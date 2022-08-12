Clarifying how the new 988 lifeline works should you decide to call it

Read full article on original website
Boy donates baggy filled with dollar bills he'd saved for one year to help feed dogs at shelter
SAN ANTONIO — The world would be a much better place if adults followed the same basic rules as children, such as sharing, being kind to one another, cleaning up after themselves, and loving animals. The related video above was originally published July 9, 2022. One San Antonio young...
Banned books typically contain LGBTQ+, race and gender themes
In the past nine months, more than 1,500 book bans in schools have occurred across the country. This movement does not come from parents, instead, it stems from Republican leadership. The majority of books being challenged — or outright banned — contain themes about LGBTQ+ issues, race and racism....
Hospitals struggle to return to pre-pandemic staffing levels
SAN ANTONIO — Texas Vista Medical Center (TVMC) operates at or close to max capacity nearly every day. Not because hospital beds are not available, but because there aren’t always enough healthcare workers to staff them. Staff shortages have been a problem long before the pandemic, but the...
How people are helping during Center Point water shortage
CENTER POINT, Texas — A neighborhood in Center Point has been dealing with a water shortage for the past week but volunteers and community members have been taking extraordinary measures to bring the people living there the water they need. With a click and a spurt, Chad Beard moves...
Party with friends ends in violence, one stabbed in face
SAN ANTONIO — A party with friends ended in violence after one man pulled out a fixed blade knife and cut another man in the face Saturday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Gembler Rd. just east of downtown, near North W.W. White Road.
Homeowner alerted by neighbor that garage was on fire, preventing spread of flames to home
SAN ANTONIO — Thanks to a neighbor, a homeowner was alerted to a fire in their garage and they were able to call firefighters to prevent it from spreading to their home. Firefighters were called out to the 700 block of W. Malone on the south side of town around 1:28 a.m. Monday.
After extremists’ arrests in Idaho, LGBTQ Texans and Pride organizers balance safety with desire to celebrate their identities
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When 31 members of a Texas-based white supremacist group were arrested near a Pride event in Idaho last weekend, Mandy Giles worried about what it would mean for the upcoming Pride Houston event and her two nonbinary transgender 20-year-old children.
TRUST INDEX: COVID-19 reinfection happening sooner in many cases with new subvariants, doctor says
SAN ANTONIO – Each COVID-19 variant and subvariant brings changes to our daily lives. The primary strain right now is BA.5, an Omicron subvariant present in 88% of current cases -- the most infectious strain yet. Viewers have sent in questions asking how soon you can be reinfected after...
‘We’re really ready to see somethings start to happen’: Local leaders address safety concern along Culebra Road
SAN ANTONIO – Culebra Road is considered to be one of the most dangerous roads in the Alamo City. The area is notorious for crashes— some deadly — involving vehicles and pedestrians. However, Vision Zero launched a pilot safety campaign to create safer solutions for everyone. Residents...
SAWS Gets Serious About Enforcing Watering Rules Amid Drought
San Antonio Water System means business about enforcing Stage 2 watering rules. The rules were put into effect in April of this year because of the drought. SAWS announced on Saturday that customers who don't comply with the rules can be fined about 150-dollars for a first offense. The agency's director of conservation says they're patrolling neighborhoods looking for violators, and they're done with issuing warnings. Watering days are the same in Stage 2 as in Stage 1, but with shorter hours.
CODE RED: 25 dogs at risk of being euthanized at city municipal shelter
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! urgently needs your help to save some dogs!. The City of San Antonio municipal shelter says 25 dogs and puppies are at risk of being euthanized due to lack of space at the shelter. This seems to be happening more frequently this year.
Texas student creates a support network for Latinas in law
SAN ANTONIO — Elizabeth Vela’s law journey was sparked when she did a project on her abuelita, who faced obstacles coming to the states. Vela is now only one year away from taking the bar exam. “Listening to the stories of other immigrants, especially those today, that’s what...
Waste not, want not for one San Antonio west-side family
SAN ANTONIO — As if it's been assaulted by an angry porcupine, San Antonio's water-delivery system has been poked full of holes by the drought. What used to be 100 or so water main breaks per month rose to more than 400 in June and 700 in July. By the end of August, officials say, they expect they'll have seen at least 800 breaks.
Storage unit on west side burglarized
SAN ANTONIO — Burglary of Building. San Antonio Police have two people in custody after a storage unit on the west side of San Antonio was burglarized Saturday. It happened around 7:20 a.m. on the 2400 block of SW Loop 410. Officers received a call about two people seen...
Police give an update on Kiely Rodni, the missing teen
A 16-year-old teenager is still missing in northern California. Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party one week ago. Authorities say she was near the Prosser family campground when she went missing. Since then, more than 200 volunteers, and dozens of FBI agents have spread out over the entire...
Pillowcase drive held for students of Robb Elementary School
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three months since the tragedy in Uvalde, the town is still healing and will be for a while. One local organization is trying to help ease the pain. The San Antonio chapter of Ryan's Case for Smiles organized a pillowcase drive for the students of Robb Elementary.
SAWS implements stricter enforcement of watering rules
SAWS says it will have neighborhood patrols and less leniency for citations.
Southwest side taco stand robbed by suspect wielding gun
SAN ANTONIO — A taco stand on the southwest side of town was robbed Saturday night by a man with a gun. Police were called out to the 5600 block of Old Pearsall Rd near Pearsall Park around 10 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress. When officers...
Night of drinking with friends led to a stabbing in the face
SAN ANTONIO – A night of drinking with friends escalated into a stabbing on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to 1000 Block Gembler Road at around 7: 30 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. According to officials, two friends were drinking together at the...
Bexar County elections official says she and her staff are ‘under attack’
SAN ANTONIO – To begin Monday’s meeting of the Bexar County Elections Board, Jacque Callanen, its chair and the administrator of the county Elections Office, handed out an online article from the Fredericksburg newspaper that detailed the threats and intimidation Gillespie County elections officials faced. Anissa Herrera, Gillespie...
