U-2 Training Flight Provides Unique Glimpse of Spy Plane in Santa Barbara County Skies

Santa Barbara Airport adds private Lactation Pod for traveling families
The Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) announced Monday that it added a secure and private Lactation Pod for families traveling through the Terminal. The post Santa Barbara Airport adds private Lactation Pod for traveling families appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Researchers Track Movement of Burnt Detritus From Goleta Beach in Wake of 2018 Montecito Debris Flow
The catastrophic debris flow that affected Montecito in early January 2018 was the result of a rare confluence of severe events. The Thomas Fire had been raging for weeks in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, and an unusually strong winter storm dumped half an inch of rain in five minutes on the newly-charred hills above the suburban enclave.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Attorney Linda Krop on Carmen Ramirez, Exxon Trucking, Wind Energy
Linda Krop, chief counsel for the Environmental Defense Center, talks about Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez's legacy, the ExxonMobil lawsuit against Santa Barbara County over trucking oil, and the potential for wind energy on the Central Coast, in this week's episode of Santa Barbara Talks. Ramirez died after she was...
Noozhawk
Robert Ryan Baptista of Santa Barbara, 1972-2022
Our family and our community lost a shining light on August 9, 2022, with the passing of Robert Ryan Baptista. Rob was born in San Francisco, California. on April 7, 1972, to Kathy and Robert Baptista. The third of seven brothers, Rob grew up in Santa Barbara and attended Foothill...
Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks
A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injured hunter trapped 100 feet down cliff uses gun to get help, California rescuers say
A hunter stranded 80 to 100 feet down a Santa Barbara County cliff fired a gunshot to summon help, California firefighters say. Other hunters found the man in the Upper Oso area in the Los Padres National Forest early Saturday, Aug. 12, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported on Twitter.
Noozhawk
Heat-Illness Trail Tragedy Shows Signs of Bringing Vital Information to Hikers, Solace to Family
The death of 17-year-old Jake Parks from heat illness after a hike in the mountains above Santa Barbara earlier this year was an incalculable loss for his family. Jenni and Todd Parks’ son was stricken during the May 14 outing, and died a few hours later at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision
California Highway Patrol in Buellton said that the incident was a non-injury hit and run involving two vehicles, and one driver was arrested for driving under the influence. The post UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Early morning two-car crash sends at least one to hospital in downtown Santa Barbara
A sedan and pickup truck collided just before 4:30 a.m. at De La Vina Street and W. Carrillo Street. The post Early morning two-car crash sends at least one to hospital in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Injuries Reported in Head-On Crash on Via Real Near Carpinteria
A head-on collision on Via Real near Carpinteria sent one person to the hospital Sunday evening. The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. One person reportedly suffered moderate injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The victim's...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Police Have Nothing More to Say About Downtown Stabbing
Rylee Raines, Noozhawk’s adorable mutton buster at the Aug. 7 Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, started off with such promise. The home-schooled 5-year-old looked like a champion as her sheep burst out of the chute and sprinted across the arena at Santa Barbara’s Earl Warren Showgrounds. But after about 20 yards, Rylee’s ride abruptly slowed to a walk and she rolled right off into the dirt.
Noozhawk
Sprinkler System Puts Out Small Fire at Isla Vista Restaurant
A fire-sprinkler system extinguished a small blaze at the Su’s Bowl restaurant in Isla Vista early Saturday morning. Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a report of a ringing fire alarm system on the 900 block of Embarcadero Del Mar, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Noozhawk
New Santa Barbara Police Station Passes Muster at Planning Commission
Santa Barbara’s police station almost has a new home. The city’s Planning Commission on Thursday voted 5-0 to approve a development plan for the new $92 million Police Department headquarters at 601 Santa Barbara St. Commissioners Jay Higgins and Devon Wardlow were absent. “From the very beginning, we...
santabarbaraca.com
20+ Best Burgers in Santa Barbara
Burgers are the ultimate crowd-pleasing, American comfort food. The traditional hamburger has evolved significantly over the decades, between gourmet spins on the classic beef sandwich, the infusion of globally inspired toppings, and the tasty variety of nutritious meat alternatives. Being the renowned culinary destination it is, the Santa Barbara South Coast has no shortage of amazing burgers to get your hands messy digging into—no judgment if you prefer to use a knife and fork! Think bison burgers and truffle fries paired with a local craft beer. Vegan “cheese” burgers, sriracha-spiced burgers and ahi tuna burgers … perhaps washed down with a Happy Canyon Sauvignon Blanc or Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay. You can also go for basic burgers with something bubbly by the beach. We’ve rounded up a guide to the best burgers in the Santa Barbara South Coast, covering the full spectrum from elevated fast food and refined fare to smash burgers, veggie burgers and cult favorites.
Noozhawk
Firefighters Battle Residential Structure Fire in Old Town Goleta
No one was injured Monday in a residential structure fire in Old Town Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. However, a family cat perished in the blaze, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman. The blaze on the 5700 block of Gato Avenue was reported at about...
L.A. Weekly
Mary Centeno Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident on Pacific Coast Highway [Ventura, CA]
68-Year-Old Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash near Solimar Beach. The incident happened shortly after 9:20 a.m., involving a pedestrian and a 2003 GMC 3500 pickup truck, driven by a 61-year-old man. According to officials, the pickup truck was traveling southbound when they struck Centeno walking in the southbound lane, for...
5 Things To Do in California For Couples
Looking for things to do in California as a couple? You’re in luck because there is plenty!. Whether you want to do touristy things, go to amusement parks, sit on the beach, or explore nature, you will for sure find something to enjoy!
kclu.org
Central Coast man shot to death
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the Central Coast. Santa Maria Police were called to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. They found a wounded 19-year-old man. Officers say Felix Ivan Antonio of Santa Maria died at the scene.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Early Morning Fire Response to Isla Vista Eatery
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to an early morning fire alarm at an Isla Vista restaurant. At 4:27 a.m., crews responded to 901 Embarcadero Del Mar, the location of Su's Bowl, for a fire alarm. Upon arrival, engine 17 discovered an activated fire suppression sprinkler had extinguished an internal fire.
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in California
No More Cashiers? Shopping with a wave of the palm with Amazon One technology. Amazon enables palm payment at 65 Whole Foods stores/ image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You no longer have to worry about forgetting your wallet at home when you head to the store.
