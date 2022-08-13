Read full article on original website
Eater
Michael Twitty Goes Deep Into the Black Jewish Kitchen
On the very first page of Koshersoul, culinary historian Michael Twitty is already fighting to be understood. Twitty, whose 2017 memoir The Cooking Gene uses food to trace his ancestry from Africa through the slave trade and the American South, is asked by another writer if he’s traded writing about Black food for Jewish food. “No,” Twitty responds, “this is a book about a part of Black food that’s also Jewish food; this is a book about Jewish food that’s also Black food because it’s a book about Black people who are Jewish and Jewish people who are Black.”
Salman Rushdie’s stabbing is part of an American phenomenon
On the first day of school, my first grade teacher instructed us that if we heard our parents playing music at home, if they had certain books of poetry on their shelves, if they drank wine, if they danced, if they invited friends over, if our mothers dressed immodestly, if our fathers listened to unsanctioned radio stations, if we saw our school friends at the park without hijabs, we should report these things to her immediately. A good student followed the rules of Islam.
Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church
MSNBC
Some think a movie about Emmett Till is unnecessary. Here's why they're wrong.
As conservatives work to eliminate classroom discussions of race that they say will make white children uncomfortable, a new film focused on Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till Mobley, reminds us of the necessity of confronting the past — even the most painful aspects of it. For as long as racism and white supremacist violence operate as powerful forces in the U.S., and they obviously do, we will need films such as “Till” so we don’t lose sight of where we have been, where we are and where we need to go. Anyone paying attention to recent events in the U.S. — including the surge of hate crimes — knows the story of Emmett Till matters today.
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
In the 1800s, the American Colonization Society relocated thousands of freed Black Americans to West Africa. It led to the creation of Liberia.
Slave-owning US presidents Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe, and James Madison, as well as leaders Daniel Webster and Francis Scott Key, were members of the ACS.
deseret.com
Who is Salman Rushdie? Author attacked on stage in rural New York
Salman Rushdie, an author who was targeted with death threats and bounties by Iran for his work, was attacked on a lecture stage in western New York on Friday. What happened: Just before Rushdie, 75, was to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, a reporter for The Associated Press reportedly saw a man rush the stage and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie, who fell to the ground.
A New Documentary Sheds Light on a Pivotal Movement in Asian American History
Social justice activism in the Asian American community today owes much of its legacy to the pivotal but relatively unknown story of Chol Soo Lee, a Korean American immigrant whose wrongful conviction for a 1973 gang murder in San Francisco galvanized a wide range of Asian Americans, who united to exonerate him—and made history in the process. Lee’s heartbreaking, remarkable, and undeniably complex story is the subject of Free Chol Soo Lee, a documentary by journalists and filmmakers Julie Ha and Eugene Yi that draws its name from the rallying cry of the Pan-Asian grassroots organizers that fought for his...
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Vice
Understanding Black British life before the Windrush Generation
The erasure of Black Victorians, Tudors, Stuarts and Romans from curriculums and culture means we know little about Black history before 1948. This article is part of a series by Athian Akec: Beyond Black History Month. The Windrush generation, the community of Caribbean people who had been invited over by...
The New Era of Political Violence Is Here
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. I’ve been thinking about the threats against law enforcement and Trump’s barely veiled warning...
City Journal
David McCullough’s elegant style and his belief in the American story brought him a wide audience, but the consensus under which he wrote is disappearing.
David McCullough, who died last week at 89, was a gregarious man in what is normally a somewhat cloistered profession. He wrote a gregarious kind of history, in which people took precedence over events. He saw the world as driven by individual character more than by mass, impersonal shifts. “To me, history ought to be a pleasure,” McCullough said. “To me it’s an enlargement of the experience of being alive, just the way literature or art or music is.” Because he sought to share this pleasure, and did so in a clear, vivid prose style, his books frequently became bestsellers. He was a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, and as the narrator of PBS’s The American Experience series and Ken Burns’s The Civil War documentary in particular, his voice became identified with the great events of our national story.
Salman Rushdie: Agent says author ‘on the road to recovery’ after attack
The agent for Salman Rushdie said “The Satanic Verses” author is “on the road to recovery,” two days after he suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed before delivering a lecture in upstate New York. “The injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the...
How a kid from El Monte became one of Hollywood's few Latino executives
Scouring his high school class schedule, then-14-year-old Cris Abrego caught his breath.
We won't be the first civilization to collapse — but we may well be the last
CAHOKIA MOUNDS, Illinois — I am standing atop a 100-foot-high temple mound, the largest known earthwork in the Americas built by prehistoric peoples. The temperatures, in the high 80s, along with the oppressive humidity, have emptied the park of all but a handful of visitors. My shirt is matted with sweat.
Estonia Removes Soviet Monument, Met Returns Looted Pieces to Nepal, and More: Morning Links for August 17, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ON THE MOVE. Estonia said that it is dismantling a Soviet-era monument outside the city of Narva that honors Soviet soldiers who fought in World War II, the Associated Press reports. “We will not afford Russia the opportunity to use the past to disturb the peace in Estonia,” the nation’s prime minister, Kaja Kallas, said. The AP also has a story about a rare mural that was painted in 1910 in a Vermont synagogue and almost lost. A Lithuanian immigrant, artist Ben Zion Black, made the work in the style of his homeland for a Burlington synagogue...
What W. E. B. Du Bois’s Forgotten Romance Novel Taught Me About Writing
After my father’s death, I didn’t write for two years. Even reading fiction no longer interested me. But when a friend mentioned W. E. B. Du Bois’s Dark Princess, a romance novel published in 1928, I was curious. The novel had been disparaged and overlooked by critics; maybe that’s why I was attracted to it. Did Du Bois, the renowned social scientist and activist—whose seminal book of essays, The Souls of Black Folk, remains one of the most influential works of African American literature—really write a romance? I had never been a reader of the genre, but death had recalibrated so much of my relationship to the world that it was hard for me to be definitive about anything, even my own tastes.
Smithonian
Was That Painting Stolen by Nazis? New York Museums Are Now Required to Tell You
Every work of art that hangs on a museum wall has a story behind it, and that story isn’t always pretty. Museums around the world are grappling with legacies of theft, violence and colonialism in their collections. In New York, a new law aims to confront the painful legacy of the Holocaust: The state’s museums are now required to acknowledge if a work of art was stolen by the Nazi regime.
