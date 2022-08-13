Read full article on original website
WOWT
Teen found dead in vehicle as Omaha Police investigate shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha late Monday. Omaha Police officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue at 11:35 p.m. said they found someone dead in a vehicle at the scene, the OPD report states.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: One dead and one injured in an overnight shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — One person is dead and another is injured from a shooting on Monday night, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD) The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue. Upon arrival, police found 18-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: shooting victims has been identified
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victim from Monday night's homicide. The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Iyantae Rigmaiden of Omaha. Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers responded to reports of...
UPDATE: Omaha police name victim in Monday shooting found inside vehicle
Omaha police say one person is dead after a shooting near 63rd and Jaynes. The shooting happened a little after 11:30 p.m. Monday.
WOWT
Omaha Police make arrest in Florence Tower fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death at Florence Tower. According to a Monday release, Davon Brown, 20, was in custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police were called to the shooting around 8:45...
KETV.com
Omaha man charged with second-degree murder in homicide at Florence Towers held on no bond
OMAHA, Neb. — The 20-year-old man charged in a homicide at an apartment building in Omaha was held on no bond during an appearance in Douglas County court Tuesday. Davon Brown is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm to commit a felony. Shalonna Houston, 26,...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Police are searching for suspect in Friday morning homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for a suspect in a Friday morning homicide, according to a press release from OPD. Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of second degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for the incident.
iheart.com
Police Investigate Omaha Shooting Death
In the early morning hours Tuesday, Omaha Police were interviewing potential witnesses as they investigate a shooting death. Late Monday night, officers checking on numerous reports of shots fired near 65th and Jaynes Streets found a man dead inside of a vehicle. Police are also checking to see if a...
iheart.com
An Arrest In Omaha Woman's Homicide
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with the Friday morning homicide at Florence Tower on Florence Blvd. near Browne Street. Investigators say they booked 20-year-old Davon Brown late Sunday night on suspicion of 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston in the Omaha Housing Authority facility.
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old finds rifle in Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to East Park Plaza on Sunday night on a report of a found firearm. Officials said when they arrived at 220 N 66th Street, they contacted a 20-year-old who said she found a .22 caliber rifle in Deadman's Run Creek, just north of the East Park Cinema movie theatre.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha records sixth homicide of August
OMAHA — A man was found dead late Monday night after police were called to 63rd and Jaynes streets to investigate numerous gunshots. Officers were called to the area at about 11:30 p.m., a police spokesman said Tuesday. First responders arrived and found a man on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KETV.com
Sarpy County judge increases bond for 18-year-old charged in Fourth of July fireworks assault
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A Sarpy County judge called an 18-year-old facing felony assault charges for a Fourth of July attack an "extreme danger to the public." That judge also increased the bond for Maddix Foss to $1 million on Tuesday. Foss, Jeremy Brown, Brittany King and two kids...
KCCI.com
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in...
Anthony Asay arrested in Nebraska for an assault/stabbing incident
(Blair, NE) An Atlantic man awaiting trial in Cass County for a stabbing incident was arrested last week in Blair, Nebraska for another stabbing incident. According the report provided by the Blair Police Department, 30-year-old Anthony Asay was charged with 3rd Degree Assault for punching a male victim in the face numerous times with both fists; 2nd Degree Assault for stabbing the male in the left arm with a knife that caused serious injury, the injury was consistent of a laceration approximately one half inch long that required stitches from a medical professional; Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person – for possessing the knife he used to stab the male after being convicted of multiple felonies prior to this incident; and Driving under Revocation – Asay is barred through Iowa for not paying fines, eluding and being a habitual offender.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha police officer cleared of excessive force allegations, chief says
OMAHA — An investigation has exonerated an Omaha police officer accused of using excessive force during a June 21 incident, the Omaha Police Department announced Friday. Officer Tyler Hansen, a 14-year veteran of the department, had been placed on administrative leave June 22 pending an investigation by the Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit.
Council Bluffs man arrested for Forgery
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 27-year-old Cody Wentz. Wentz, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Tuesday for Forgery. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
WOWT
Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office urging Omaha to install license-plate readers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City Council on Tuesday debated whether to approve a request from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license-plate reading technology in the city. The proposed ordinance calls for installation of license-plate detecting equipment on light poles but notes that Omaha Police would not be...
WOWT
Bond raised to $1M as July 4 fireworks suspects have preliminary hearing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A judge raised the bond for one of the three family members that are accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4. Jeremy Brown, 40, is charged with first-degree assault and is being held on a $500,000 bond with an arraignment scheduled for next month. Brown has been ordered no contact with one of the victims.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska
A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
