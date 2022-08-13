ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

5 takeaways from the first half of Eagles preseason opener vs. Jets

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C956p_0hFcY1db00

The Eagles wanted a quick start, and things couldn’t have gone any better after Jalen Hurts started perfect and Kyzir White made a game-changing play at the linebacker position.

Hurts was 6-6 for 80-yards, and one 22-yard touchdown to Dallas Goedert during his single drive at quarterback as the Philadelphia offense looked balanced with the third-year signal-caller spreading the football around.

On defense, the Eagles were solid early on.

They helped push the score to 14-0 after White snagged an interception off Zach Wilson after a beautiful drop into coverage, confusing the second-year quarterback.

Wilson would eventually leave with what some described as an ACL injury.

With Philadelphia up 14-3, here are five takeaways from the first half.

Kyzir White is legit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vaGy4_0hFcY1db00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

White brings a speed and presence to the Eagles linebacker position that hasn’t been seen in years.

Eagles offense is legit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGbo3_0hFcY1db00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It was only one drive, but Jalen Hurts was perfect and spread the ball around on time.

Eagles want Jalen Reagor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIOhe_0hFcY1db00
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

It was with the second team, but Reagor was targeted heavily by Gardner Minshew and Philadelphia badly wants the former TCU star to respond.

Nakobe Dean the diagnoser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqQO2_0hFcY1db00
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Dean is different, and his presence will only make Philadelphia that much better at linebacker, giving Jonathan Gannon a litany of options.

Derek Barnett MIA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PHjjP_0hFcY1db00
(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Whether it was injury or game plan, Derek Barnett was a no go on Friday night.

Eagles deep on defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xh1qM_0hFcY1db00
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia has solid depth on defense this season. The second unit featured Tarron Jackson, Milton Williams, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, Andre Chachere, and Zech McPhearson was active and made several plays.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Nebraska DT Ends Steelers Preseason Game With Highlight Tackle

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive tackle Khalil Davis made a highlight play during an NFL preseason game. Davis was a member of the Cornhuskers from 2015 to 2019. In his senior season, he recorded 44 total tackles, eight sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. As a result, he was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches. Davis was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, Davis is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday, the Steelers were facing the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener. With three seconds to go, the Seahawks were trailing the Steelers by seven points. They attempted to execute a trick play, but Davis took down tight end Tyler Mabry with a huge hit-stick tackle. .@khalildaish94 ends the game with a BANG 😧#Preseason on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/pxY5xZ2JUJ — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 14, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List of remaining unsigned Patriots free agents

The New England Patriots are shifting focus to the second week of preseason football, and there are notable free agents for the team that are still unsigned. That obviously doesn’t mean that’ll remain the case, but with roster cuts right around the corner, it does bring into question what the future holds for some of the players.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#The Eagles#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Ravens players return to practice on Tuesday, one leaves early

The Baltimore Ravens have been hard at work preparing for the 2022 season. They’ve gone through multiple weeks of training camp practices, honing in on their skillsets while also gaining chemistry with both teammates and coaches. However, injuries have also been somewhat of a storyline for the team, as multiple players have been working through minor ailments, as well as a few season-ending injuries popping up already.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots make three moves on roster cut day

Like every other team around the league, the New England Patriots were tasked with cutting their roster down to 85 players before Tuesday’s deadline. Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the team is placing cornerbacks Joejuan Williams and Malcolm Butler on injured reserve. And they’re also waiving backup punter Jake Julien.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy