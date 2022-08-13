Read full article on original website
Lima News
Roundup: Delphos St. John’s starts off with girls soccer win against Lima Senior
LIMA — Sara Burnett had a pair of goes and an assist as Delphos St. John’s opened its girls high school soccer season with a 5-0 victory Tuesday against Lima Senior. Kennedy Sterling had a goal and an assist, Emily Burnett and Kierstin Jackson each had a tally and Myah Boggs contributed two assists. Lima Senior’s Alli Fronzaglia made a school record 49 saves.
Lima News
Fort Loramie wins Waynesfield-Goshen Invite
Fort Loramie was the top team with a score of 311 with Jackson Center (345) taking second and Botkins 356) finishing third. Other team scores were Calvary Christian (374), North Baltimore (388), Fairlawn (389), St. Marys (391). Kenton (396), Ben Logan (415), Waynesfield-Goshen (433), Ridgemont (440) and Hardin Northern (446).
Lima News
Lima News
Reminisce: A home for the Allen County Fair
LIMA — On Aug. 24, 1948, the first day of the last Allen County Fair to be held in Delphos, a large crowd had gathered to greet the guest of honor, Ohio Gov. Thomas Herbert. But Herbert didn’t show up. Worse, he did show up at a Republican...
Lima News
‘Rhodes in Motion’
LIMA — Rhodes State College unveiled its new mobile lab Tuesday, taking cutting-edge and industry-leading technology on the road and improving access to educational opportunities in rural and underserved communities. The new “Rhodes in Motion” lab is a 39-foot long converted motor coach packed with the “highest state of...
Lima News
Back-to-school vax clinic planned in Delphos
DELPHOS — Allen County Public Health will hold a back-to-school immunization clinic from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Delphos Public Library, 309 W. Second St., Delphos. The clinic is open to all students entering sixth through 12th grade. All vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, will be offered. Appointments are...
Lima News
One dead after crash in Mercer County
CELINA — One man is dead after a two-vehicle traffic crash early Monday in Mercer County, according to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. At 5:30 a.m., Mercer County Central Dispatch received a 911 call alerting responders to a traffic crash on U.S. Route 127 just south of state Route 119 in Granville Township. After an investigation at the scene, it was discovered that James R. Bruns, 58, of North Star, Ohio had been driving a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck northbound on U.S. Route 127 when, for reasons unknown, he traveled left of center, striking Martin P. Schmitt, 51, of Fort Recovery, who had been driving a tan 1999 GMC Jimmy.
Lima News
Lima man sentenced in Putnam County for impaired driving
OTTAWA — A 39-year-old Lima man was sentenced to three months in jail for an impaired driving conviction that resulted in him losing his vehicle in the Ottawa River. Joseph C. Skiba was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in the Putnam County Jail for an amended charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence by Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh. The judge suspended 90 days of the sentence and gave him credit for five days served. He was fined $1,000 with $625 suspended upon successful completion of probation and court costs. His license was suspended for two years as of Nov. 15, 2021 and he was placed on five years of community control. He was given driving privileges to work, counseling and the probation department. Skiba was ordered to report to the jail at 8 a.m. today.
Lima News
Lima housing: ‘We need to put words into action’
LIMA — The Lima Community Improvement Corporation met Tuesday evening to discuss the Land Bank program in the City of Lima. The committee discussed plans for redevelopment with contractors from Downing Community Advisors. “The goal is to redevelop neighborhoods, reinvest in our housing stock and create good quality housing...
Lima News
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
What would you do if you lost everything that mattered to you, as well as all means to protect yourself and others, but still had to save the day? Conrad Brent is about to find out. Brent protects the people of Brooklyn from monsters and magical threats. The snarky, wisecracking guardian also has a dangerous secret: he’s one in a million – literally.
