weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Roe v. Wade decision, sending abortion policy back to state governments.
nystateofpolitics.com
Heastie says he's open to judicial training for bail law
New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has remained one of the most steadfast and prominent supporters of the state measures that largely ended cash bail for many criminal charges. And as the law has become a flashpoint in a larger debtate over crime and public safety in New York...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York launches campaign to crackdown on speeding
New York state law enforcement officials this week will increase patrols in an effort to reduce speeding and other traffic safety violations. The campaign to crackdown on speeding began Sunday and runs until Aug. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said. "There are countless risks and tragic consequences to speeding, and...
