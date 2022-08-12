ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Flag-raising ceremony for El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery: 'This family is hurting'

By Alex Edwards, alex.edwards@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

The atmosphere was somber, and save for the occasional outburst — whether of joy or anger or somewhere in between — from a child, quiet. The American flag flew at half staff and tears flowed freely Friday among members of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office held a flag-raising ceremony to honor fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed Sunday while responding to a shooting. Well over 300 people gathered outside of the office to pay their respects, and Vermijo Avenue was closed between South Cascade Avenue and South Tejon Street.

The flag raised Friday will be the same flag used to cover Peery’s casket during a memorial service scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. Monday at New Life Church. It flew for six minutes as the crowd quieted. Each minute marked one year of Peery’s service with the sheriff's office.

“Some guys were very close to him,” Sheriff Bill Elder said after the ceremony. “It’s hard to understand. [Officers] get to be very close friends and in some cases closer than family.”

Elder said the tone of the office was somber as the staff tries to grieve while still doing the necessary job of keeping the county safe.

According to Elder, they have held daily staff meetings as a means to check in with and support one another as employees navigate the first death within the department since Deputy Micah Flick was killed in a shooting in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CuSmJ_0hFdJqar00
Members of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office's honor guard march at the conclusion of a flag-raising ceremony for fallen deputy Andrew Peery Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, outside the office in Colorado Springs. Peery was killed Sunday while responding to a shooting in the Security-Widefield area. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Peery‘s death has been felt especially hard in the force, as Elder described him as a perfect cop.

“[He was] the epitome of a cop you want working for you: A consummate professional, he made friends with everyone,” Elder said. “He was always friendly and always kind.”

While El Paso County deputies do not travel with a partner in their vehicles, Peery was one of two deputies to respond to the report of shots fired on Sunday. The other deputy, who has not been named, “was just rocked” according to Elder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48koNN_0hFdJqar00
Members of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office pay their respects for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery during a flag-raising ceremony outside the Sheriff's Office in Colorado Springs Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Peery was killed Sunday while responding to a shooting in the Security-Widefield area. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) Christian Murdock/The Gazette

“I worry about every single one of these guys,” he said.

Elder kept his composure throughout most of the ceremony. But he has lost three officers in the line of duty since becoming sheriff in 2014, and Peery’s death comes four months before his retirement.

Elder took a moment to compose himself before continuing the conversation.

“It’s been a long career,” he said. “These guys are hurting. This family is hurting.”

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

62-year-old arrested for murder in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has arrested a suspect in a homicide case out of Fountain. According to EPSO, officers with the Fountain Police Department were dispatched to the 9000 block of Squirrel Creek Road on a reported overdose. When officers arrived, they found an adult woman dead. […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

El Paso County teen reported missing again

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Lillian Enyeart was reported as a runaway Monday evening, hours after she was found safe after previously going missing. “At around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 15, she was reported to have...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KKTV

Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say Lila Gruss is facing charges after reportedly vandalizing and burglarizing multiple locations across Colorado Springs. Officers say there were 11 locations identified as being involved, including two schools. CSPD confirmed two of the locations vandalized were the Galileo School of Math...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Missing Pueblo West man found dead

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo West man who had been missing since August 8 has been found dead. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. According to Tweets from the the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Porch pirate being sought by Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a porch pirate who stole packages on Everett Road near Pleasant View Jr. High School. The suspected thief is described as a woman wearing glasses, a gray shirt, and black shorts. She is driving a bluish/green SUV. If anyone knows who this woman is, has […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Two dead in Black Forest shooting

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Two people are dead following a disturbance involving a shooting in Black Forest. Deborah Myatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said at a press conference that the call came in just before 6:50 p.m. reporting a disturbance in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point in Black Forest, […]
BLACK FOREST, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#American#Vermijo Avenue#New Life Church
The Denver Gazette

COVERAGE: Deputy Andrew Peery memorial service

A memorial service for fallen El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery started at 11 a.m. Monday at New Life Church, 11025 Voyager Parkway, in Colorado Springs. Peery was killed after responding to a shooting on Sunday, Aug. 7, in Widefield. Click or tap here to watch a replay video from the service. A law...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo West schools were placed under lockdown for several hours

UPDATE: The school district says the investigation is completed and that the lockdowns have been lifted. The district said all school activities will continue as scheduled. No details as to the cause of the lockdown have been released at this time. PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County School District 70 says they have several schools […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

Suspect robs northwest Colorado Springs bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect remains on the run after stealing cash from a bank Monday afternoon. Police are encouraging anyone with information on the crime to come forward. Detectives say a thin man dressed in black walked into the U.S. Bank in the 1100 block of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Hit and run with serious injuries at Fontanero and Weber

UPDATE (8/15, 1:45 p.m.): CSPD has classified this as a hit and run involving another vehicle and a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist has serious injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention. The other vehicle fled the scene and there is no description available at this time. CSPD is asking anyone with information […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County inmate found dead

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate at the Pueblo County Jail was found dead on Aug. 8. A coroner investigator pronounced Martha Salas, 40, dead on scene. An autopsy has been conducted. The Pueblo County Coroner says they are waiting for results. No other information has been released at this time. FOX21 will update the […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Blessing Boxes fulfills needs in the community

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County blessing boxes started during the Pandemic and continue to grow with increasing need in the area The founder GT Davis saw food banks and pantries were overwhelmed during the pandemic. So he built a food cabinet, placing it right outside his house. The box took off on social media and […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Spy camera found in woman’s Colorado Springs bedroom

COLORADO SPRINGS — A father is outraged after his daughter found a hidden camera in a room she was renting. She has since moved out of the Colorado Springs townhouse but doesn’t want something like this to happen to anyone else. “It’s awful and it’s emotional. A lot...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy