'He was literally throwing it back' | Texas man found guilty of child sexual assault drinks water during verdict reading, dies afterwards

Man convicted in Houston mass murders won't be considered for medical parole, TDCJ says
HOUSTON — Families of the Houston mass murders from the 1970s no longer have to worry about the early release of the man convicted of killing them -- at least now right now. Elmer Wayne Henley is the only one involved in the murders who's still alive. Henley, now...
Court docs: Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
Boat launches off trailer after pickup truck crashes into barrier on I-35W in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A single-vehicle crash caused a boat to launch off a trailer on Interstate 35W Sunday evening, leading to parts of the highway being shut down for hours, Fort Worth police said. Police said they responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes...
Make-A-Wish Foundation grants teen with cancer her one request: Help with college tuition
HOUSTON — The Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants approximately 600 wishes to kids each year. Some children ask for trips and vacations; others want to meet celebrities. But some of the kids have less glamorous requests. Although some may think it sounds like...
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says
TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
Texas Republican candidates suing to keep more than 20 Libertarians off the November ballot
TEXAS, USA — Most Texas voters believe the state is off its course. More than 50% said the Lone Star State isn’t headed in the right direction under Gov. Greg Abbott, according to the University of Texas at Tyler survey. It’s a statistic some not embedded in Texas politics see as an opening for another choice in the race for governor.
Aqib Talib's brother turns himself in after fatal shooting at youth football game
LANCASTER, Texas — The man wanted in the killing of another man during an argument at a youth football game in Lancaster has turned himself into authorities. Yaqub Salik Talib was identified as the suspect in the shooting, which happened Saturday night. Police on Sunday said Talib, the brother...
TEA releases grades for Texas schools, districts for first time in 3 years
TEXAS, USA — For the first time since the COVID pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for the state’s school districts and individual campuses and, according to the TEA, it shows progress in catching students up. The TEA released A through F ratings...
Texas school ratings show improvement compared to 2019, but those in poorer neighborhoods still lag
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its first public school ratings in three years and despite pandemic interruptions, the number of schools that received the highest rating increased. This year, 27.9% of 8,451 schools evaluated received an A rating. Another 46.1% received a B, 19.4%...
FWC: 11-year-old boy bitten by shark while snorkeling in Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy had a portion of his leg amputated after being bitten by a shark while snorkeling in the Florida Keys this past weekend. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency received a report from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday of a boy who was bitten by a shark.
TIMELINE: Line of thunderstorms expected to impact Houston area Thursday
HOUSTON — You're going to want to pay attention to the forecast over the next several days as a front is expected to push a line of strong thunderstorms through the Houston area Thursday. The cold front's interaction with the hot and humid air mass in place will produce...
Houston forecast: Front arrives Thursday; heavy rain possible for some areas
A cold front is expected to move across the Houston area Thursday. Rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected across the area. Street ponding is possible.
Texas Libertarians could impact the November election
More than 50% of Texas voters said Texas isn't headed in the right direction under Gov. Abbott. This is why Libertarians are trying to increase their recognition.
City of Dallas budget could lead to largest drop in property taxes in 40 years
DALLAS — Dallas City Council members got their first look at the new, proposed budget recently. And to say they liked what they saw might be an understatement as it includes “substantial” increases in both property tax revenue and sales tax revenue. “We’ve had over a 15%...
