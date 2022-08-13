5 takeaways from the first half of Eagles preseason opener vs. Jets

The Eagles wanted a quick start, and things couldn’t have gone any better after Jalen Hurts started perfect and Kyzir White made a game-changing play at the linebacker position.

Hurts was 6-6 for 80-yards, and one 22-yard touchdown to Dallas Goedert during his single drive at quarterback as the Philadelphia offense looked balanced with the third-year signal-caller spreading the football around.

On defense, the Eagles were solid early on.

They helped push the score to 14-0 after White snagged an interception off Zach Wilson after a beautiful drop into coverage, confusing the second-year quarterback.

Wilson would eventually leave with what some described as an ACL injury.

With Philadelphia up 14-3, here are five takeaways from the first half.

Kyzir White is legit

White brings a speed and presence to the Eagles linebacker position that hasn’t been seen in years.

Eagles offense is legit

It was only one drive, but Jalen Hurts was perfect and spread the ball around on time.

Eagles want Jalen Reagor

It was with the second team, but Reagor was targeted heavily by Gardner Minshew and Philadelphia badly wants the former TCU star to respond.

Nakobe Dean the diagnoser

Dean is different, and his presence will only make Philadelphia that much better at linebacker, giving Jonathan Gannon a litany of options.

Derek Barnett MIA

Whether it was injury or game plan, Derek Barnett was a no go on Friday night.

Eagles deep on defense

Philadelphia has solid depth on defense this season. The second unit featured Tarron Jackson, Milton Williams, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, Andre Chachere, and Zech McPhearson was active and made several plays.