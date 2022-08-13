According to NHL reporter Brent Wallace, the Ottawa Senators remain interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes. Chychrun, despite struggling during the 2021-22 season, is one of the brighter young defensemen in the entire NHL. Due to the Coyotes looking to build for the future, however, they have been taking calls on him for a year's time now, but have yet to have their asking price met. According to Wallace, that asking price is two first-round picks and a high-end prospect. To make things work money wise, the Coyotes would also reportedly be open to taking on Nikita Zaitsev's contract as well.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO