EURJPY Bearish Trend Correction Levels
EURJPY has formed lower highs connected by a descending trend line since late July. Price looks ready for another test of the falling resistance area soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where sellers might be waiting to join in. Price is currently testing the 50% level near the 138.00 major psychological mark but could still pull up to the 61.8% Fib closer to the trend line and 139.00 mark.
CAD/JPY Heading For Range Resistance
CADJPY has been moving inside a range, finding support around 101.60 and resistance near the 107.00 major psychological mark. Price is in the middle of its range and might be ready to test the top again. However, the 100 SMA appears to be crossing below the 200 SMA to signal...
EUR/USD Rises to 1.0250 Before US CPI Report
During Wednesday’s European trading hours, the EUR/USD currency pair went up to 1.0250. Before the much-anticipated US inflation report, no one wants to buy the dollar, which boosts the pair. Since the beginning of the week, traders have been sitting on the sidelines as they wait for the latest...
EUR/CHF Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above 0.9680
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 0.9670 to trade above 0.9680 after the latest EU data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair remains several levers below the 100-hour moving average line....
EUR/USD Near-Term Bullish Pullback Levels
EURUSD busted above the short-term ceiling around the 1.0250 minor psychological mark and reached a high of 1.0370 before retreating. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more buyers might be waiting to hop in the climb. The 38.2% level seems to be holding as support around the 1.0282 mark, but...
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 1.2772
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday pulled back from the trendline resistance to trade at about 1.2772 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback prevented the currency pair from advancing towards...
EUR/USD Loses Momentum, Falls to Three-Day Lows Close to 1.0200
At the start of the week, the selling pressure on the euro pushes the EUR/USD currency pair to a three-day low around 1.0200. Monday is the second day in a row that the EUR/USD pair has lost ground. The dollar is regaining ground lost in a risk-off environment, and German yields are losing momentum.
EUR/USD Finds Trendline Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 1.0240, before finding resistance at the 100-hour MA. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s rebound helped the currency pair to recover from the oversold conditions of the 14-hour...
NZD/USD Climbs Near Daily High, Reaching Mid-0.6200s Amid Weak USD
On Monday, the 0.6215-0.6210 support zone helps the NZD/USD currency pair make up most of the ground it lost on Friday. The NZD/USD pair gets a boost from the fact that the US dollar has trouble building on its post-NFP rally and will get more supply on Monday. The yields on US Treasury bonds are going down, which is bad news for the dollar bulls.
USD/CAD Falls on Cool Breeze In Sizzling Inflationary Environment
The US dollar is weakening toward the end of the trading week, as sizzling inflation shows signs of cooling off and expectations that the Federal Reserve will pivot on its tightening efforts. The greenback plummeted following the July consumer price index (CPI) report. But will it maintain its downward descent?
GBP/USD Drops Below 162.00 as Mood Worsens
The negative shift in risk sentiment, which caused the GBP/JPY currency pair to lose all of its daily gains and fall into negative territory near 161.51, kept the pair from building bullish momentum. Several news sources say that UK government ministers will meet with energy companies on Thursday to talk...
GBP/JPY’s Slumps to 160.50 Amid Japanese Industrial Production
For the fourth day in a row, the GBP/USD currency pair bears stayed in control at around 160.52. After Japan’s industrial production numbers, the British pound (GBP) fell against the Japanese yen (JPY). The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry released updates on Japan’s latest industrial production. In June,...
GBP/USD Breaks Below 1.2200 Amid GDP Data
In European trading on Friday, the GBP/USD currency pair fell below 1.2200. The pair is near 1.2175, which could cause more traders to sell. The Office of National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday that the UK economy contracted 0.1% in the second quarter, but it grew 2.9% over a year. Both results were better than the market expected, but the pound did not excite investors. The ONS says that industrial and manufacturing production fell 0.9% and 1.6%, respectively, in the month of June.
USD/CAD Climbs on Weakness in Stocks; Investors Brace for July Inflation Data
The US dollar strengthened against its Canadian counterpart on Tuesday during a choppy session in the broader financial markets. Investors poured into the greenback ahead of much-anticipated inflation report on Wednesday, which sent stocks lower. Traders also digested fresh economic data. The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index in the US tumbled...
GBP/USD Reversal Pattern Ready to Play Out
GBPUSD looks ready for another leg lower, as the pair formed a double top pattern on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the neckline around the 1.2000-1.2050 zone, and a break lower would confirm a selloff. If that happens, GBPUSD could slide by the same height as the...
NZD/USD Bullish Trend Correction Levels
NZDUSD has formed higher lows on its hourly time frame, moving above a rising trend line that might be in for another test soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where buyers might be waiting. The 61.8% level is closest to the trend line support around the .6300 major...
EURGBP Testing Bearish Channel Resistance
EURGBP has formed lower highs and lower lows connected by a descending channel that’s been holding since mid-June. Price looks ready to test the top of this channel again soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the channel resistance lines up with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near the...
Bullish Options Market Signs Push AUD/USD Near 0.7000
During the mid-Asian session on Monday, the AUD/USD currency pair got more bids and hit a new intraday high at 0.6981. Even though the Fed is expected to raise rates and there is tension between China and the US, the Aussie pair may have benefited from options market confidence. Positive...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 12, 2022
USDX (USD Index) The bearish pressure on the U.S dollar index getting intense each day but no close below the 105.00 support level. At the current time, the index shows a bullish reaction and climbs above the 105.50 level. If the index continue to maintain the bullish pressure then we will expect a continuation of the bullish trend. On the other hand, a close below 105.00 is a major bearish confirmation.
