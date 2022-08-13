What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m an athletic long snapper with size and speed who snaps a clean, accurate, and consistent ball. Under our previous coaching staff, I was used in protection on certain punts so I have shown that I can snap and quickly get into blocking. I play in the SEC against some of the best teams in the country in front of huge crowds. I am also on the leadership committee for my team, so I have proven to my coaches the type of person and player that I am on and off the field.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO