milb.com
Ovalles Homers in 4-2 Win on Sunday
Winston-Salem, North Carolina– Alexander Ovalles had two hits and two RBIs, including a late homer, in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (25-16, 66-40) 4-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash (19-23, 52-56) on Sunday afternoon. Monday serves as a league-wide off day before the Hot Rods start a six-game series at Bowling Green Ballpark against Marcelo Mayer and the Greenville Drive on Tuesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.
High Point University Athletics
Newton Wins 98th Carolinas Open
GREENSBORO, N.C. - High Point University men's golf redshirt sophomore Grady Newton captured the 98th Carolinas Open Presented by Synergy Systems & Solutions last Thursday in dramatic fashion. The tournament was conducted by the Carolinas PGA at Starmount Forest Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, and featured a field of the best amateurs and PGA Club professionals in North and South Carolina.
milb.com
Hot Rods Lose Nail-Biter on Walk-Off
Winston-Salem, North Carolina– Mason Auer and Alexander Ovalles each homered as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (24-16, 65-40) lost their third-straight to the Winston-Salem Dash (19-22, 52-55) on Saturday. The two teams will play the series finale on Sunday afternoon with a 12:00 PM CT first pitch at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
milb.com
Storm Chasers stifle Mud Hens sticks
TOLEDO, OH.: After three consecutive walk-off victories by Toledo began the six-game series, the Omaha Storm Chasers exercised some demons by twirling their sixth shutout of the season in a 5-0 win over the Mud Hens on Friday night at Fifth Third Field. Maikel Garcia wasted no time getting the...
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 off $1 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Newton, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $110,000 jackpot in the July 28 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Newton bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
cbs17
NC native, NC Central alumn who stars in ‘P-Valley’ to appear on campus, welcome new NCCU students
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina native and N.C. Central University alum who is on a hit series called “P-Valley” will appear on campus to welcome new students to the university, a news release from the school said. J. Alphonse Nicholson, who plays Lil Murda on...
NC family mourns loss of son to rare neuromuscular disorder
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — A young man who fought a long battle with a rare neuromuscular disorder has died. “He really lived his life to the fullest, considering all the obstacles he had to face,” Kathleen Forbis said. Her son Logan died on August 11 at the age of ten. FOX8 has followed Logan’s […]
WRAL
Family blogger shares four NC restaurants on her camera roll
Raleigh, N.C. — I received the infamous 'your storage is almost full' message on my phone. Seeing that I create content for a living, clearing out excess files is imperative. While going down memory lane, I came across a bunch of food photos. It was lunch time so they definitely caught my eye.
Raleigh News & Observer
Winning $300,000 lottery ticket expires soon — but no one has claimed the NC jackpot
A North Carolina lottery player hit the jackpot — but hasn’t claimed the six-figure prize yet. Now, the winner has about two weeks to cash in before the lucky lottery ticket expires, officials said on Monday, Aug. 15. “Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges Acquisition Financing for 203-Unit Village at Brookwood CCRC in Burlington, North Carolina
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Ziegler has arranged three separate loans to fund the acquisition of The Village at Brookwood (TVAB), a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Burlington. Opened in 2003, TVAB features 155 independent living units, 12 assisted living units, 12 memory care units and 24 skilled nursing units...
NC A&T students gearing up for school year, heading back to campus
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aggies are rolling in the Triad as they are getting ready to move in at North Carolina A&T State University. Carloads of students and their families stormed the campus as they unpacked all of their things and prepared their dorms for the upcoming school year. Many...
Teen home from hospital after Winston-Salem dirt bike crash, cousin still hospitalized
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen has been released from the hospital after a dirt bike crash severely injured her and her cousin. The dirt bike accident happened in the afternoon of August 7, at the intersection of Sunny Drive and Yarbrough Avenue in Winston-Salem. A fourteen-year-old girl agreed to hop on a dirt bike […]
Reidsville, August 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Dalton McMichael High School soccer team will have a game with Rockingham County High School on August 15, 2022, 15:00:00. Dalton McMichael High SchoolRockingham County High School.
Winning lotto ticket in NC about to expire
The lottery says the odds of matching all five white balls in a drawing are 1 in 962,598.
‘A sad decision’ for NC State Fair: One of its most beloved food booths is going away
As awesome as the NC State Fair is, it just won’t be the same without this savory food — served from the fair’s longest operating booth.
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University. Thousands of students and their families hauled in carloads of items to set up their rooms in residence halls Saturday. For hours, the area was busy with traffic as new students and their […]
North Wilkesboro Results: August 13, 2022 (Racetrack Revival)
Super late model results from the finale at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Tonight, it’s the super late model finale at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Fans have packed the stands at the North Wilkesboro, NC short track for the Southern Super Series. View North Wilkesboro Speedway results below. Racetrack Revival: Menu. Aug...
Fire breaks out at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A video of an outdoor fire breaking out at NC A&T State University went viral on Saturday. A spokesperson for NC A&T says that there is no indication of foul play in the fire and that the cause remains under investigation. Campus personnel and Greensboro Fire Department crews took care of […]
VIDEO: Winston-Salem firefighters battle house inferno
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled an inferno at a house on Sunday morning. Video shows crews attempting to put out the blaze that engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue completely in flames at 3:15 a.m. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project, LLC tells FOX8 that the house was one of […]
