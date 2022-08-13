San Francisco, Calif. – On Aug. 15, the San Francisco Police Department held a virtual town hall about an incident in which four police officers fired shots at Jose Corvera on the residential 300 block of Shotwell Street in the Mission District on the morning of Saturday, August 6, 2022. Mr. Corvera is now in jail and facing several charges, including resisting arrest and brandishing an imitation gun. Deputy Public Defender Alexa Horner, who is representing Mr. Corvera, is issuing the following statement in response to the SFPD shooting and the town hall:

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO