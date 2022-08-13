ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The science behind the meteor-caused sonic boom heard over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many who heard the boom Saturday morning. The governor reported he was out for a run in Salt Lake City when the loud crash rattled the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho shortly after 8:30 a.m. He wasn't alone, as evidenced by all the social media posts and the sudden spike in Utahns searching terms like "earthquake," "explosion" and "boom" within the first 30 minutes, according to Google Trends.
UTAH STATE
Utahn charged with murdering Heber City girlfriend found dead in Oregon

HEBER CITY — A Utah man charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend in Heber City has been found dead in Oregon. The body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon, Monday afternoon, Heber City police announced Tuesday. Detective Joshua Weishar said based on initial information, investigators believe Asman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and had been deceased for about two weeks before his body was discovered. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
HEBER CITY, UT
Celebrate 150 Years of Utah’s First Hospital

The state’s first hospital is celebrating a big milestone – St. Mark’s Hospital is marking it’s 150th anniversary. Chief Nursing Officer Nicki Roderman, and Sheryl Steadman, Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences at Westminster College, stopped by to share what events are planned to commemorate the anniversary.
UTAH STATE
Utah school districts seek substitute teachers amid shortages

WEST JORDAN — As hundreds of thousands of students head back to the classroom this week, school districts are asking their communities to help fill the expected gaps in the classrooms this year by becoming substitute teachers. "I'm learning kind of all sides of what a teacher is and...
WEST JORDAN, UT

