Read full article on original website
Related
$100K reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Wake deputy's killer
Raleigh, N.C. — Wake County leaders honored a deputy killed on the job last week as the manhunt for the person responsible enters day four. The North Carolina Sheriff's Association also announced Monday the organization is offering $100,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing Deputy Ned Byrd.
$100K reward offered in slaying of North Carolina deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina last week. “Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced the reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old K-9 officer had been with the office for 13 years. Byrd joined the sheriff’s office as a detention officer in 2009 and was sworn in as a deputy in 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.
21-year-old arrested in Raleigh deadly hit-and-run
Raleigh police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that took place on Sunday.
WRAL
Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters second day
Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters second day. Authorities continue to look for the person who is responsible for shooting and killing a Wake County deputy on Thursday night while he was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: John Rector.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tortoise theft: FedEx driver arrested after pet stolen in Lee County
Lee County, N.C. — A FedEx delivery driver was arrested Saturday after a tortoise named Holly was taken from a family's porch. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Holly, a 5-year-old Brazilian red foot tortoise, was taken from the front porch of a home during a delivery route. The tortoise belonged to a child.
Delivery driver arrested for tortoise theft in Lee County
A FedEx delivery driver was arrested Saturday in connection with a stolen pet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old Brazilian red foot tortoise was taken from the front porch of a home during a delivery route. The tortoise belonged to a child. Jiniece Constance Grant, the...
Brothers killed after driver, 78, crashes SUV into N.C. restaurant, police say
WILSON, N.C. — A sport utility vehicle crashed into a North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two sibling customers, police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. at a Hardee’s restaurant in the city of Wilson, around 40 miles east of the state capital, Raleigh.
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
cbs17
1 in custody following Halifax County shooting
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
Two injured in Clinton shooting
Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
‘He loved life’: Friends remember North Carolina deputy amid search for his killer
The investigation continued on Sunday into who shot and killed a Wake County Deputy late Thursday night. There’s no new information available about a possible suspect or motive, but friends and loved ones are waiting for justice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect charged with murder after Rocky Mount man shot in head dies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A 21-year-old who was shot in the head last Sunday has died and the suspect now has been charged with murder. Rocky Mount police said they responded to the 1200 block of Branch Street. They found Austin Townsend suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to […]
Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
cbs17
Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
2 brothers dead after car crashes into North Carolina Hardee’s
Two brothers are dead following a crash at a North Carolina Hardee's restaurant on Sunday morning, according to the Wilson Police Department.
Sheriff Baker identifies deputy shot and killed as Ned Byrd, 13-year veteran with the department
"Even in the midst of the hurt and the pain, we ask for prayers, we ask for patience as we go about finding out what happened and who's responsible," Sheriff Gerald Baker said.
Police investigate Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — There was a heavy police presence on Saturday night in Durham after a reported shooting. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area.
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Deputies looking for suspect in Rougemont convenience store break-in
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a convenience store break-in. Deputies say someone wearing a ski mask broke into Handy Andy’s at 7136 NC 157 in Rougemont Monday. They say the person stole multiple cartons of cigarettes. The...
Deadly shooting suspect identified after stealing gun from family member, police say
A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, Karon Peair Streets, robbed a family member of a handgun on North Windsor Drive and then opened fire on a home on South Windsor Drive.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
67K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0