ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Clarifying how the new 988 lifeline works should you decide to call it

By Amanda Henderson, Photojournalist: Fernando Flores
fox38corpuschristi.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
tpr.org

Banned books typically contain LGBTQ+, race and gender themes

In the past nine months, more than 1,500 book bans in schools have occurred across the country. This movement does not come from parents, instead, it stems from Republican leadership. The majority of books being challenged — or outright banned — contain themes about LGBTQ+ issues, race and racism....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Hospitals struggle to return to pre-pandemic staffing levels

SAN ANTONIO — Texas Vista Medical Center (TVMC) operates at or close to max capacity nearly every day. Not because hospital beds are not available, but because there aren’t always enough healthcare workers to staff them. Staff shortages have been a problem long before the pandemic, but the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeline#Linus Mental Health#Life And Death#Diseases#General Health#Social#Loca
iheart.com

SAWS Gets Serious About Enforcing Watering Rules Amid Drought

San Antonio Water System means business about enforcing Stage 2 watering rules. The rules were put into effect in April of this year because of the drought. SAWS announced on Saturday that customers who don't comply with the rules can be fined about 150-dollars for a first offense. The agency's director of conservation says they're patrolling neighborhoods looking for violators, and they're done with issuing warnings. Watering days are the same in Stage 2 as in Stage 1, but with shorter hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas student creates a support network for Latinas in law

SAN ANTONIO — Elizabeth Vela’s law journey was sparked when she did a project on her abuelita, who faced obstacles coming to the states. Vela is now only one year away from taking the bar exam. “Listening to the stories of other immigrants, especially those today, that’s what...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
foxsanantonio.com

Police give an update on Kiely Rodni, the missing teen

A 16-year-old teenager is still missing in northern California. Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party one week ago. Authorities say she was near the Prosser family campground when she went missing. Since then, more than 200 volunteers, and dozens of FBI agents have spread out over the entire...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Night of drinking with friends led to a stabbing in the face

SAN ANTONIO – A night of drinking with friends escalated into a stabbing on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to 1000 Block Gembler Road at around 7: 30 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. According to officials, two friends were drinking together at the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy