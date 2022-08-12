ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Fight that Led to a Gun Fired

Chillicothe – Chillicothe Police dispatched to the area of East Water Street and North Brownell Street on a call of a gun shot being heard. ​. The 911 caller stated that there were seven or eight people in the intersection of Water Street and Brownell Street and it appeared they were going to fight. One of the groups of people walked to the location and another group arrived in a blue pickup truck believed to be a Ford F250. ​ One of the people in the group that was walking pulled out a firearm and shot off one round. ​
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teen accidentally shoots 11-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a call Monday night that a 13-year-old shot an 11-year-old. Officers arrived around 7:20 p.m. at the 600 block of E. 2nd Ave. after reports that someone had been shot. They found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the torso, according to the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Armed man surrenders after barricade situation in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was taken into custody by Franklin County deputies after an hours long barricade situation at a home in west Columbus. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies approached the man after he called 911, claiming being threatened, at 3:30 a.m. at the 4700 block of Hilton Avenue in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Suspect taken into custody following barricade situation in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An armed suspect was taken into custody following a barricade situation in west Columbus Tuesday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3 a.m. at a house along Hilton Avenue, located near West Broad Street. It all started after a man...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Harrisburg Police Searching for Pursuit Suspect in High-Speed Chase Considered Dangerous

Harrisburg – Harrisburg Police currently looking for an individual out of a pursuit that occurred on Saturday evening. On the 13th Chief Murphy with the Harrisburg Police pursued an individual that fled from a traffic violation that went through the southern part of Franklin county through Grove City and ended on SR 104 near the Pickaway Franklin County line.
HARRISBURG, OH
sunny95.com

Gang member sentenced in home invasion murders

COLUMBUS – A 23-year-old man was sentenced to more than 70 years in prison for a crime he committed when he was still a teenage gang member. A Franklin County jury convicted Mario Wade, of Columbus, in the 2018 murders of Keith Williams III and Marlazia Jones-Mattox during a home invasion on the West Side while Wade was a member of the Hilltop Hot Boys, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack said.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Two-Year-Old Locked in Car at Circleville Walmart

Circleville – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a two-year old that is locked in a car at the local Walmart. According to early reports around 4 pm, a 911 call came in of a two-year-old that seemed to be in distress and was locked in a car by himself in front of Circleville Walmart. Emergency crews are on scene now.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Chase in Pickaway County Ends with Person in Water

Commercial Point – Law Enforcement is in chase of two people in the area of the Foxfire New builds off 104 in Pickaway County just north of 762. According to early reports, a law enforcement unit went to check the Foxfire New build construction for a suspicious vehicle when he arrived a vehicle took off from him. A small chase ensued and during the chase one person jumped out onto the roadway the second one ended up in a pond inside the vehicle.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Shooting at Lazy River Lounge in Muskingum County on Sunday

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – A shooting was reported Sunday morning at the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident which happened around 2:00 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Man Indicted on Rent to Own Theft from 2018

Circleville – A man has been arrested for a warrant after being indicted for a theft way back in 2018. The charges came from the local rent-to-own company that had dealt with the man through regular transactions. According to the report Edward Blackstone managed to rent 4 computer-related items from Rent 2 Own. The employee at the time stated that they typically limited people to only two high-end items, but Edward came in and dealt with another clerk after being denied by the Manager.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Four Overdoses Reported in 24 Hours

ROSS – Ross county First responders had their hands full on Sunday after responding to four overdoses. The first call came in around 10:49 am on Sunday when police were dispatched to Certified at 885 Eastern Avenue in reference to an overdose. complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

One person dies after shooting outside of Columbus nightclub

One man has died after being shot outside of a popular downtown nightclub. According to Columbus Police, the shooting occurred just before 1:45 a.m. on Saturday morning outside of XO Nightclub, which is located at 40 E. Long St. in Downtown Columbus. Responding officers found 21 year-old Sylvester Watkins suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
COLUMBUS, OH

