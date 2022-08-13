ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
Five rookies who are destined for a MONSTER rookie season

I have been watching football a long time, but I think there are five rookies this year that are going to really exceed expectations and if you are in fantasy football you may want to jump on them as soon as possible. I am going to go into detail why I think these five players are going to have a huge season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Five NFL Trades We Would Like to See before Week 1

The first week of preseason is in the books, and there are several players who could still be dealt before the beginning of the season. There are always trades before the start of the season and there are always some shocking moves. Let’s look at five trades we would like to see before the start of the season.
35 Offensive Stars land on the Walter Payton Award Watch List

The Walter Payton Award goes to the best offensive player in FCS football, and was first awarded back in 1987, the Payton has watched past recipients such as Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance move on to the NFL. This year, 35 prospects in the FCS have made the list, and one player to keep an eye on is Deion Sanders son Shedeur Sanders at Jackson State! If you click on the names below with a link you can learn more about them through our prospect interviews!
JACKSON, MS
Jets QB Zach Wilson will undergo knee surgery on Tuesday

The New York Jets are hopeful that Zach Wilson the 23-year-old quarterback will return sooner rather than later. They learned great news that Wilson did not tear his ACL, but he will still require knee surgery. That surgery is scheduled for this week. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will...
Patriots and Panthers joint practices break out into HUGE fights

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are holding joint practices and they did not start well. Several players were ejected from practice after multiple fights broke out. It all started when Kristian Wilkerson caught a ball on the sidelines over a Panthers defender. The players began jaw jacking and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL Transactions for August 15, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Ravens activated CB Marcus Peters and S Ar’Darius Washington from PUP list. Ravens released RB Corey Clement and DB Robert Jackson. Cowboys released WR Ty Fryfogle, DL Austin Faoliu, TE Ian Bunting, FB Ryan Nall, and CB Kyron Brown (injured) Denver Broncos. Broncos signed LB Joe Schobert. Broncos activated...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Marco Ortiz, LS, University of Florida

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m an athletic long snapper with size and speed who snaps a clean, accurate, and consistent ball. Under our previous coaching staff, I was used in protection on certain punts so I have shown that I can snap and quickly get into blocking. I play in the SEC against some of the best teams in the country in front of huge crowds. I am also on the leadership committee for my team, so I have proven to my coaches the type of person and player that I am on and off the field.
GAINESVILLE, FL

