iQOO Neo7 is tipped to launch with a 50MP main camera seen in only a handful of devices before
The Android gaming brand iQOO has a Neo series with a current flagship powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. However, its next generation is rumored to have the potential to go beyond even that amount of power with the Dimensity 9000+ processor instead. This "Neo7" has just popped up...
Deal | Google's Pixel 6 Pro with 128GB of storage is now cheaper than ever on Amazon
The upcoming generation of Google's flagship smartphones may only be two months away, but bargain hunters can now save some hard-earned cash by purchasing the well-performing Google Pixel 6 Pro with 128GB of internal storage at its lowest price ever on Amazon. Pixel smartphones are the premier choice for Android...
Honor Magic4 Lite 5G: Does the balancing act pay off?
Android Deal Smartphone Touchscreen Review Snippet. The Magic4 Lite 5G, as the name suggests, is Honor's Lite entry into the Magic4 series. In our review process, the smartphone impressed above all with its large display, which should, however, be a little brighter, and good battery runtimes. Moreover, the battery is quickly refilled via the included 66-watt fast charger, and the performance of the Snapdragon 695 is adequate for quickly opening apps and running current games smoothly, even if not at the highest settings.
Huawei Mate 50 series will debut with a version of HarmonyOS 3.0 capable of an exclusive "emergency text" feature
Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Software Touchscreen. Huawei is still expected to launch Mate 40 and 40 Pro successors before the end of 2022. They are expected to launch as high-end phablets powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-series silicon, albeit limited to 4G/LTE connectivity. Now, they also have an interesting new Weibo leak.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 are shown to beat a Galaxy S22 Ultra in a battery drain test
Samsung touts its Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 as its most advanced foldable devices yet; however, the OEM has not managed to upgrade their battery capacities much, at 4,400mAh and 3,700mAh respectively. At 5,000mAh, the Galaxy S22 Ultra faces no such limitations by comparison. Therefore, one might presume...
iOS 16: 5 amazing features that sadly require newer iPhone models
The choices and comments made on this list belong solely to the author. A couple of the features in iOS 16 remain exclusive to the latest iPhone models, including foreground blur for portrait mode photos and improved quality for videos captured using cinematic mode. On all models of the iPhone 13, portrait mode now allows users to blur objects in the foreground, offering a more realistic depth-of-field effect.
New Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker is a big disappointment – I expected better
It's no secret I've been hankering after the UE Wonderboom 3 for years. Why? Because the 2019 Wonderboom 2 was just so good – even now, it's sitting pretty as one of the best Bluetooth speakers we've had the pleasure of testing. And finally, today, it has arrived! The...
New iPhone 14 release date surfaces as fan-made iPhone 14 Pro concept renderings show Apple's iOS 16 in action
Just recently we reported on a potential Apple iPhone 14 release date that had been shared on social media by the well-known tech commenter Max Weinbach. He claimed that a reliable source had told him that the all-important date would be September 6, which was a week earlier than the previous favorite for the iPhone 14 release date: September 13. But it appears Weinbach has thrown a spanner in the works by reporting that he has now heard from a different source that the Apple iPhone event will actually take place on September 7, which is a Wednesday.
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 review - Good fitness band with wasted potential & uncertainties
The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is available in Germany for a recommended retail price of 59.99 euros. For a price of about 45 euros, the fitness tracker can also be purchased in the China version via import companies, such as at our rental provider Trading Shenzhen. Weighing less than 14...
AMD Ryzen 7000 placeholder prices leave expectant fans anxious about possible Zen 3 to Zen 4 price hikes
There is a lot of excitement in regard to the upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 launch, with fans hoping for a perfect combination of price and performance from the Zen 4 Raphael desktop CPUs. This seemed to be on the cards when we reported about price expectations a couple of weeks ago. However, placeholder prices published by PC-Canada.com and initially shared by @momomo_us have indicated that desktop PC builders may have to shell out considerably more for their shiny new Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 chips.
MSI introduces Prestige 16 / EVO thin and light business laptops with Intel Alder Lake-P CPUs
Alder Lake Business Laptop MSI Geforce Thunderbolt. MSI is expanding the Prestige lineup of thin and light business laptops with two new models featuring 16-inch displays. Both Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO (Intel EVO standard) variants are powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors and come with a sleek Urban Silver chassis that integrates a patented dual-fan cooling system for quiet operation (max 35 dB). Price and availability have yet to be communicated.
Sharkoon launches the SKILLER SGD10 and SGD20 gaming desks with extensive cable management
Sharkoon has just released two gaming desks, namely the SKILLER SGD10 and SKILLER SGD20. Both have large tabletops that come fully covered with a mouse mat and can accommodate at least two monitors and a full-size desktop PC alongside the needed peripherals. A headset holder, three-stage adjustable height, and extensive cable management capabilities are also present.
Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max early impressions: 48 MP camera apparently worse than iPhone 13 Pro in low light
A source seems to have had some hands-on time with Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Purported early impressions seem to indicate the iPhone 14 Pro series to have excellent shooting capabilities in sufficient ambient light, better battery life, and improved speakers. However, low-light performance seems to be lagging behind that of the iPhone 13 Pro. Assuming this source is true, Apple still has enough time to fine-tune the iPhone 14 Pros' cameras in time for launch.
Apple iPad 10 specs leak reveals USB-C port presence, A14 Bionic chip, and M2 iPad Pro announcement date
There are already rumors that Apple will be holding a launch event in late October, and it appears this event could be when Cupertino officially announces both the next-generation iPad and the M2 iPad Pro. Not too long ago, MySmartPrice shared a group of CAD renderings that showed the iPad 2022 from practically every angle, although there were still quite a few details missing from the whole picture. Now, a source on Naver with the user ID “yeux1122” has shared a list of 10th-gen iPad specs that were apparently sourced from a Chinese manufacturer.
Reach New Levels of Total Immersion with Logitech Chorus for Meta Quest 2
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Logitech today announced a new integrated audio solution designed from the ground up for Meta Quest 2 to be the ultimate audio integration, the Logitech Chorus. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005267/en/ Logitech today announced the Logitech Chorus, a new integrated audio solution designed from the ground up for Meta Quest 2 to be the ultimate audio integration. (Photo: Business Wire)
iOS 16 Beta 6: 5 starring features Apple kept out of the spotlight
List Apple iOS iPhone Software iPad iPad Pro Tablet. The choices and comments made on this list belong solely to the author. For the first time in five years the battery status indicator makes its return to the status bar in iOS 16. After the release of the iPhone X back in 2017, Apple opted to bury the battery percentage indicator within Control Center on all notch-clad iPhone models.
Consumer RAM prices are now projected to drop even faster in Q3 2022 despite raging inflation
According to a revised forecast for the third quarter of 2022, consumer prices for widely-used DDR3 and DDR4 RAM modules could fall by up to 18%, while prices for the more modern DDR5 memory are likely to remain more stable. Most PC enthusiasts are probably well aware of the fact...
AMD Ryzen 7000 series of processors to be announced on August 29
Over the past few weeks, plenty of rumours attempted to predict the release date for AMD's upcoming Zen 4 Raphael series of processors. The overwhelming consensus among insiders is that they could hit shelves sometime in September. However, AMD plans to announce them on August 29 at 7 PM Eastern Time.
Smashing swordplay: 4 free Steam games with superb melee combat
Melee is an oft-overlooked video game mechanic. Even some of the best games and developers miss the mark on melee, which is okay—every game can't be perfect. If you do want to scratch that sword-swinging itch though, fortunately there is a wealth of games that do it justice. Some of them are even free.
New report says that AMD and Nvidia graphics cards could get hefty price cuts by the end of August
The graphics card market (used and otherwise) has been flush with a bit too much stock thanks to cryptocurrency miners, AIBs and even OEMs trying to get rid of their old stock. Nvidia, in particular, has suffered significant losses due to reduced sales, promoting it to offer attractive discounts on high-end Ampere models. Now, a report from Chinese news outlet ZOL (via Wccftech) says that both Nvidia and AMD will further discount their offerings.
