Colorado Springs, CO

95 Rock KKNN

25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Garden of the Gods

Colorado's Garden of the Gods is one of the most photographed attractions in the state each year with about half a million visitors stopping by Colorado Springs. Did you know you can tour Garden of the Gods on horseback, via a Jeep tour, or by hiking the 21 miles of trails? Scroll on to learn 25 things about the Garden of the Gods that you need to know before visiting this popular destination.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado is home to many successful crops, including the watermelon. In Rocky Ford and along the Arkansas River, watermelons are having a successful harvest season. "Here they grow in the right temperature," Colorado Kids Ranch owner JD Chapman said. "They have sun all day long and they're given irrigation and The post Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

Two Colorado Counties Rank as Being the Healthiest Nationwide

U.S. News and World Report recently released their annual rankings for the healthiest communities around the country and based on the findings, Coloradans appear to be in pretty good shape. Two counties in Colorado earned top spots on the list, but first, it's important to know how the data is...
KKTV

Suspect robs northwest Colorado Springs bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect remains on the run after stealing cash from a bank Monday afternoon. Police are encouraging anyone with information on the crime to come forward. Detectives say a thin man dressed in black walked into the U.S. Bank in the 1100 block of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
milehighcre.com

Retail Property Sales in Colorado Springs Up More Than 300% Y-O-Y

Two shopping centers in Colorado Springs have sold. Colorado Springs Ranch at 6010-6080 N Carefree Circle sold for $8.3 million, while Peterson Square at 6809 Space Village Avenue sold for $5.55 million in a separate transaction. According to CBRE research, in Colorado Springs retail property sales over $500,000 totaled $233.8 million for the first half of 2022, up more than 300% year-over-year.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews demolished several condemned houses Monday on a proposed townhome site -- just days after neighbors said several homeless people had moved in and refused to leave. KRDO NewsChannel 13 first reported two weeks ago on the plan to build 138 townhomes in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue, on The post West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Missing Pueblo West man found dead

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo West man who had been missing since August 8 has been found dead. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. According to Tweets from the the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mushroom hunter rescued from rugged terrain in Colorado

According to Custer County Search and Rescue, a lost mushroom hunter was rescued in the Wet Mountains in the early morning hours of August 13. After the team received a report of the lost man at about 9:30 PM the prior night, they launched their mission with three ground teams using information from his family that included the location of his vehicle and his last known GPS point.
The Denver Gazette

Tens of millions of dollars waiting to be reclaimed by Colorado residents

Coloradans can now recover unclaimed properties online, allowing access to tens of millions of dollars worth of forgotten checks, wages and more. State Treasurer Dave Young urged Colorado residents to reclaim their property on Monday as part of “The Great Colorado Payback.” Young said at least one in 10 Coloradans have unclaimed property such as gift certificates, stock shares, unpaid wages and uncashed checks waiting for them.
COLORADO STATE
