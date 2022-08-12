Assessing the Effectiveness of Policies to Improve Access to Primary Care for Underserved Populations: A Case Study Analysis of Baltimore City, Maryland

Read full article on original website
State attorneys general support new poultry rule but question oversight
The attorneys general of 10 states are backing a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is meant to get poultry growers fair agreements with meat processors, but they want stronger oversight. “One of the many reasons it’s tough for small poultry farmers — and small farmers of...
Study: Black Americans Make Up Large Chunk of Nation’s Frontline Workers But Overlooked For Higher Pay, Job Advancement
Here is some stunning news. Out of roughly 95 million entry-level frontline workers in America, 70% are Black and Latino. Yet, of the frontline workers in mainly hourly jobs—including retail salespeople, store managers, and cooks — over 50% earn $30,000 or less a year. The average annual salary for the group is just $33,000.
‘Long COVID’ could mean insurance cost increases for employers
More than two years into adjusting to the “new normal” brought on by COVID-19, employers now are faced with navigating the reality of “long COVID,” a wide range of ongoing health problems that can last weeks, months or years after an infection. “It is too early...
Did Covid earn workers more paid sick days and child-care support? There's little corporate data to prove it
A new research report from Just Capital on Russell 1000 companies shows that disclosure on worker issues remains very low. It's hard to call any sectors leaders in this area, according to Just, and on issues like minimum number of paid sick days and child-care support, the vast majority of firms make no disclosures.
Having Wealthy Friends in Childhood Can Boost Your Income in The Future
A sweeping analysis of more than 72 million Facebook users has found a big bonus to having rich friends. When poor children grow up around wealthier kids and parents, they are much more likely to earn a higher salary later in life, researchers at Harvard, Stanford, and New York Universities have found.
