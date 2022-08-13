Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare With FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Finding Homes For Heroes continues as the housing market cools in ColoradoCNTV NationColorado Springs, CO
Stone Cold Humor in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Garden of the Gods
Colorado's Garden of the Gods is one of the most photographed attractions in the state each year with about half a million visitors stopping by Colorado Springs. Did you know you can tour Garden of the Gods on horseback, via a Jeep tour, or by hiking the 21 miles of trails? Scroll on to learn 25 things about the Garden of the Gods that you need to know before visiting this popular destination.
More Colorado cities moving to not profit off a state-imposed fee
Three of Colorado’s largest cities have changed, or are in the process of changing, city laws that allowed for collecting sales taxes on government fees. Denver on Monday passed, on first reading, an ordinance “to exempt from taxation certain fees.” If the measure passes a second reading Aug. 22, it will become law.
Only a Cemetery Remains in the Colorado Town Destroyed by Flood
You may or may not know this, but there was once a town just outside of Pueblo, Colorado by the name of Swallows. However, many years ago the town was destroyed by a flood and subsequently became completely covered with water. However, one part of Swallows, Colorado still remains and...
Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is Colorado's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado is home to many successful crops, including the watermelon. In Rocky Ford and along the Arkansas River, watermelons are having a successful harvest season. "Here they grow in the right temperature," Colorado Kids Ranch owner JD Chapman said. "They have sun all day long and they're given irrigation and The post Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons appeared first on KRDO.
Burger Bomb Is a Rare Find at Tejon Eatery
The All American Burger at Burger Bomb in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) I love a good burger with a side of fries. As an adult, I cannot eat them as often, but an occasional meal like this nourishes my soul without requiring a larger belt size.
How Do They Decide Where to Put Animal Crossing Signs in Colorado?
Since Colorado is home to an abundance of deer, moose, and elk, it's not uncommon to find these animals in the road. When driving through the Centennial State, you'll see signs reminding you to watch for wandering wildlife. But how do officials decide where to put these signs? It's not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Two Colorado Counties Rank as Being the Healthiest Nationwide
U.S. News and World Report recently released their annual rankings for the healthiest communities around the country and based on the findings, Coloradans appear to be in pretty good shape. Two counties in Colorado earned top spots on the list, but first, it's important to know how the data is...
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the life of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Peery.
KKTV
Suspect robs northwest Colorado Springs bank
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect remains on the run after stealing cash from a bank Monday afternoon. Police are encouraging anyone with information on the crime to come forward. Detectives say a thin man dressed in black walked into the U.S. Bank in the 1100 block of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
milehighcre.com
Retail Property Sales in Colorado Springs Up More Than 300% Y-O-Y
Two shopping centers in Colorado Springs have sold. Colorado Springs Ranch at 6010-6080 N Carefree Circle sold for $8.3 million, while Peterson Square at 6809 Space Village Avenue sold for $5.55 million in a separate transaction. According to CBRE research, in Colorado Springs retail property sales over $500,000 totaled $233.8 million for the first half of 2022, up more than 300% year-over-year.
West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews demolished several condemned houses Monday on a proposed townhome site -- just days after neighbors said several homeless people had moved in and refused to leave. KRDO NewsChannel 13 first reported two weeks ago on the plan to build 138 townhomes in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue, on The post West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project appeared first on KRDO.
Missing Pueblo West man found dead
PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo West man who had been missing since August 8 has been found dead. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. According to Tweets from the the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to […]
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Asking for Help in Identifying Suspected Poacher
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are searching for a hunter accused of shooting a moose with and arrow in Teller County and leaving it to die. On September 18th, 2021, the agency learned about a dead bull moose that was found in the Phantom Creek drainage north of Divide. A...
Mushroom hunter rescued from rugged terrain in Colorado
According to Custer County Search and Rescue, a lost mushroom hunter was rescued in the Wet Mountains in the early morning hours of August 13. After the team received a report of the lost man at about 9:30 PM the prior night, they launched their mission with three ground teams using information from his family that included the location of his vehicle and his last known GPS point.
Tens of millions of dollars waiting to be reclaimed by Colorado residents
Coloradans can now recover unclaimed properties online, allowing access to tens of millions of dollars worth of forgotten checks, wages and more. State Treasurer Dave Young urged Colorado residents to reclaim their property on Monday as part of “The Great Colorado Payback.” Young said at least one in 10 Coloradans have unclaimed property such as gift certificates, stock shares, unpaid wages and uncashed checks waiting for them.
Colorado State Fair announces last-minute replacement for Lady A
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair has announced a new concert just 10 days before the start of the 150th annual festival. The Band Perry will now perform at the fair's Southwest Motors Events Center on Friday, Sept. 2. The concert from the country-pop trio replaces a performance...
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Colorado
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0