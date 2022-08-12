ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 20

Gramma D.
3d ago

You can badmouth the truckers,but without them we would not have the food to put on our tables.They spend so many hours on the road,and away from their families so that you can go shopping.In my eyes they are Heroes.

Reply
13
Gregorysims
3d ago

Thanks Joe and socialist party. Price will continue to climb. Vote red people!!!

Reply(8)
28
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Big Tree Hunt seeks state's largest tree

(FOX 2) - Do you know where the biggest tree in Michigan?. That's the question on the minds of the managers behind the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, the annual competition that asks the public to identify the state's largest woody landmarks. The biggest trees identified will be entered into a register that tracks the country's largest trunks.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how long gas prices, airfare will continue to dip in Michigan

DETROIT – There’s good economic news as gas and airline prices take a dip. However, the lower price points may not stick around through the end of the year. If you’re looking to book a flight or need to get gas, then you’ll be spending less for now as airline ticket prices are dropping fast, especially if you’re looking to book now.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#On The Road#Truckers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
95.3 MNC

Saildrones make a move to Lake Superior to assist fisheries

New technology that studied fish on Lake Michigan is now afloat on another of The Great Lakes. Two remote-controlled Saildrones have been launched on Lake Superior to gather fish data. M-Live reports that the watercraft carry an onboard acoustic echo sounder, which acts like a fish finder, and collects data on temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, sea surface temperature, and other variables.
WISCONSIN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana Department of Natural Resources in need of workers

With many younger workers now heading back to school for the fall, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is in need of workers to maintain Indiana’s several state parks and recreation areas. Ginger Murphy with the DNR tells Indiana Outdoors Radio that they are short staffed just like every...
INDIANA STATE
wrif.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
WTHR

Indiana gas price decline could start reversing this week

INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices fell nearly 10 cents per gallon over the past week, and Indianapolis prices fell more than 13 cents, according to GasBuddy.com's most recent survey data. Hoosiers are paying, on average, $3.86 for a gallon statewide, according to both GasBuddy and AAA. In the Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy