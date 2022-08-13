ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

LoneStar 92

NFL QB Spotted Wearing A Permian Mojo Jersey

Odessa Permian Sports recently posted a photo of Philidelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts wearing a Permian Panthers #45 jersey. No the #45 wasn't for former President Donald Trump, it was for Boobies Miles from Odessa Permian and one of the main characters from Friday Night Lights. One Facebook user posted...
ODESSA, TX
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

 https://lonestar92.com

