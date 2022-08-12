ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

milb.com

Ovalles Homers in 4-2 Win on Sunday

Winston-Salem, North Carolina– Alexander Ovalles had two hits and two RBIs, including a late homer, in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (25-16, 66-40) 4-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash (19-23, 52-56) on Sunday afternoon. Monday serves as a league-wide off day before the Hot Rods start a six-game series at Bowling Green Ballpark against Marcelo Mayer and the Greenville Drive on Tuesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High Point University Athletics

Newton Wins 98th Carolinas Open

GREENSBORO, N.C. - High Point University men's golf redshirt sophomore Grady Newton captured the 98th Carolinas Open Presented by Synergy Systems & Solutions last Thursday in dramatic fashion. The tournament was conducted by the Carolinas PGA at Starmount Forest Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, and featured a field of the best amateurs and PGA Club professionals in North and South Carolina.
milb.com

Hot Rods Lose Nail-Biter on Walk-Off

Winston-Salem, North Carolina– Mason Auer and Alexander Ovalles each homered as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (24-16, 65-40) lost their third-straight to the Winston-Salem Dash (19-22, 52-55) on Saturday. The two teams will play the series finale on Sunday afternoon with a 12:00 PM CT first pitch at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
milb.com

Storm Chasers stifle Mud Hens sticks

TOLEDO, OH.: After three consecutive walk-off victories by Toledo began the six-game series, the Omaha Storm Chasers exercised some demons by twirling their sixth shutout of the season in a 5-0 win over the Mud Hens on Friday night at Fifth Third Field. Maikel Garcia wasted no time getting the...
TOLEDO, OH
WFMY NEWS2

Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 off $1 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Newton, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $110,000 jackpot in the July 28 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Newton bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Family blogger shares four NC restaurants on her camera roll

Raleigh, N.C. — I received the infamous 'your storage is almost full' message on my phone. Seeing that I create content for a living, clearing out excess files is imperative. While going down memory lane, I came across a bunch of food photos. It was lunch time so they definitely caught my eye.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Winston-Salem firefighters battle house inferno

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled an inferno at a house on Sunday morning. Video shows crews attempting to put out the blaze that engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue completely in flames at 3:15 a.m. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project, LLC tells FOX8 that the house was one of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

