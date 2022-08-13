ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOLO TV Reno

Sisolak, Enfield visit Washoe County schools as students return to class

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The hallways are filled with students once again in schools around the Washoe County School District. Governor Steve Sisolak stopped by Vaughan Middle School on Monday to talk with students and staff and made a point to stress the importance of finding a way to increase pay for teachers.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Monday marks end of remembrance run honoring Indian boarding school attendees

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday concluded the second annual Remembrance Run to honor the children who attended Indian boarding schools across the nation and right here in Nevada. Runners arrived at the Stewart Indian School in Carson City after a 50 mile run that began in Yerington.. “I wont speak...
sparkstrib.com

Washoe County students return to classroom next week

Once again, the summer has flown by and the first day of the 2022-23 school year in Washoe County starts next Monday, August 15. The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is holding a Back to School Expo this Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reno Town Mall on 4001 S. Virginia Street where families can get more information about this year’s transportation options, school meals, services, and resources to prepare for the upcoming semester.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Sparks police bolstering school safety drills after Uvalde shooting

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — It is the first day of school in Washoe County. Following a Uvalde, Texas school shooting that left 19 students and teachers dead just before summer break, the Sparks Police Department are being proactive this upcoming school year. At the start...
SPARKS, NV
Record-Courier

Three finalists for Genoa manager

Three finalists for the Genoa Town Board include a former city manager, a retired Army National Guard captain and a retired California Highway Patrol lieutenant. Minden resident William Kohbarger, Genoa resident Michael Chapton and Yerington resident David J. Qualls are vying for the position, which pays $63,419-$95,139 a year. Town...
GENOA, NV
Record-Courier

The Aug. 15, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I estimate there were at least 350 people at East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones service at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center on Saturday, including Douglas County’s entire sitting judiciary. I spoke briefly to Chief State Appeals Judge Michael Gibbons on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Palmer Elementary lockdown lifted

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 4:00 p.m.: The lockdown at Palmer Elementary School has been lifted. Students are now being released to their parents. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorities confirm to KOLO that Palmer Elementary School in Sun Valley has been put into a temporary lockdown. The Washoe County School District says...
RENO, NV
kunr.org

KUNR Today: Nevada Republicans call for unity during Adam Laxalt’s Basque Fry

Nevada Republicans call for unity during Adam Laxalt’s Basque Fry. Nevada Republicans called for unity within the party during Adam Laxalt’s Basque Fry in Gardnerville over the weekend. Roughly 1,500 people gathered under the hot sun at a cattle ranch in rural Nevada. The fundraiser promoted Republican Adam...
KOLO TV Reno

WCSO search for suspect who prompted school lockdown

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect whose manhunt prompted the closure of two local schools. Police say around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies attempted to pull over the driver of a motorcycle on suspicion of multiple traffic violations in Sun Valley.
SUN VALLEY, NV
2news.com

Storey County Issues Boil Water Order Notice

A boil water notice is in effect for parts of Storey County. The affected areas are Sutton & Summit to Sutton and C Street and C Street to the gas station. The county says the order will be in place until approximately Thursday afternoon. If you have questions, call Public...
STOREY COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Last chance to use Reno Fire Department vegetation dumpster program

The Reno Fire Department's (RFD) second year of a program to assist homeowners in protecting their homes from wildfire will wrap up on September 4, 2022. Dumpsters for vegetation disposal will be located at the following stations:. August 13 and 14: Station 11 located at 7105 Mae Anne Ave. August...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

America: 'I quit! (putting in any extra effort)' | Reno Memo

Get a six-month subscription to RGJ.com for just $1! Americans say they're over work because they're feeling overworked, and many are putting in only minimal effort lately in a trend called "quiet quitting." It's not really "quitting" in the traditional sense that workers actually tell their bosses about it -- everyone enjoys the "getting paid" part, but not the part where we read email at home or volunteer for new projects or stop playing Murdle on company time. ...
RENO, NV

