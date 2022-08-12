ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Maja Stark storms to win at ISPS Handa World Invitational

Maja Stark shattered the course record with a 10-under-par 63 on Sunday to win the ISPS Handa World Invitational at Ballymena, Northern Ireland. Stark collected six birdies on the front nine and ended up with 10 during her bogey-free round. She finished 20-under-par 271 for the tournament to reside five strokes ahead of LPGA Tour rookie Allisen Corpuz (68) at Galgorm Castle Golf Club.
GOLF
The Independent

Rory McIlroy misses the cut at first FedEx Cup play-off event

Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the first FedEx Cup play-off event by bogeying the final hole at TPC Southwind.McIlroy, playing his first event since finishing third at the 150th Open Championship last month, was three under at the FedEx St Jude Championship with four holes to play.But the Northern Irishman, who started on the back nine, dropped shots at the sixth and ninth – his last when he missed the green and could not get down in two – to card a 69 and miss the weekend action by one.Strong showing for @JJSpaun sets him in the solo lead...
MEMPHIS, TN
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Lpga Tour#Georgia Hall#Nireland#Ballymena#Galgorm Castle#European#Massereene Golf Club#The Ladies European Tour
Yardbarker

Cameron Smith withdraws from BMW Championship amid LIV rumors

If the rumors that Cameron Smith is leaving the PGA Tour at the end of the season are true, the Australian superstar may have only one tournament left to play before making his exit. Smith’s agent, Bud Martin, announced on Monday that Smith has withdrawn from the BMW Championship at...
GOLF
The Independent

Injury rules Open champion Cameron Smith out of BMW Championship

Open champion Cameron Smith has pulled out of the BMW Championship in Wilmington due to “hip discomfort”.The Australian world number two currently sits third in the FedEx Cup standings, 1,132 points behind leader Will Zalatoris.Agent Bud Martin confirmed the injury was one Smith had been battling for some time.“Unfortunately Cam will be unable to compete in the BMW Championship this week in Wilmington, DE,” read a statement.“He has been dealing with some on-and-off hip discomfort for several months and thought it best to rest this week in his pursuit of the FedEx Cup.”Smith is one of the many golfers linked...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Sweden
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: La Cuauhtemiña's debut

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with The Cuauhtemiña's debut in 1998. Few athletes in any sport have a...
FIFA
FOX Sports

Villa's Diego Carlos out after rupturing Achilles tendon

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos is set for a long spell out after rupturing his Achilles tendon. The Brazilian center back will require surgery, the Premier League club said Monday, and then will begin a rehab program. Villa did not say how long it expects...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Jurgen Klinsmann's fantastic flick

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Jurgen Klinsmann's unforgettable volley. It was the element of surprise as much as...
FIFA
FOX Sports

Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Galaxy ride Grandsir's brace to 5-2 romp over Whitecaps

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored two of Los Angeles' four first-half goals to spark the Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Grandsir, who came into the match with one goal this season, scored in the 12th minute to stake Los Angeles (10-11-3) to an early lead.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy