National Collegiate Rugby named three athletes from the University of Maine Men’s Rugby Team as 2021–22 Scholastic All Americans. Griffin McDevitt of Sandwich, Massachusetts; Nick Mills of Chelsea, Maine; and Matthew Sande from Shrewbeury, Massachusetts were among the 472 players from more than 140 schools selected for the annual program, created to recognize high academic performers in collegiate rugby. According to the organization, these athletes have maintained a 3.5 GPA or higher during the academic year.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO