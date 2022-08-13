Just recently we reported on a potential Apple iPhone 14 release date that had been shared on social media by the well-known tech commenter Max Weinbach. He claimed that a reliable source had told him that the all-important date would be September 6, which was a week earlier than the previous favorite for the iPhone 14 release date: September 13. But it appears Weinbach has thrown a spanner in the works by reporting that he has now heard from a different source that the Apple iPhone event will actually take place on September 7, which is a Wednesday.

