(Blair, NE) An Atlantic man awaiting trial in Cass County for a stabbing incident was arrested last week in Blair, Nebraska for another stabbing incident. According the report provided by the Blair Police Department, 30-year-old Anthony Asay was charged with 3rd Degree Assault for punching a male victim in the face numerous times with both fists; 2nd Degree Assault for stabbing the male in the left arm with a knife that caused serious injury, the injury was consistent of a laceration approximately one half inch long that required stitches from a medical professional; Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person – for possessing the knife he used to stab the male after being convicted of multiple felonies prior to this incident; and Driving under Revocation – Asay is barred through Iowa for not paying fines, eluding and being a habitual offender.

BLAIR, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO