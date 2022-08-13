Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
THS Family Pet Clinic grand opening & open house
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Join the Toledo Humane Society Family Pet Clinic for its grand opening and open house on Saturday, Aug. 20. Stop by the clinic from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on 835 East Broadway St, to enjoy the activities. A ribbon cutting ceremony will kick off the...
City of Toledo announces new pool hours
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced new pool hours. The City says pools will remain open, however, they will only be open Thursday through Sunday with updated hours. The following are the updates hours:. 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. 2 p.m. -...
The Red Carpet Crashers perform Aug. 27 at Sauder Village
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sauder Village will host a summer concert featuring The Red Carpet Crashers. On Saturday, August 27 the outdoor concert will begin at 6:00 p.m. and last until 9:00 p.m. “Our Summer Concerts on have been a great success and we are looking forward to another spectacular...
Senior Safety Expo to bring resources together for Wood Co. seniors
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Safe Communities of Wood County and the Perrysburg Fire Division are teaming up for a Senior Safety Expo to bring together local resources to help seniors understand the importance of staying safe. The Expo will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 7...
Wood County Park District hosts fall native plant sell
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Purchase woody shrubs and flowering-fall plants will be available for purchase at the Carter Historic Farm on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. There will be tens of thousands quality native plants which are grown by the Wood County Park District’s Stewardship Department.
Volunteers & vendors needed for African American Male Wellness Walk
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Volunteers and vendors are still needed for the African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative on Aug. 20. The event starts at 8:00 a.m. at Warren African Methodist Episcopal Church on 915 Collingwood Blvd. There will be free health screening and a 5K walk and run that...
Move-in begins at BGSU
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Attending BGSU is a choice tens of thousands of students make every year. A portion of them called campus home as of Tuesday. Josh Laurie, Director of Residence Life with BGSU, told 13abc said this year the university has additional students living on campus simply because they like the experience.
Nature’s Nursery hosts nature photo auction
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is giving people the opportunity to bring nature inside with a Nature Photo Auction. Over 300 nature photos have been submitted by photographers with skills all across the board. 100% of the proceeds go to Nature’s Nursery to help local wildlife. For...
Recent rains and cooler temperatures were critical for some local crops
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cooler weather Mother Nature has served up in recent days, along with a bit of rain, has been the perfect mix for many local farm fields. Farmers say in a lot of cases it was a life-saver for local crops. The recent rain around our...
The Animal House - Sober Club hosts overdose awareness event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Animal House - Sober Club is hosting the Bellevue overdose awareness event on August 27. From 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Central Park, on 215 North St., speakers, recovery resources and fellowship will be available for all who attend. According to The Animal House...
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay
The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
8/14: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Toledo police have led multiple operations with state and federal agencies in an attempt to crack down on crime this year. Police Chief George Kral believes they've been successful. A person stopped at the police station Thursday morning claiming that they had spotted a kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark...
ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
Toledo renaming street to memorialize firefighter who served for decades
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo announces plans to rename Orange Street in honor of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl. Orange Street and Huron intersection will be redesigned as Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place on Saturday, August 20.
Maumee PD looking to hire crossing guards
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Police Division is looking to hire Crossing Guards for the 2022-2023 school year. Maumee PD says permanent positions are available as well as relief positions. Hours are normally before school, during lunch time and after school. The pay is $18 an hour and a...
Disney on Ice returning to Toledo, pre-sale tickets now available
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Disney on Ice is returning to Toledo and pre-sale tickets are now available. This December, Disney on Ice will present “Into the Magic” which will feature Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco” and “Beauty and the Beast” alongside other Disney characters.
Toledo Edison completing three-year grid modernization project
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison is wrapping up the smart grid upgrades in Lucas County. These upgrades will help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, particularly during severe weather. There will be an installation of new, automated equipment and technology in substations and powerline serving more than...
Mercy Health & City of Perrysburg promote immunization awareness
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health -- Perrysburg Hospital is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the partnership between themselves and the City of Perrysburg. This partnership is an effort to curb preventable diseases like COVID-19, by promoting vaccination among community members. National Immunization Awareness Month is observed every year in...
DANA, Inc. to hold August hiring events in Napoleon
NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - DANA, Inc. is holding hiring events all month long in Napoleon. The events will take place on Aug. 17, 24 and 31 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hahn Center, Suite 107 located at 104 E. Washington St. in Napoleon. According to DANA, Inc.,...
Toledo City Council expected to vote on new city flag
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is expected to vote on a new design for the city’s flag on Tuesday. Toledo native Jacob Parr, a graphic designer, said the design took years to complete. The flag features an eight-pointed star that he calls the spark of industry. “Each...
