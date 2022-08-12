WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple more days of 100 degree heat before the heat breaks. Hot today and Monday with more humidity, making it feel even hotter. We’ve seen hotter temperatures and higher heat indices this summer, however the concern is focused on activities Monday- most kids are back in school. Waiting for the bus or walking home after school could present a few heat related health issues. Actual air temperatures both days will range between 100-105 degrees with the heat index between 103 and 107.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO