Immanuel House in Danville open for homeless families
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Immanuel House in Danville is now open for homeless families. The Dwelling Place helped develop this house, and after about a year the renovations are complete. President of The Board of Directors at The Dwelling Place says, this will be good for families moving forward.
Back-to-School party in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Cunningham Township hosted a Back-to-School party on Sunday at the Township Supervisor' Office. Families had the opportunity to receive free bookbags, school supplies, pizza, haircuts, and more. A few parents had their children receive haircuts as well. The event was organized by Danielle Chynoweth, Supervisor...
Community comes together to pray for peace after recent deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After the recent shooting death of a Decatur father of 2, the victim's family and people in the community came together for a prayer service. At City of Praise Church on North Edward Street the community came together to support the McClelland Family. Antwane McClelland Sr. has had 2 of his sons die at the hand of a gun. On Sunday, his son Aarion McClelland was shot and killed on W. Wood Street. Just 13 months ago his son Antwane Jr. died in a shooting on East Leafland.
Decatur city council members looking to address gun violence
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After a weekend of several shootings, Decatur city officials are looking for ways to address gun violence. Decatur city Councilman David Horn told WAND in an interview earlier this month that firearms are now the leading cause of death in children under the age of 17. He says the trends the area is seeing are worrisome.
DPS Board of Education accepting applications for those who want to fill seat on Board
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education is accepting résumés from those interested in filling the seat on the Board that will become open when President Dan Oakes steps down. President Oakes announced last week that he intends to step down Aug. 23 from...
Illinois institutions get more than $4M in research grant funding
(WAND) - U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced Tuesday $4,063,637 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services medical research grant funding for Illinois institutions. '. Among those institutions receiving funding is the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The funding will be put...
Argenta-Oreana looks to start fresh under new head coach Clay Haurberg
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) -- WAND continues to preview one high school football team a day. Today, we feature Argenta-Oreana. The Bombers are hard at work under new head coach Clay Haurberg. Argenta-Oreana knows this program has a lot of work to do after going winless last year. The Bombers will...
Union leaders concerned for DAS workers with new ambulance service coming
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Earlier in June, HSHS St. Mary's notified the city they would be ending DAS operation. This decision left Decatur and other surrounding areas searching for a new ambulance service. After careful consideration, the city of Decatur has finally selected a new provider. "We made a decision...
Dampeer visits Mt. Zion, talks about new rules that will be implemented
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- The Mt. Zion football program welcomed long time official Marv Dampeer to one of their recent practices. The Braves listened to the veteran official as he explained what new rules will be implemented this season and which rules will be emphasized. Dampeer has been an...
ADM launches new production facilities
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur, Illinois may soon be home to two new ADM production facilities. LG Chem (KRX: 051910), a leading global diversified chemical company, and ADM (NYSE: ADM),a global leader in nutrition and biosolutions, held a signing ceremony launching two joint ventures for U.S. production of lactic acid and polylactic acid to meet growing demand for a wide variety of plant-based products, including bioplastics, on Monday.
Part of County Highway 25 closed for crossroad culvert replacement Tuesday
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Part of County Highway 25 (Oakley Road) will be closed for crossroad culvert replacement Tuesday. Starting at 7:00 a.m. until approximately 2:00 p.m. is when the closure will be in effect. The road will be closed at the intersection of Reas Bridge Road and Oakley Road...
Charges dismissed against man accused of killing Decatur store owner
DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Charges against the man accused of killing Decatur store owner John Betscher have been dropped. D'Angelo Foster pleaded not guilty in March of 2021 to four counts of murder. Betscher was shot on the evening of Nov. 14, 2020. Police responded to his business, JB's,...
