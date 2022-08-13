Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
9-plus essential facts you must know to pass Utah's official residency test
This story is sponsored by Brad Debry Law Firm. With tens of thousands of new move-ins settling in Utah each year, there are plenty who aren't familiar with the things that make Utah unique. There are 28 questions on the Utah residency test and you'll need to get at least 19 correct to pass.
ksl.com
The science behind the meteor-caused sonic boom heard over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many who heard the boom Saturday morning. The governor reported he was out for a run in Salt Lake City when the loud crash rattled the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho shortly after 8:30 a.m. He wasn't alone, as evidenced by all the social media posts and the sudden spike in Utahns searching terms like "earthquake," "explosion" and "boom" within the first 30 minutes, according to Google Trends.
ksl.com
Monsoon's mark: Grand Canyon lifts water measure; Utah rain totals are going up
SALT LAKE CITY — Grand Canyon National Park officials announced Monday that they are lifting mandatory water conservation measures at the South Rim because water storage has finally returned to "acceptable" levels, as a result of rain over the past few weeks. It's the recent example of benefits from...
ksl.com
Utahn charged with murdering Heber City girlfriend found dead in Oregon
HEBER CITY — A Utah man charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend in Heber City has been found dead in Oregon. The body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon, Monday afternoon, Heber City police announced Tuesday. Detective Joshua Weishar said based on initial information, investigators believe Asman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and had been deceased for about two weeks before his body was discovered. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
7 million people are under flood watches while 7 million face extreme heat alerts
ATLANTA — A flood watch is in place from Arizona to Wyoming, covering more than 7 million people, with afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms expected in much of the Southwest on Sunday. The flood watch includes Las Vegas, where two people died last week in flooding in what...
ksl.com
Celebrate 150 Years of Utah’s First Hospital
The state’s first hospital is celebrating a big milestone – St. Mark’s Hospital is marking it’s 150th anniversary. Chief Nursing Officer Nicki Roderman, and Sheryl Steadman, Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences at Westminster College, stopped by to share what events are planned to commemorate the anniversary.
ksl.com
Ohio man arrested after Utah troopers report finding 307 pounds of marijuana
CEDAR CITY — A minor traffic violation led to a huge drug bust for Utah Highway Patrol troopers in southern Utah on Monday. A van with an Ohio license plate was pulled over on I-15 south of Cedar City for investigation of following a semitruck too closely and distracted driving, according to a police booking affidavit.
ksl.com
Utah school districts seek substitute teachers amid shortages
WEST JORDAN — As hundreds of thousands of students head back to the classroom this week, school districts are asking their communities to help fill the expected gaps in the classrooms this year by becoming substitute teachers. "I'm learning kind of all sides of what a teacher is and...
Comments / 0