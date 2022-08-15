ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Firefighter injured in Staten Island house fire

 2 days ago

A New York firefighter was injured while battling a house fire on Staten Island Friday.

The flames broke just before 8:30 p.m. on the second floor of a three-story home on Gary Court in the Bulls Head section.

"We found a very difficult fire condition, fire blowing out the windows, up above the roof. They had a tenant that they rescued out of the third floor," Acting Deputy Chief Kevin Jackson said.

It took about an hour for firefighters to get the flames under control.

Police said the firefighter suffered injuries to both his neck and face and remained intubated on Saturday.

The firefighter was injured while climbing a staircase -- the space was cramped, so he lost his grip on a hose.

Another person suffered a minor injury.

A faulty power strip sparked the fire.

There were smoke detectors in the home, so all the residents were able to get out safely.

