Australia's never-ending downpour is set to continue this weekend - when and where the rain bombs will strike

Australians on the east coast are in for a wet weekend with the heavy deluge prompting several flood warnings for inland rivers around New South Wales.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the biggest downpour would be seen across NSW on Friday with Sydney recording up to 10mm of rain.

A dozen minor to moderate flood warnings have been issued by the BoM across the state for the weekend, with the significant rain seen last week only exacerbating the risk.

'A cold front associated with a low pressure system is bringing showers or rain areas to parts of western New South Wales for the remainder of Friday into the weekend,' the bureau said.

Australians on the east coast are in for a soggy weekend with the heavy deluge prompting several flood warnings for inland rivers around New South Wales

'This rainfall may cause minor flooding along the North and Central West inland NSW rivers.

'Renewed rises and major flooding is also possible along the Macquarie River which experienced flooding due to the rainfall last week and has a flood warning current.'

Between 25 and 55mm of rain are forecast for northwest and central west parts of NSW.

Jordan Otara from the Bureau of Meteorology said renewed flooding meant floodwaters aren't 'necessarily going down below the minor flood level'.

A cold front associated with a complex low pressure system is to blame for the miserable weather moving across Australia with nearly all states affected (pictured rainy day in Brisbane)

'Basically we're seeing those peaks essentially being long lived due to dam releases and other factors that come into play for how the river levels are reacting,' he told AAP.

'It's slow moving (rainfall), associated with water already on the ground, so more of a sustained flooding event.'

A cold front associated with a complex low pressure system is to blame for the miserable weather moving across Australia with nearly all states affected.

Thunderstorms have been forecast for the ACT from Friday afternoon and into Saturday.

Victoria will also see a heavy downpour with Melbourne to be lashed by rain for the next week with at least a 90 per cent chance of rain everyday up until Thursday.

A dozen minor to moderate flood warnings have been issued by the BoM across NSW for the weekend, with the significant rain seen last week only exacerbating the risk (pictured floodwaters on NSW's Central Coast in July)

The state was soaked on Thursday, with the highest rainfalls seen in Mount Buffalo, in the state's alpine region, with 51.6mm of rain recorded.

Adelaide was predicted to receive up to 10mm of rain on Friday, with the precipitation to linger well into next week.

Tasmania also won't be escaping the bad weather with Hobart forecast to cop up to 45mm of rain on Sunday and 25mm on Monday.

Thunderstorms are on the horizon for southern inland Queensland on Friday afternoon but the Sunshine State will be dry and sunny into next week.

The rain will also creep over to Western Australia's west coast on Saturday with Perth set for a drenching on Saturday and over several days from Monday.

WEATHER IN YOUR CITY

SYDNEY:

Friday: Min 10C, Max 18C, showers

Saturday: Min 10C, Max 19C, showers

Sunday: Min 8C, Max 19C, cloudy

MELBOURNE:

Friday: Min 7C, Max 14C

Saturday: Min 8C, Max 15C, showers

Sunday: Min 7C, Max 15C, showers

DARWIN:

Friday: Min 23C, Max 33C, sunny

Saturday: Min 22C, Max 34C, sunny

Sunday: Min 21C, Max 34C, sunny

PERTH:

Friday: Min 13C, Max 21C, sunny

Saturday: Min 12C, Max 19C, showers

Sunday: Min 9C, Max 19C, cloudy

ADELAIDE:

Friday: Min 9C, Max 15C, rain

Saturday: Min 9C, Max 15C, showers

Sunday: Min 9C, Max 15C, showers

CANBERRA:

Friday: Min 6C, Max 14C, showers

Saturday: Min 3C, Max 14C, showers

Sunday: Min 2C, Max 12C, showers

BRISBANE:

Friday: Min 13C, Max 21C, possible shower

Saturday: Min 15C, Max 22C, showers

Sunday: Min 10C, Max 22C, sunny

HOBART:

Friday: Min 6C, Max 14C, possible shower

Saturday: Min 5C, Max 14C, rain

Sunday: Min 8C, Max 13C, rain