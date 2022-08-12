Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Investigate Fight that Led to a Gun Fired
Chillicothe – Chillicothe Police dispatched to the area of East Water Street and North Brownell Street on a call of a gun shot being heard. . The 911 caller stated that there were seven or eight people in the intersection of Water Street and Brownell Street and it appeared they were going to fight. One of the groups of people walked to the location and another group arrived in a blue pickup truck believed to be a Ford F250. One of the people in the group that was walking pulled out a firearm and shot off one round.
Columbus teen accidentally shoots 11-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a call Monday night that a 13-year-old shot an 11-year-old. Officers arrived around 7:20 p.m. at the 600 block of E. 2nd Ave. after reports that someone had been shot. They found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the torso, according to the Columbus […]
Armed man surrenders after barricade situation in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was taken into custody by Franklin County deputies after an hours long barricade situation at a home in west Columbus. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies approached the man after he called 911, claiming being threatened, at 3:30 a.m. at the 4700 block of Hilton Avenue in […]
WSYX ABC6
Suspect taken into custody following barricade situation in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An armed suspect was taken into custody following a barricade situation in west Columbus Tuesday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3 a.m. at a house along Hilton Avenue, located near West Broad Street. It all started after a man...
sciotopost.com
Harrisburg Police Searching for Pursuit Suspect in High-Speed Chase Considered Dangerous
Harrisburg – Harrisburg Police currently looking for an individual out of a pursuit that occurred on Saturday evening. On the 13th Chief Murphy with the Harrisburg Police pursued an individual that fled from a traffic violation that went through the southern part of Franklin county through Grove City and ended on SR 104 near the Pickaway Franklin County line.
sunny95.com
Gang member sentenced in home invasion murders
COLUMBUS – A 23-year-old man was sentenced to more than 70 years in prison for a crime he committed when he was still a teenage gang member. A Franklin County jury convicted Mario Wade, of Columbus, in the 2018 murders of Keith Williams III and Marlazia Jones-Mattox during a home invasion on the West Side while Wade was a member of the Hilltop Hot Boys, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack said.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Two-Year-Old Locked in Car at Circleville Walmart
Circleville – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a two-year old that is locked in a car at the local Walmart. According to early reports around 4 pm, a 911 call came in of a two-year-old that seemed to be in distress and was locked in a car by himself in front of Circleville Walmart. Emergency crews are on scene now.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Chase in Pickaway County Ends with Person in Water
Commercial Point – Law Enforcement is in chase of two people in the area of the Foxfire New builds off 104 in Pickaway County just north of 762. According to early reports, a law enforcement unit went to check the Foxfire New build construction for a suspicious vehicle when he arrived a vehicle took off from him. A small chase ensued and during the chase one person jumped out onto the roadway the second one ended up in a pond inside the vehicle.
Jury seated in trial of Westerville man accused of killing wife
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — In Delaware County, the jury in the case of a Westerville man accused of murdering his wife has now been selected. The defendant, Matheau Moore, was charged in June 2021 in the death of his wife, Emily Noble. The jury was not only selected Tuesday but was then taken to the […]
Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
Your Radio Place
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge in Muskingum County on Sunday
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – A shooting was reported Sunday morning at the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident which happened around 2:00 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital...
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Man Indicted on Rent to Own Theft from 2018
Circleville – A man has been arrested for a warrant after being indicted for a theft way back in 2018. The charges came from the local rent-to-own company that had dealt with the man through regular transactions. According to the report Edward Blackstone managed to rent 4 computer-related items from Rent 2 Own. The employee at the time stated that they typically limited people to only two high-end items, but Edward came in and dealt with another clerk after being denied by the Manager.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Four Overdoses Reported in 24 Hours
ROSS – Ross county First responders had their hands full on Sunday after responding to four overdoses. The first call came in around 10:49 am on Sunday when police were dispatched to Certified at 885 Eastern Avenue in reference to an overdose. complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with...
Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
614now.com
One person dies after shooting outside of Columbus nightclub
One man has died after being shot outside of a popular downtown nightclub. According to Columbus Police, the shooting occurred just before 1:45 a.m. on Saturday morning outside of XO Nightclub, which is located at 40 E. Long St. in Downtown Columbus. Responding officers found 21 year-old Sylvester Watkins suffering...
sciotopost.com
Update: Juvenile Who Stabbed Man with Knife in Pickaway County Will Be Charged as Adult
Pickaway – The sheriff is at the home of a report of a stabbing in the area of 9900 block of Shepard Road in Pickaway County. According to early reports, a juvenile woman stabbed a male inside the home in the hand after an altercation. The fire department/EMT was asked to stage in the area until law enforcement had the scene secured.
Hilltop Hot Boys gang member gets 72 years in prison for double homicide in 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced to 72 years in prison Friday on charges related to the 2018 murders of a pregnant woman and her fiancé. A Franklin County jury found Mario Wade, 23, guilty of two counts of murder and other offenses stemming from the deaths of Keith Williams III and […]
East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
Columbus Man Dies After Driving Through Intersection and Into Embankment
COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that took place...
myfox28columbus.com
Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
