In European trading on Friday, the GBP/USD currency pair fell below 1.2200. The pair is near 1.2175, which could cause more traders to sell. The Office of National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday that the UK economy contracted 0.1% in the second quarter, but it grew 2.9% over a year. Both results were better than the market expected, but the pound did not excite investors. The ONS says that industrial and manufacturing production fell 0.9% and 1.6%, respectively, in the month of June.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO