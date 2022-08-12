Read full article on original website
San Benito County bans flavored tobacco products
Following the lead of many counties and cities in California, and in an effort to combat the public health risks associated with youth smoking, the San Benito County Board of Supervisors recently passed an ordinance that prohibits the sale of flavored tobacco. The ban applies to all tobacco retail stores...
Update: Traffic fatalities include four family members, Hollister man
Traffic accidents in San Benito County took the lives of five people on Sunday—including a mother and three children whose sedan collided with a big-rig truck on Highway 156, according to sources. About 8:05pm Aug. 14, a 2014 Tesla, driven by a 55-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on Highway...
Five fatalities reported in two Aug. 14 collisions in San Benito County
Four people traveling on Highway 156 Sunday evening died after their vehicle collided with a big rig truck, according to authorities. The crash occurred about 8:05pm Aug. 14 just west of Fairview Road, says a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The four occupants of a 2014 Tesla who died in the crash were residents of Carmel Valley. Authorities have not released their names.
Hollister Haybalers reload for another run at a league championship
Despite graduating a dozen or so standout seniors off last year’s team, Hollister High football has the same on-field goals: to compete for league and section championships. That’s possible every year for a school with a 3,400-plus student enrollment, a state of the art weight room, a storied tradition and a quality veteran coaching staff. For all those factors, the Haybalers should find themselves competing for a league championship, something they haven’t won since the 2011 season.
