Read full article on original website
Related
sfbayview.com
SFPD escalates a biased stop to shootout on Shotwell
San Francisco, Calif. – On Aug. 15, the San Francisco Police Department held a virtual town hall about an incident in which four police officers fired shots at Jose Corvera on the residential 300 block of Shotwell Street in the Mission District on the morning of Saturday, August 6, 2022. Mr. Corvera is now in jail and facing several charges, including resisting arrest and brandishing an imitation gun. Deputy Public Defender Alexa Horner, who is representing Mr. Corvera, is issuing the following statement in response to the SFPD shooting and the town hall:
Comments / 0