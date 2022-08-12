Despite graduating a dozen or so standout seniors off last year’s team, Hollister High football has the same on-field goals: to compete for league and section championships. That’s possible every year for a school with a 3,400-plus student enrollment, a state of the art weight room, a storied tradition and a quality veteran coaching staff. For all those factors, the Haybalers should find themselves competing for a league championship, something they haven’t won since the 2011 season.

