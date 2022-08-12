Clarifying how the new 988 lifeline works should you decide to call it

San Antonio Water System means business about enforcing Stage 2 watering rules. The rules were put into effect in April of this year because of the drought. SAWS announced on Saturday that customers who don't comply with the rules can be fined about 150-dollars for a first offense. The agency's director of conservation says they're patrolling neighborhoods looking for violators, and they're done with issuing warnings. Watering days are the same in Stage 2 as in Stage 1, but with shorter hours.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO