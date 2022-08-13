Read full article on original website
NFL QB Spotted Wearing A Permian Mojo Jersey
Odessa Permian Sports recently posted a photo of Philidelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts wearing a Permian Panthers #45 jersey. No the #45 wasn't for former President Donald Trump, it was for Boobies Miles from Odessa Permian and one of the main characters from Friday Night Lights. One Facebook user posted...
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Texas Cops Searching For Brother of Ex-NFL Star After He Killed Youth Football Coach Over Kids Game
A little league football coach was shot and killed Saturday evening during an argument between both teams' coaching staff and the officiating crew. This all happened during a game and was witnessed by children and parents, including the victim's 9-year-old son. Around 8:30 P.M. on Saturday night, the police were...
Readers asked, we answered: Matthew Stafford's health, Chargers running backs and more
LA Times NFL writers Gary Klein and Jeff Miller field reader questions after the Rams-Chargers preseason opener.
NFL・
Sarah Jakes Roberts is remaking the image of the modern Christian pastor
The old mentalities about what it means to be a woman of faith are dying. Walk into ONE in L.A. and you'll see what shattering stereotypes looks like.
