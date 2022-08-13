Read full article on original website
WAND TV
City of Champaign appoints new Public Works Director
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The City of Champaign has appointed a new Public Works Director. Champaign City Manager Dorothy Ann David announced on Tuesday, Khalil Zaied will be the City’s next Public Works Director. According to the City, Zaied has more than 22 years of engineering and public...
WAND TV
Decatur, Macon County announce new ambulance service
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur and Macon County have selected a new ambulance service. On Monday, the City of Decatur announced it has chosen to issue Abbott EMS/GMR with a license to operate ambulance services. The company has been notified of the decision and will begin the transition as soon as possible.
WAND TV
Local foundation receives major donation from State Farm
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday, the Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation received $10,000. The donation is from Local State Farm Agents Leon Gobczynski and Stephanie Uebinger as State Farm Gave $1.6M to U.S. Communities in Celebration of its 100th Anniversary. The Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation was selected by...
WAND TV
Wishes on Wheels benefit in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Wishes on Wheels in Champaign is granting another wish this weekend. On Saturday they are hosting a benefit for 5-year-old Elizabeth Eades. She made a wish to go to Disney World, and Wishes on Wheels is making it happen. “Her wish is to go to Disney....
WAND TV
Family escapes house fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out to a house fire early Monday morning. Crews responded to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. at 4 a.m. Nothing was showing from the street, but once they opened the front door, they saw the house was filled with smoke.
WAND TV
Decatur jet service remains for now
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – United Express jet service remains in Decatur at least for now. SkyWest, which operates United Express serving the Decatur Airport, announced in March Decatur is among 29 communities it wants to stop serving due to the ongoing pilot shortage. The federal government threw a wrench into those plans as it looks at how those cities will be impacted by losing their essential air service.
WAND TV
Stretch of dry weather on tap for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - A stretch of dry weather is in the forecast for Central Illinois. While a few showers are possible across our far southwestern hometowns this morning, dry weather takes over for the rest of Tuesday. Highs will approach 80°. Plenty of sunshine is on tap Wednesday through...
WAND TV
Coroner releases the identity of man shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a shooting in Springfield. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the 42-year-old Springfield man that was shot at a residence on North 8th Street in Springfield as Roosevelt Sims. Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Springfield Police...
WAND TV
Illinois institutions get more than $4M in research grant funding
(WAND) - U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced Tuesday $4,063,637 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services medical research grant funding for Illinois institutions. '. Among those institutions receiving funding is the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The funding will be put...
WAND TV
Seasonal temperatures continue for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy a mostly dry week ahead with seasonal temperatures. Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions are on tap Monday with highs in the low-80s. A few showers are possible late tonight across our western hometowns and we'll see a few scattered showers Tuesday. Mostly sunny...
WAND TV
Decatur city council members looking to address gun violence
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After a weekend of several shootings, Decatur city officials are looking for ways to address gun violence. Decatur city Councilman David Horn told WAND in an interview earlier this month that firearms are now the leading cause of death in children under the age of 17. He says the trends the area is seeing are worrisome.
WAND TV
Union leaders concerned for DAS workers with new ambulance service coming
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Earlier in June, HSHS St. Mary's notified the city they would be ending DAS operation. This decision left Decatur and other surrounding areas searching for a new ambulance service. After careful consideration, the city of Decatur has finally selected a new provider. "We made a decision...
WAND TV
Community comes together to pray for peace after recent deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After the recent shooting death of a Decatur father of 2, the victim's family and people in the community came together for a prayer service. At City of Praise Church on North Edward Street the community came together to support the McClelland Family. Antwane McClelland Sr. has had 2 of his sons die at the hand of a gun. On Sunday, his son Aarion McClelland was shot and killed on W. Wood Street. Just 13 months ago his son Antwane Jr. died in a shooting on East Leafland.
WAND TV
Despite pleas from business, Springfield Council says no to cannabis grower ordinance change
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Despite please from cannabis growers, Springfield City Council voted down a proposal to let grow facilities open closer to homes and schools. Cannabis growers said Springfield zoning ordinances are locking them out of major portions of the city. "Its virtually impossible or us to get in and...
WAND TV
ADM launches new production facilities
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur, Illinois may soon be home to two new ADM production facilities. LG Chem (KRX: 051910), a leading global diversified chemical company, and ADM (NYSE: ADM),a global leader in nutrition and biosolutions, held a signing ceremony launching two joint ventures for U.S. production of lactic acid and polylactic acid to meet growing demand for a wide variety of plant-based products, including bioplastics, on Monday.
WAND TV
Police: Man shot, killed in early morning shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -A 24-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to police. Decatur Police said, on Sunday at 3:50 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of W. Wood Street for a report of someone shot. When police arrived they said they found a 24-year-old man...
WAND TV
Police investigate a shooting that left a man injured
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday night, according to police. Decatur Police said, around 10 p.m. Sunday a 40-year-old man showed to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said the victim was not cooperative with police. They have no...
WAND TV
Attorney General files lawsuit against Kroger and SSI Services over asbestos in Taylorville store
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday a lawsuit against The Kroger Co. (Kroger) and SSI Services LLC in relation to the alleged improper handling and removal of materials containing asbestos from a grocery store in Taylorville. The lawsuit alleges Kroger and SSI Services conducted unsafe renovations...
WAND TV
Woman seriously hurt, police arrested 19-year-old in connection
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of severely beating his 43-year-old mother late Saturday night. According to a sworn statement, officers were called to the 100 block of South Calhoun Street at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday. The woman told police she received messages from her son, Adam D. Rich, who was allegedly causing damage at her home.
WAND TV
Charges dismissed against man accused of killing Decatur store owner
DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Charges against the man accused of killing Decatur store owner John Betscher have been dropped. D'Angelo Foster pleaded not guilty in March of 2021 to four counts of murder. Betscher was shot on the evening of Nov. 14, 2020. Police responded to his business, JB's,...
