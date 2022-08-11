Air quality has continued to degrade today with many places in the valley hovering near the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups range. The worst air quality is in the northern coastal mountains in north Trinity County. Many places are sitting at Hazardous level. Because of this, an Air Quality Alert is in effect through noon on Monday. Avoid the outdoors as much as possible and keep windows and doors closed. This evening the air quality is expected to get worse for parts of the valley as the smoke settles to the surface, especially for places in the northwestern part of the valley closest to the canyons cutting through Trinity County.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO