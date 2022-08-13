Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Sisolak, Enfield visit Washoe County schools as students return to class
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The hallways are filled with students once again in schools around the Washoe County School District. Governor Steve Sisolak stopped by Vaughan Middle School on Monday to talk with students and staff and made a point to stress the importance of finding a way to increase pay for teachers.
KOLO TV Reno
Monday marks end of remembrance run honoring Indian boarding school attendees
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday concluded the second annual Remembrance Run to honor the children who attended Indian boarding schools across the nation and right here in Nevada. Runners arrived at the Stewart Indian School in Carson City after a 50 mile run that began in Yerington.. “I wont speak...
KOLO TV Reno
Deputies asking for public’s help finding suspects in Douglas County tool theft
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people they say were involved in a tool theft in the Casino Core area in Stateline, Nevada. The plea comes after the sheriff’s office says they have exhausted all their leads...
FOX Reno
Nearby police foot chase caused Virginia Palmer Elementary lock down, controlled release
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Palmer Elementary School has been the focus of safety Monday afternoon after police activity in the area of the school lead to lockdowns and a controlled release of students to their parents. According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO),...
2news.com
New sawmill coming to Carson City to help address forest health and resilience
Tahoe Forest Products LLC (TFP), in a partnership with Washoe Development Corporation (WDC), an affiliate of Washoe Tribe of Nevada & California, recently announced the lease of 40 acres of Washoe-owned land near Carson City, Nev. to build the first significant sawmill in the region in decades. By creating a...
sparkstrib.com
Washoe County students return to classroom next week
Once again, the summer has flown by and the first day of the 2022-23 school year in Washoe County starts next Monday, August 15. The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is holding a Back to School Expo this Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reno Town Mall on 4001 S. Virginia Street where families can get more information about this year’s transportation options, school meals, services, and resources to prepare for the upcoming semester.
mynews4.com
Sparks police bolstering school safety drills after Uvalde shooting
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — It is the first day of school in Washoe County. Following a Uvalde, Texas school shooting that left 19 students and teachers dead just before summer break, the Sparks Police Department are being proactive this upcoming school year. At the start...
2news.com
Last Day For Back To School Shopping Before First Day Of School in Washoe County
During the weekend, the Reno Town Mall had a back to school expo, on Sunday, parents were still shopping around the mall trying to accumulate some last minute items. We found some parents shopping for books from the Washoe County Library. Elvia Vasquez-Muniz, a Mother who was back to school...
Record-Courier
Three finalists for Genoa manager
Three finalists for the Genoa Town Board include a former city manager, a retired Army National Guard captain and a retired California Highway Patrol lieutenant. Minden resident William Kohbarger, Genoa resident Michael Chapton and Yerington resident David J. Qualls are vying for the position, which pays $63,419-$95,139 a year. Town...
Record-Courier
The Aug. 15, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — I estimate there were at least 350 people at East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones service at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center on Saturday, including Douglas County’s entire sitting judiciary. I spoke briefly to Chief State Appeals Judge Michael Gibbons on...
KOLO TV Reno
Palmer Elementary lockdown lifted
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 4:00 p.m.: The lockdown at Palmer Elementary School has been lifted. Students are now being released to their parents. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorities confirm to KOLO that Palmer Elementary School in Sun Valley has been put into a temporary lockdown. The Washoe County School District says...
kunr.org
KUNR Today: Nevada Republicans call for unity during Adam Laxalt’s Basque Fry
Nevada Republicans call for unity during Adam Laxalt’s Basque Fry. Nevada Republicans called for unity within the party during Adam Laxalt’s Basque Fry in Gardnerville over the weekend. Roughly 1,500 people gathered under the hot sun at a cattle ranch in rural Nevada. The fundraiser promoted Republican Adam...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO search for suspect who prompted school lockdown
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect whose manhunt prompted the closure of two local schools. Police say around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies attempted to pull over the driver of a motorcycle on suspicion of multiple traffic violations in Sun Valley.
Thunderstorms are forecast for Northern Nevada. Will Reno break its August rainfall record?
Another round of thunderstorms is headed to Northern Nevada this week. There is up to a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening through Thursday in Reno. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible tonight and Wednesday night. ...
2news.com
Storey County Issues Boil Water Order Notice
A boil water notice is in effect for parts of Storey County. The affected areas are Sutton & Summit to Sutton and C Street and C Street to the gas station. The county says the order will be in place until approximately Thursday afternoon. If you have questions, call Public...
Kiely Rodni missing: Two other people vanished nearby on same day; sister asks where’s their aerial search?
TRUCKEE, Calif. – A California woman and her ex-boyfriend failed to return from a road trip to Reno, Nevada, about 35 miles away from a massive search effort for a missing girl who vanished a day earlier. Janette "JJ" Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were supposed to...
mynews4.com
Reno man convicted of sending stalking and harassing tweets to NV lawmakers
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was just found guilty of all four charges he was facing for tweeting threatening, harassing and racist tweets at lawmakers, legislative staff and the Nevada Attorney General. Matthew Carter was on trial last week for sending the tweets...
2news.com
Last chance to use Reno Fire Department vegetation dumpster program
The Reno Fire Department's (RFD) second year of a program to assist homeowners in protecting their homes from wildfire will wrap up on September 4, 2022. Dumpsters for vegetation disposal will be located at the following stations:. August 13 and 14: Station 11 located at 7105 Mae Anne Ave. August...
America: 'I quit! (putting in any extra effort)' | Reno Memo
Get a six-month subscription to RGJ.com for just $1! Americans say they're over work because they're feeling overworked, and many are putting in only minimal effort lately in a trend called "quiet quitting." It's not really "quitting" in the traditional sense that workers actually tell their bosses about it -- everyone enjoys the "getting paid" part, but not the part where we read email at home or volunteer for new projects or stop playing Murdle on company time. ...
Southern Nevadans: How to make an appointment for the DMV online
The DMV now requires appointment's for visits. Navigating the DMV website can be tricky. Here is a step-by-step guide on booking your next appointment.
