Psychiatric Times
Consider the Endocrine System When Addressing Mental Health
The endocrine system is an important puzzle piece when addressing psychiatric disorders. Hormonal changes are among a host of issues that can influence psychiatry and medical conditions in women, and being aware of the total picture can deeply impact these patient’s treatment, C. Neill Epperson, MD told attendees at the 2022 Psychiatric TimesTM World CME Conference being held in San Diego this week.1.
‘Perfectionism Anxiety’ Can Affect Mental Health
Calling my family members a bunch of overachievers is an understatement. Imagine having an uncle who obtained his Ph.D. in his seventies so he wouldn’t be considered any less (status-wise) than his twin, the medical doctor.
psychologytoday.com
Former Mental Health Czar Scorns Traditional Psychotherapy
Psychiatrist Tom Insel's criticism of traditional psychotherapy is based on outdated prejudices. Insel is mistaken when he implies that in-depth psychotherapy lacks the evidence of efficacy that other therapies have. When one of America’s most prominent psychiatrists expresses deep disdain for depth psychotherapy, especially when that criticism is misinformed and...
verywellmind.com
How Long Does It Take to Detox From Alcohol & Other Substances
A detox is a process of ridding your body of a toxic or harmful substance you have become dependent on. Most commonly, people attempt to detox from drug or alcohol dependence. During a detox, you can expect to experience some withdrawal symptoms such as nausea, fatigue, and mood swings. However, it’s essential to stick it through if you are hoping to recover.
verywellmind.com
Is Anxiety a Mental Illness?
Anxiety is something that everyone experiences from time to time. You feel nervous, get butterflies in your stomach, or find it hard to stop thinking about something that’s stressing you out. If you are someone who experiences anxiety, you may be asking yourself if anxiety is a mental illness.
scitechdaily.com
Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism
The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
CBD Shows An Amazing Change In Young People Suffering From Severe Anxiety
Cannabidiol is a non-psychoactive cannabis compound. This means that unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), it does not result in changes to thought or perception. Cannabis and cannabidiol are not the same things. Cannabis “hemp” strains have higher concentrations of the active ingredient cannabidiol. Cannabidiol does not cause a “high” like other compounds present in the cannabis plant, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Medical News Today
What to know about chronic depression
Chronic depression or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a long-term type of depression. Adult symptoms typically persist for at least 2 years. Treatment for PDD usually involves a combination of psychotherapy and medication. This article discusses PDD in more detail, including its symptoms, causes, treatments, and diagnosis. The article also...
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
The drugs don’t work (and other mental health myths)
There can be little doubt that public attitudes to mental health have already turned a corner. Just consider the sheer number of public figures – from Robbie Williams and Lady Gaga to Baroness Davidson – who have opened up about their struggles. According to one analysis of English...
psychologytoday.com
If It Isn’t Serotonin, What Causes Depression?
There is little evidence supporting the hypothesis that depression is caused by a deficit in serotonergic function. Effective antidepressant medications may influence one or more of at least five different neurotransmitters. Neural networks underlying depressive symptoms can be perturbed by a variety of genetic and environmental factors. For decades, some...
topwirenews.com
Study on serotonin and depression sparks heated debate – Health and Lifestyle News – Report by AFR
A controversy in the scientific community over a recent claim that antidepressants may be ineffective in treating depression has highlighted the difficulties in understanding mental health conditions. One of the prevailing theories currently focuses on serotonin. Depression has been linked to a deficiency in the molecule involved in transmitting emotions...
scitechdaily.com
New Research Finds That People With Anorexia Have Smaller Brains
The largest study to date reveals significant alterations in brain structure in anorexic individuals. Important differences in the brains of those with and without anorexia nervosa have been found, according to a major study headed by neuroscientists at the University of Bath (UK) that involved worldwide collaborators. In the UK,...
verywellmind.com
How Do I Know If I Have Bipolar Disorder?
If you have symptoms that resemble bipolar disorder, such as intense mood swings, you might be wondering if you have the disorder. Perhaps others have suggested that you have some signs of bipolar disorder. Either way, you want to know whether you could possibly have bipolar disorder, and if so, what might happen next.
MedicalXpress
'Brain fingerprinting' of adolescents might be able to predict mental health problems down the line
Despite the best efforts of clinicians and researchers for decades, we still do not fully know why some people develop mental disorders and others do not. However, changes in the brain are very likely our best clues to future mental health outcomes. The adolescent brain is particularly important in this...
Psych Centra
How Can Mindfulness Help With Depression?
Research suggests that mindfulness can help reduce depression and regulate mood. If you’re experiencing depression, mindfulness might help you feel better. Mindfulness is the practice of focusing on the present moment. You can practice it through meditation, or when you’re doing everyday tasks by being rooted in the sensations you’re experiencing. For example, you can mindfully peel potatoes, wash dishes, walk, paint, or garden.
MedicalXpress
Teens and depression—a back-to-school concern
With many teens heading back to school, peer pressure and academic expectations are once again a reality. These added pressures can cause ups and downs during what can be an already tumultuous time of life. For some teens, though, the lows are more than just temporary feelings. They're symptoms of depression.
hcplive.com
Joseph Goldberg, MD: Treating Mixed Feature Depression
Mixed feature depression can be difficult to diagnose because the symptoms can be similar to other psychiatric disorders. Symptom crossover remains a main reason why diagnostically, mixed feature depression or unipolar depression are very difficult conditions to identify. “Someone who is for instance irritable, agitated, just all around moody, might...
Mindfulness May Not Benefit Mental Well-Being in Children and Adolescents
Mindfulness has benefits for children and adolescents, including improved focus, sleep, and conflict resolution skills. A new study found that mindfulness taught in schools does not improve kids' mental well-being. Anxiety and depression in youth are on the rise, and early preventative care is essential. Mindfulness can be a helpful...
