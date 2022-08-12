Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Man City ‘want’ Tierney, Tielemans deal ‘unlikely’, Gunners eye Moussa Diaby – latest

ARSENAL defender Kieran Tierney has reportedly popped up on Manchester City's transfer radar this summer.

The Scotland international's first team selection is under threat by Oleksandr Zinchenko and it looks as if City are hoping to pounce.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are reportedly set to pass up on the opportunity to sign long-term target Youri Tielemans this summer as his asking price of £30 million is too high.

However, the North London outfit could turn focus on their attacking options instead as Arsenal are hoping to secure the signature of Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby according to reports.

IN: Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko

OUT: Alexandre Lacazette (released), Nuno Tavares (loan to Marseille)

Arsenal dealt Neves transfer blow

Wolves are working on a megabucks deal to keep Ruben Neves after warding off interest from the big boys, writes TIM NASH.

Arsenal were one of a number of clubs interested in signing the Portuguese star this summer.

But boss Bruno Lage is desperate to keep him and is pushing for the club to offer Neves fresh terms worth £100,000-a-week.

The 25-year-old earns around £60,000-a-week on his current deal, which has two years left to run.

Gunners ready for action

Spirits seemed to be high in Arsenal training today ahead of tomorrow's clash against Leicester.

The Foxes are the first side to visit the Emirates in the 2022-23 campaign.

And there were plenty of smiles on show at London Colney before the Gunners get town to business on Saturday afternoon.

Arteta on Tierney transfer links

Mikel Arteta remained tightlipped when asked about Kieran Tierney's future earlier today.

The Arsenal left-back has been linked with a shock move to Manchester City.

But Arteta denied hearing about the rumours.

And the Spaniard also declined to comment further on the Scotsman's current situation.

Arteta revealed: "Tierney to Man City? No, I didn’t (hear about it) and you know I'm not gonna be commenting on individual cases."

Merson - Saka could get "graveyard shift"

Paul Merson has suggested Mikel Arteta should switch to a back three with William Saliba set to feature heavily this season.

That would see Bukayo Saka shifted to right wing back, but Merson is confident the 20-year-old has got what it takes to excel in the position.

The ex-Arsenal ace wrote in his Daily Star column: "Mikel Arteta should switch to three at the back now that William Saliba is in Arsenal’s team – even if it means giving Bukayo Saka the graveyard shift.

"I think that system suits them. Oleksandr Zinchenko is a natural wing back for me, bombing on, and Saka can do the same job on the other side.

"Arsenal will be dominating a lot of matches this season. Not against the top, top teams but against many of the others they will.

"People might say Saka is wasted at wing back but he can play well up the pitch in those games. He will get plenty of chances to join the attack."

Rodgers speaks on Arsenal

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was full of admiration for Arsenal as he previewed tomorrow's clash at the Emirates.

The Foxes boss praised Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and William Saliba for the impact they have had on the Gunners.

Rodgers said: "Arsenal have gone to a new level with the three players who have come into the team.

"Saliba is a talented player, he’s gone away and got really good experience and you see him, he’s quick, he can dominate. He’s a fantastic addition and gives them presence at the back.

"Jesus is a world-class striker, you see his hunger and desire, it will elevate other players.

"Zinchenko can play in a couple of positions to the very highest level.

"They have given the squad the confidence and has given Mikel the tools to play how he really wants to play."

Okumu "happy" at Gent

Gent defender Joseph Okumu has said he is "happy" to be at the Belgian club after his agent confirmed Arsenal were interested in his services.

The 25-year-old Kenyan international defender has been compared to Virgil van Dijk.

But Okumu told Het Nieuwsblad: “I only think about (leaving) if there is an agreement between all parties.I rely on my agents for that.

“So far, I’m just focusing on football. If anything becomes concrete, I’ll let you know. I’m still happy to be here. I’ll stay calm and see what happens. I’m playing right now and that’s fine for me.”

Earlier in the summer Okumu's agent confirmed the Gunners were interested in the defender.

They said: “We have had informal interest from English side Arsenal and Scottish giants Celtic.

“But German side Borussia Dortmund are the first side to make an official inquiry. He is open to a move if a proper agreement is reached.”

Tav some of that

Arsenal loanee Nuno Taveres has been named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week after an impressive debut for Marseille.

The left-back scored with a right-footed thunderbolt in the 4-1 win over Reims on Sunday.

Tavares, 22, also put in a fine all round display.

And his efforts have been rewarded by a place in the league's Team of the Week.

The Gunners loanee was awarded a match rating of 9.2 out of 10 in his first game for Marseille.

Gunner go downhill soon

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has predicted that Arsenal's "bubble will eventually burst".

The Gunners are in a good place after last week's win at Crystal Palace, and have made some smart signings this summer.

And While Sutton is backing Arsenal to beat Leicester tomorrow, the ex-Chelsea ace reckons the wheels could come off for Mikel Arteta and Co.

Writing in his BBC predictor, Sutton said: "I don’t want to jump on that bandwagon because I think their bubble will eventually burst a little bit.

"But I like what Gabriel Jesus has brought to their attack and, at home, I think they should edge this one."

Saka nominated for prestigious award

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has been nominated for the Kopa Trophy.

The prize is dished out to the best player in the world under 21-years-old at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Saka, 20, is the only Premier League player to be nominated for the award.

But England team-mate Jude Bellingham is on the shortlist.

Eduardo Camavinga, Gavi, Jamal Musaila, Ryan Gravenberch, Nuno Mendes, Josko Gvardiol, Karim Adeyemi and Florian Wirtz make up the rest of the nominees.

Arteta expects more outgoings

Mikel Arteta has hinted that there could yet be some new arrivals before the transfer window ends.

But more players also appear destined to depart too.

Speaking on if more of the squad could leave, Arteta said: "Well, we had Bernd and Lucas Torreira [as well as Pablo Mari]. There were a few - we had Flo Balogun going on loan as well.

"We’ve moved the squad a lot and we’re still willing to finalise the squad the way we want it.

"We could add something great but there are a few players that we need to find the right game time for as well.

"At the moment, that’s going to be difficult."

Arteta coy on Saliba contract

Reports emerged today that Arsenal are ready to start negotiations with William Saliba over a new and improved deal.

The 21-year-old defender was named Man of the Man on his competitive debut for the Gunners in the win against Crystal Palace.

Boss Mikel Arteta was quizzed on whether the youngster was in line for a new deal.

The Spaniard said: "We will address all these issues [contract renewals] as we always do.

"That is why the board and Edu will be preparing all the scenarios we can possibly face. We want players to be happy here and be valued, but we have just started the season."

Gunner be good

It's been over 50 years since Arsenal won their first two Premier League games of the season and kept a clean sheet in the process.

But with Mikel Arteta's new-look side appearing to have a new defensive steel about them, there is optimism that the Gunners could keep the Foxes out tomorrow.

Especially with Leicester's 35 away losses to Arsenal being the most they have suffered against anyone in the top-flight.

Leicester team news for tomorrow

Arsenal will not have to prepare to face the livewire that is Harvey Barnes tomorrow.

The Leicester star missed the season opener against Brentford and will remain sidelined for the clash at the Emirates.

Barnes is currently suffering with a knee injury.

Ricardo Pereira is set to be on the sidelines for a number of months, while Ryan Bertrand is also injured.

Tonali "wants to stay" in Milan

Rumoured Arsenal target Sandro Tonali has rubbished suggestions that he could be on his way to the Premier League.

The Gunners were reported to have enquired about potentially signing the Italian international this summer.

But the AC Milan midfielder has confirmed he wants to stay with the Serie A champions.

Tonali told Sette Magazine: '[Joining AC Milan] was the right thing to do and my development has been a natural consequence.

'Being in a team permanently is not like being out on loan. It's a detail that alone counts little, but makes the difference by adding other factors.

'If you play badly while on loan, you can be worried the club won't sign you. I joined Milan at the right moment and I want to stay.'

Pre-match stat attack

The stats ahead of tomorrow's clash against Leicester at the Emirates are certainly stacked in Arsenal's favour.

Leicester's only win in their past 25 away league fixtures against Arsenal was a 1-0 victory in October 2020.

Jamie Vardy was on the scoresheet that day

Four of the games have been draws, while Arsenal have won 20 out of their last 25 home games against the Foxes.

Arteta - Vieira's versatility "really positive"

Mikel Arteta has praised Fabio Vieira's versatility ahead of tomorrow's first home game of the season against Leicester.

Summer signing Vieira, 22, has not played for the Gunners since his £35million arrival due to a foot injury.

But the Portuguese ace is set to be part of the squad for tomorrow's match, with Arteta looking forward to seeing what Vieira can do.

The boss told football.london: "I think that’s something that the player is going to tell us. We have tried him in training in different positions.

"He has played off the left, off the right, he has played as a false nine, attacking midfielder.

"He doesn’t want to be locked into one position as well because he’s so used to it. That’s a really positive thing for us."

Emery confirms Pino interest

Villarreal boss Unai Emery has given Arsenal hope of signing Yeremy Pino by admitting the club will be powerless to letting him leave if a big money offer is submitted.

The 19-year-old winger has a £67million release clause in his contract.

But Spanish outlet AS claim the financial situation at the club means they are likely to accept offers between £34m-£44m.

Arsenal are thought to be leading the race for his signature.

And Emery has confirmed: "If an offer arrives for players like Yeremy Pino, then he will have to leave.

"We have a responsibility with the club. It is what it is."

Saliba set for new deal

Arsenal are reportedly ready to kick off talks with William Saliba and his representatives over a new deal.

The Gunners are keen to tie the defender down to fresh terms, according to 90min.

And his Man of the Match display against Crystal Palace last week means the club are eager to secure his long-term future.

Saliba's appearance at Selhurst Park was his competitive debut for Arsenal and came three years after he first signed for the club.

Keown - Auba was Arsenal's Kane

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang "could've been forgiven" and reintegrated into the Arsenal team.

The Gunners ripped up Aubameyang's contract earlier this year, leaving them lacking options up front in the second half of the season.

And Keown told talkSPORT: “Of course, you have to respect the value of the football club, but I still want to make it into the Champions League ahead of Spurs.

"He was our Harry Kane!"

Keown continued: “I think it was a bold decision for the manager and we’re still in that journey to see whether it’s going to work out.

"Maybe, if you could’ve kept him there until the end of the season, [Gabriel] Jesus has come in now and Aubameyang is history.

"But those goals were a huge miss for Arsenal. They’re still on my mind. I think the player could’ve been forgiven."

Arteta - Saliba has "feet on the ground"

Mikel Arteta was asked today if it will be hard to keep William Saliba's feet on the ground following his excellent display at Crystal Palace last week.

But the Gunners boss said staying grounded is "not going to be an issue" for the 21-year-old defender.

Arteta insisted: "I think he has his feet on the ground. That is not going to be an issue.

"Obviously, we have talked about the expectation that he already created before joining the club when he was on loan.

"He is very aware of everything that was happening around him, and we have tried to manage that internally in a really quiet way.

"And I think it is better to stay like this for him because he is 21 years of age and he has played one Premier League match."

Arteta hopes Aubameyang isn't targeted

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has stated that he hopes fans do not target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if he joins Chelsea.

The Gunners' Amazon All or Nothing documentary has showed how the Spaniard stripped the striker of his captaincy before he joined Barcelona.

And Arteta has now commented on the player in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's clash against Leicester.

He said: "It’s a long time since that happened, I can’t go back when there’s another series. I was clear and honest in my opinion. What has been done is to defend our club and be as clear, honest as we can."

"Auba is an exceptional player, he did so much for us and we have to be grateful for what he did for this club.

"I hope he does [get a good reception from Arsenal fans] because he deserve that. There are moments in your career, where the trajectory of the individual is different to the club."

How Arsenal’s season can flop

Arsenal could be in hot water if any of their main attacking stars get injured, according to Paul Merson.

He warned on Sportskeeda: “The front four look lively for Arsenal.

“They’ve got everything between them and if they stay fit, Arsenal are going to have a good Premier League season.

“If one of them gets injured, however, they’re in trouble.”

United favourites to sign Gakpo

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to sign PSV winger Cody Gakpo ahead of Arsenal.

The Dutch forward has emerged as one of Holland’s hottest prospects after a stunning season in the Eredivisie last season.

According to transfer guru Jacque Talbot, the Gunners had looked at the 23-year-old earlier in the window.

But they have since cooled their interest, with the Red Devils stepping up their pursuit.

It has been said that a £34million bid could be enough to secure the services of the winger.

Arsenal starlet pens new deal

Arsenal right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy has signed a new contract following his dazzling loan at Lincoln.

The 18-year-old told Arsenal Media: "I’m really over the moon to sign for such a great club.

“I’ve been dreaming of this day for a long time and I worked hard for this moment and I’ve got it, so I’m very proud.“

It is understood that the teenager could leave the club on loan again, with the Championship his most likely destination.

Cesc Fabregas on 'Pizza Gate'

Cesc Fabregas has revealed he threw pizza at Sir Alex Ferguson because he didn't have the "courage to fight."

Speaking to ITV Sport, Fabregas said: "We were 49 games unbeaten. They were so competitive but they were very smart people.

"I was getting a lot of stick as well. So, I was very frustrated. You're warming up and didn't play. You're annoyed you lost.

"I just went in quickly to the dressing room and there was some food there, I was starving.

"I took a slice of pizza and we started hearing noises. You started seeing players and Arsene Wenger everywhere.

"The first thing that occurred to me was to throw the pizza because I didn't have the power or the courage maybe to go into that fight.

"They were monsters in there. They were super, super big guys. Apparently it hit Sir Alex Ferguson."