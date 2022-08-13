ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 16

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Tuesday, August 16. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Register now for the Mississippi Health Innovation Conference

The University of Mississippi Medical Center in partnership with the University of Mississippi School of Business Administration will host the Mississippi Health Innovation Conference (MSHIC) on Tuesday, August 16 in Jackson. The MSHIC is a collaboration between the School of Business Administration at University of Mississippi and the School of...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Health
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Coronavirus
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Madison County Journal

Responders to receive COVID-19 hazard pay

RIDGELAND — Local law enforcement and firefighters who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for a premium hazard pay bonus of $1,000 from the state of Mississippi. Mayor Gene McGee said the money will come from the state but it will be the city’s job to distribute....
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV.com

Byram company provides bottled water to Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Jackson enters the third week of a citywide boil water notice, cases of water are being provided daily to neighbors. Premium Waters, Inc., a privately owned bottled water manufacturing facility in Byram, is behind the efforts to help distribute water in the capital city.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Miller
Person
Judith Jones
fox40jackson.com

Things To Know for Thursday, August 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. It’s horrible. It’s ridiculous and it’s not Godly, but you...
MSNBC

Mississippi's got issues

A grand jury decided to not indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Emmett Till 67 years ago. However, that's not the only issue that's haunting the state of Mississippi. Maisie Brown and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi join Tiffany Cross to discuss racial, economic, and social issues that impact the state.Aug. 13, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Top rated hotels in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#The Department Of Health#Chan
WAPT

Jackson residents heading into third week of citywide boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents are heading into the third week of a citywide boil water notice for surface water connections. The city has been holding daily water distribution events during the boil water alert. For the near future, residents can pick up one case of water per vehicle at 2 p.m. daily at Jackson Fire Station No. 1 at 555 S. West St.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Bay Springs boy

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for nine-year-old Josh Braiden Smith, of Bay Springs. MBI officials said Josh is four feet and three inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities believe he may be accompanied by his mother, 38-year-old Kristina […]
BAY SPRINGS, MS
mageenews.com

Vehicle Burglarized @ Hillcrest

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around 2 AM Monday morning, August 15, 2022, Addie Franks an employee of Hillcrest Nursing Center’s truck was broken into by busting the back glass. The truck was in the parking lot. Although the doors were locked, the thief gained entry through the back window and exited on the driver’s side stealing her purse, Bible, and a watermelon!
MAGEE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox40jackson.com

Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

MBI investigates shooting involving Capitol Police officer

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. "MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy