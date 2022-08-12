Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Could recount on abortion amendment vote make difference? Expert weighs in
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two weeks after the constitutional amendment question concerning abortion rights failed in the Kansas primary, votes are being recounted in nine of the state’s 105 counties, including Sedgwick among four of the five most populous. The counties, (Crawford, Douglas, Harvey, Jefferson, Johnson, Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee,...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County among 9 counties to recount abortion amendment vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is among nine Kansas counties that will recount the abortion amendment vote after supporters managed to pull together about $120,000. While Kansas has 105 counties, the nine counties in the recount make up more than half of the votes cast on the Aug. 2 abortion ballot question.
KWCH.com
Fact Check: Kansas governor defends economic recovery numbers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly is defending her assessment that Kansas has restored employment to pre-pandemic levels. Her challenger in the November election, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, says that is not the case -- looking at the data. Both are using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
KWCH.com
Chaplain looks to support families impacted by a tragedy
Police hold active shooter training held at Scott City High School. Local law enforcement said they had been talking about the training for awhile. This year, they made it a priority. Fact check: Dueling narratives for Kansas job recovery. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT. Gov. Laura Kelly...
KWCH.com
Kansas governor pushes for new mental facility in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly was in Sedgwick County on Monday meeting with area leaders about the need for a state mental health hospital in the region. The meeting included a roundtable discussion and a tour of the COMCARE Crisis Center. The state budget passed earlier this year...
KWCH.com
Wichita students return to new normal school year
Proposal seeks to address perceived competitive imbalance in Kansas high school sports. Proposal from Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) is looking to address what seem see as an imbalance between public and private schools. W. Wichita restaurant hosts "Fill the Bus" event for Sedgwick County school districts. Updated:...
KWCH.com
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
KWCH.com
Week of Aug. 15: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in health care centers. MONDAY: Triage Nurse - LPN or RN | GraceMed Health Clinic | $21.88 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12153014 | Qualifications: •Education/Certifications/Licenses/Registrations •Graduate from an accredited school of nursing required. •Current State of Kansas licensure as an RN required. •CPR certification (must be obtained within 30 days of employment). •Bilingual proficiency in Spanish and English is not required but is preferred. | GraceMed Health Clinic has 10 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.
KWCH.com
Temps tumbling
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our cold front is exiting Kansas tonight. Some lingering showers and storms remain possible tonight, mainly for areas south of I-70. Expect some stronger storms to form in southwest Kansas after sundown and with some lingering light drizzle possible Wednesday morning for some. Wednesday looks to...
KWCH.com
Stormy skies, cooler conditions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a strong cold front will continue to sweep across the state today. After three days of triple digit temps, expect highs in the 70s and 80s today across Kansas (around 90 degrees in Wichita) or 20 to 30 degrees cooler than yesterday.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple more days of 100 degree heat before the heat breaks. Hot today and Monday with more humidity, making it feel even hotter. We’ve seen hotter temperatures and higher heat indices this summer, however the concern is focused on activities Monday- most kids are back in school. Waiting for the bus or walking home after school could present a few heat related health issues. Actual air temperatures both days will range between 100-105 degrees with the heat index between 103 and 107.
