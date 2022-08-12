ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

The best UK cities and towns for a staycation are named by Which? York and Cambridge get top ratings... while Ipswich and Hastings are ranked bottom

By Ailbhe Macmahon For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The best cities and towns in the UK for a weekend staycation break or day trip have been ranked by Which?, with York the number one big city, Cambridge the highest-ranking medium-sized city, and Wells first in the small city ranking.

At the other end of the table, Aberdeen is the worst-ranked big city, Ipswich is last in the medium-sized cities and towns ranking, and Hastings is bottom in the small cities and towns list.

The results come from a survey in which respondents were asked to rate 56 cities and towns across seven categories - food and drink, accommodation, cultural sights, shopping, ease of getting around, lack of crowds and value for money. Which? Travel says that the top-rated destinations offer ‘vibrant food scenes, historic backstreets and cultural wonders’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFVd3_0hFbgyyi00
The best cities and towns in the UK for a weekend staycation break or day trip have been ranked by Which?, with York named the number one big city to visit. Above is The Shambles, a famously enchanting street in the city
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3G1g_0hFbgyyi00
Cambridge has been revealed as the highest-ranking medium-sized city in the survey. Which? Travel recommends punting along the city’s River Cam (above) to take in views of the ‘university colleges that overlook its willow-fringed banks’
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ekULS_0hFbgyyi00
Wells - a city full of 'medieval nooks and crannies' - is first in the small city ranking. Pictured is the city's famous Vicar's Close

In the ‘large cities and towns’ ranking in the study – a survey of more than 3,600 people - York receives an overall score of 86 per cent, earning five stars for its cultural sights and food and drink offering. Which? Travel says: 'York has always pulled in the punters with its unbeatable mix of historical and cultural attractions. These have now been matched by excellent food and drink options and great independent shops.’

It's trailed by second-place Belfast (85 per cent) - which earns top marks for food and drink, and its lack of crowds. In joint third place, it’s Edinburgh - a city that boasts ‘lively street life, many tasty food and drink options (rated five stars in the survey) and excellent galleries’ - and Liverpool (both 83 per cent), where recent ‘regeneration’ has helped to ‘boost its ranking in the survey’.

The rest of the top five comprises fourth-place Newcastle (80 per cent) and Glasgow and London, which are tied in fifth place with scores of 78 per cent.

Aberdeen (21st), the lowest-ranked big city, scores 59 per cent overall, receiving just two stars for food and drink, shopping, ease of getting around and value for money. However, Which? Travel defends the Scottish destination, saying: ‘Aberdeen is a handsome city of grand granite buildings at the heart of 150 miles (241km) of glorious coastline. It has a world-class art gallery, a thriving street art scene and it’s well located for sampling a variety of local food.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exRt7_0hFbgyyi00
Belfast, which is second in the big city ranking, earns top marks for food and drink, and its lack of crowds. Above is the city's Titanic Belfast museum 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21y3TI_0hFbgyyi00
Aberdeen (pictured), the lowest-ranked big city, scores just 59 per cent overall. It earns just two stars for 'food and drink' and 'shopping' and 'value for money'

Southampton similarly performs poorly, finishing second from bottom in 20th place with a score of 61 per cent.

Moving on to the ‘medium cities and towns’ ranking, gold medal winner Cambridge has a score of 81 per cent. Which? Travel recommends punting along the city’s River Cam to take in views of the ‘university colleges that overlook its willow-fringed banks’. It says: ‘Nosing around the 30 colleges and their immaculately kept gardens is one of Cambridge’s big selling points, helping it to earn four stars for attractions.’

Canterbury – where the medieval streets create a ‘feeling of time travel’, according to Which? Travel – ties in second place with Winchester (both 78 per cent).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J431x_0hFbgyyi00
The results come from a survey in which respondents were asked to rate 56 cities and towns across seven categories
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=006YX1_0hFbgyyi00
Canterbury – where the medieval streets create a ‘feeling of time travel’, according to Which? Travel – ties for second place in the medium-sized city ranking 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sky2U_0hFbgyyi00
Winchester is joint second in the medium-sized city ranking. Pictured is imposing Winchester Cathedral 

Oxford, Chester and Harrogate tie in third place with a score of 77 per cent, followed by Worcester (fourth, 74 per cent). Fifth place is also a tie – Chichester, Dundee and Norwich each score 73 per cent.

Second last in the ranking, meanwhile, is Gloucester (14th, 56 per cent).

While Ipswich (15th) is the lowest-ranked medium-sized town with a score of 54 per cent, Which? Travel notes that the town has a bright future. It says: ‘The centre of Ipswich might feel a little forlorn, but the waterfront is undergoing massive regeneration following government funding. Watch it soar up the rankings in future.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0az4PV_0hFbgyyi00
Ipswich, pictured above, is the lowest-ranked medium-sized town with a score of 54 per cent

Finally, in the ‘small cities and towns’ category, first-place Wells has a score of 88 per cent. ‘If ever there was a perfect little cathedral city, Wells is it,’ says Which? Travel. It adds: ‘Wells attracts fewer visitors than the big cathedral cities, so it scored five stars for lack of crowds. It all gives you the space as well as the time to explore its medieval nooks and crannies.’

In second place it’s the Welsh city of St Davids (86 per cent), which holds the title of the smallest city in the UK – it ‘feels more like a village than a city… with pubs, restaurants, galleries, and gift shops clustered around a sweet little square,’ according to Which? Travel.

It’s chased by Bath (third, 84 per cent), St Andrews (fourth, 83 per cent), and Ely (fifth, 80 per cent).

Royal Tunbridge Wells (19th) finishes second last with an overall score of 60 per cent, while last-place Hastings (20th) has a score of 57 per cent, with the town earning just two stars for food and drink, ease of getting around and value for money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMGDt_0hFbgyyi00
In second place in the small cities and towns list it’s the Welsh city of St Davids (86 per cent), which holds the title of the smallest city in the UK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rA3Vq_0hFbgyyi00
Hastings - bottom in the small city and town ranking - has a score of 57 per cent. It fails to score above three stars in any of the survey categories

Commenting on the survey's findings, Guy Hobbs, Editor of Which? Travel, tells MailOnline Travel: ‘While the UK's stunning coastal and countryside destinations have stolen much of the glory during the recent “staycation” boom, our research shows just how much the UK's towns and cities have to offer those searching for the perfect long weekend away.

‘With a world-class array of cultural and heritage sites, buzzing nightlife and culinary options to suit every budget, you’re sure to find somewhere to tempt you on Which?’s list of the best towns and cities for 2022.’

Which? Travel adds: ‘What [travellers] continue to appreciate is a medieval cathedral with cobbled lanes, plenty of history, independent shops and somewhere agreeable to have a cup of tea and a slice of cake. That’s not the entire story, however: grittier cities have shot up the rankings – Belfast in particular has become a favoured destination for foodies and culture aficionados.

‘Similarly, Newcastle and Liverpool scored highly for their mix of entertainment, good food and lively street life. Cities with fewer crowds, such as Harrogate, Ely and Wells, also ranked well – proving that sometimes you can get away from it all, or at least some of it, on an urban break.

For more information, visit www.which.co.uk/l/travel.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The places Britons most want to visit for an autumn getaway revealed by Tripadvisor: Colombia is the No1 trending destination followed by Mykonos, Crete and Turkey

Colombia has been rated the hottest destination for Britons to visit this autumn. Specifically, the small town of Nemocon on the outskirts of Bogota, the South American country's capital. It's followed by the Greek isle of Mykonos (second), Pigianos Kampos in Crete (third), and Istanbul (fourth) and Alanya (fifth) in Turkey.
WORLD
Tyla

UK cities in the running to host Eurovision

The UK cities in the running to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest have been revealed. Twenty cities applied to host the contest, but that number has now been whittled down to just seven - Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester and Sheffield. It's set to be a landmark moment...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Guernsey-Scotland flights to land at Glasgow not Edinburgh

Air passengers for two flights scheduled for Edinburgh later this month, will be diverted to Glasgow instead. Aurigny announced the change to flights on 26 and 29 August. It said it was due to ongoing staff shortages affecting UK airports - including Edinburgh. The States-owned airline apologised for any inconvenience...
WORLD
BBC

Avanti West Coast: Direct trains from Shropshire to London reinstated

Direct trains between Shropshire and London are running despite plans to suspend the service. Avanti West Coast announced plans last week to halt trains from Sunday due to "severe staff shortages". But on Sunday a train ran to the English capital, although the reverse was cancelled. Services also ran on...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Ipswich#Food And Drink#Time Travel#Big City#Uk#York
BBC

Rarely seen anchor uncovered in Devon harbour dates back to 1800s

A rare anchor "only seen a handful of times in the last 200 years" has been uncovered in a small harbour in Devon. The anchor was found by a local history group in Turnchapel, Plymouth, is believed to date to the 1800s and to have come from a Royal Navy ship.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension

Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BBC

Gypsy and Travellers in Wales failed, Senedd report says

A report has painted a damning picture of the state of services for Gypsies, Roma and travellers in Wales. According to a Senedd committee, people face long waits for pitches, rat infestations at sites that can be dangerous, and racism from councillors. It called for immediate action to address "wide-ranging...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Rogue British tourist takes over Greek airport loudspeaker to announce six hour flight delays to the UK... before being led away by cops when they realised it was a prank

A holiday-goer was escorted away by Greek police after repeatedly making false flight delay announcements over the airport loudspeaker. The prankster jumped on the microphone at Zakynthos Airport in Zante, Greece, last Friday, incorrectly informing passengers their flights had been pushed back by up to six hours. Sam Wilson, 22,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Time Out Global

You can buy this entire Scottish island for less than the average London flat

Happen to have £350,000 lying around? You could treat yourself to your very own Scottish island – complete with a lighthouse, five-bedroom house, 28 acres of land, walled garden, helipad and bothy. Pladda Isles, just south of Arran on Scotland’s Atlantic Coast, is now on the market for...
WORLD
The Independent

New sleeper train will enable travellers to get from London to Stockholm in 24 hours

A new electric-powered sleeper train service will soon allow passengers to travel from the UK to Sweden in less than a day.Swedish operator SJ will launch its EuroNight service between Hamburg and Stockholm on 1 September.The quickest route from London to the Swedish capital, with the help of the eco-friendly sleeper service, would require travellers to depart London St Pancras on a two-hour-long journey to Brussels. The earliest Eurostar train is at 8.16am.In Brussels, they would need to take a Deutsche Bahn train to Hamburg – which takes just under six-and-a-half hours.The sleeper train would leave Hamburg at 9.55pm to...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Ipswich's Broomhill lido could become Suffolk's only 50m pool

A Grade II listed 1930s lido could become a county's only 50m pool if a council's bid for funding to restore and reopen the facility is successful. Broomhill Pool in Ipswich closed in 2002 and there have been plans to renovate it for a number of years. The borough council...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Carlo Ancelotti picks out his favourites for the World Cup in Qatar, insisting Brazil and reigning champions France are the 'strongest sides'... but the Real Madrid manager also adds England to his list of top teams

Carlo Ancelotti has tipped Brazil and France to be the strongest teams at the 2022 World Cup, but also recommended looking out for England amid the other strong teams at the tournament. The 63-year-old veteran of management is the only figure to have led title winning sides in each of...
UEFA
BBC

UK heatwave: Hosepipe ban in Cornwall first in 26 years

A hosepipe ban is to start in Cornwall for the first time in 26 years amid a continuing drought. South West Water (SWW) said it had been "left with no other choice" to "protect our precious water". The ban, which includes parts of north Devon, will begin on 23 August.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Sheffield: New natural history museum opens in city

A new museum of natural history in Yorkshire has been given the seal of approval by its famous London namesake. The Yorkshire Natural History Museum in Sheffield opens its doors to the inquiring public on Saturday. The museum features a treasure trove of fossils from the private collection of palaeontology...
MUSEUMS
BBC

Pubs in West Midlands striving to deal with rising costs

The number of pubs in the West Midlands region has fallen by nearly 100 in the past two years, figures show. There were 3,119 pubs in June, down by 97 since 2020 with the biggest declines in Sandwell, Birmingham and Stoke-on-Trent. After struggling with Covid, the industry has faced soaring...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

541K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy