ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Pre-demo sale: Many items up for grabs inside Archbishop Prendergast High School

By Annie McCormick via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
Nearly everything inside the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is for sale ahead of the building's partial demolition.

The Drexel Hill high school was left empty when the Archdiocese of Philadelphia consolidated the school with Monsignor Bonner High School.

The building was originally built in 1907 to operate as an orphanage and was sold to Delaware County Community College.

Kevin Tobin is the owner of Pre-Demolition Sales and was hired by the college to handle the sales.

"We're just getting calls nonstop ... We advertise in a couple of places. We got so many calls we just stopped advertising," said Tobin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZAMk_0hFczL6N00

Seats and equipment from the auditorium must go. Classroom items and even kitchen equipment like a pizza oven are also on the list.

The Archdiocese already came in and took a number of things from inside the upstairs chapel, but some things remain, including pews.

Brian Kelly of Drexel Hill said so many members of his family have ties to the school.

"I'd like to get my hands on one of the pews when they go for sale," said Kelly on Friday when he arrived to pick up his daughter from sports practice.

A website allows people to check out the items for sale ahead of time. The sale began at 9 a.m. Saturday.

There are some exceptions: areas that are not part of the demolition stay intact and sales inside the gym and convent will happen later.

Tobin expects nostalgia to be a driving force behind sales.

"There's also a lot of people that will come to a sale like this just because they graduated from here and they want to get in and see it again. It's ok with us," said Tobin.

Click here to learn more about the sale.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyvoice.com

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program

University City District’s West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI) and PIDC’s Navy Yard Skills Initiative (NYSI) are launching another collaborative professional development program to train Philadelphia residents for full-time quality-wage careers with employer partner Philly Shipyard Inc., one of the leading shipbuilders in the country. Philly Shipyard Inc. (formerly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prendergast#Archbishop#Pre Demolition Sales
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Drexel Hill, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fb101.com

IRON CHEF CHEF JOSE GARCES ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF BUENA ONDA IN RITTENHOUSE AS PART OF A NATIONAL EXPANSION

James Beard award-winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces announces the grand opening of Buena Onda in Rittenhouse Square on Friday, August 12th. The new location is located at 114 S. 20th Street, next to Chef’s famed Village Whiskey. Buena Onda is Chef’s famed taqueria that is inspired by the spirit and good vibes of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The new Rittenhouse location features indoor and outdoor seating for 48 guests, Baja-inspired vibes, a new interior design, and a new Buena Onda marketplace. Buena Onda Rittenhouse represents not just a new restaurant and concept for Center City and Rittenhouse, but this is the first location to debut as part of a larger national expansion. Buena Onda will also open a location on the Main Line this September. Additionally, this location is one of the models for franchising of the Philly-born brand that will expand from Philadelphia to America. Each new location will offer Buena’s signature dishes such as environmentally conscious seafood tacos, classic tacos, Buena bowls, nachos, guacamole, chips and salsa, rice and beans, churros and many other offerings. Garces fans can also pair their favorite dishes with drinks that will include margaritas (classic, baja, frozen and seasonal), beer, wine, sangria, sodas and more. Buena Onda Rittenhouse and Fairmount (1901 Callowhill Street) will both be open for lunch, dinner and happy hour, with indoor and outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. Hours for both locations will be Monday to Sunday, seven days a week, 11:00am to 9:00pm. (Buena Onda Rittenhouse will be closed Sunday, August 14th for staff training). Buena Onda delivers on all major platforms, including Door Dash, Caviar, Grub Hub and Uber Eats. Share the good vibes on social media at @BuenaOndaTacos #GarcesGoodVibes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

O’Sheas is the Irish Pub with Delco Flair

There is a new party pub in Delco! O’Shea’s at Harrah’s Philadelphia is bringing all of the flair from their Las Vegas location to Delaware County, PA. From table games and sports betting to arcade games and darts, O’Sheas has it all including food from any of Harrah’s restaurants delivered right to wherever your playing at O’Sheas!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
108K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy